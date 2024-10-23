Tourists face further delays as France ramps up border controls amid concerns over terrorism and migrant crisis

23 October 2024, 14:21

France is ramping up border controls with its European neighbours
France is ramping up border controls with its European neighbours. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Tourists are set to face delays in France as border checks are reintroduced amid concerns over terrorism and the migrant crisis.

France is reintroducing Schengen Area border checks for those visiting the country via land, sea or air routes.

The increased checks will come in from November 1 for an initial six-month period on its borders with Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

Spot checks will be carried out instead of every person going through the process.

It comes just weeks after Germany brought in similar measures, with German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser saying the step would help "put a stop to criminals and identify and stop Islamists at an early stage".

Travel experts have warned that the move could add to delays for people entering France from the bordering countries.

Read more: Spain warns of hard border with Gibraltar unless UK accepts 'generous' post-Brexit deal with Spanish forces on Rock

Read more: New EU border checks to disrupt Christmas food deliveries and cause delays for holidaymakers

The change to border checks could cause delays for tourists. (stock image). Picture: Alamy

A French government statement said the change was due to "serious threats to public policy, public order, and internal security posed by high-level terrorist activities... criminal networks facilitating irregular migration and smuggling, and migration flows that risk infiltration by radicalised individuals".

It is the first time France has introduced controls since the pandemic.

The move could see migrants and unauthorised travellers turned back at the border and people suspected of criminal activity detained.

As part of the Schengen Agreement, some 29 European countries agreed to abolish the checks in a bid to achieve freedom of movement throughout the continent.

Twenty-five of the countries involved in the agreement are EU member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

The Schengen Borders Code allows for the temporary introduction of border checks if there is a serious threat to public order or internal security.

Despite restrictions being allowed for up to six months, they can be extended if threats are considered persistent.

The chief executive of travel consultancy the PC Agency, Paul Charles, said: "Sadly, travellers are getting used to tighter controls since Brexit across Europe. This is obviously a further tightening which is not welcome at all.

"It adds to delays and uncertainty when travelling and that puts off people from travelling. It is a retrograde step. With Germany and France, you would think other countries will follow.

"The danger is that spot checks become permanent checks as borders tighten under deeper government policies to protect France."

