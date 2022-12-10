England vs France: Three Lions brace for World Cup crunch match as fans set to sink nearly 100m pints this weekend

10 December 2022, 15:14 | Updated: 10 December 2022, 16:20

England fans have flooded into Doha with eight thousand Three Lions fans expected to be in the Al Bayt stadium for the match this evening.
England fans have flooded into Doha with eight thousand Three Lions fans expected to be in the Al Bayt stadium for the match this evening. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

England will take on world champions France in the quarter finals of the World Cup after the Three Lions advanced with a comfortable win over Senegal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gareth Southgate's side saw off the African champions 3-0 in the last 16, with goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

Meanwhile, France dispatched Poland 3-1 with a brace from talisman Kylian Mbappe to bring the favourites a step closer to retaining the trophy.

England fans have flooded into Doha with eight thousand Three Lions fans expected to be in the Al Bayt stadium for the match this evening.

Back home, pub-goers are set to pack into boozers across the country, with fans expected to sink close to 100 million pints over the weekend.

Read more: Hi-de-Hi! star Ruth Madoc dies aged 79 while recovering in hospital from a fall

Read more: Britain hit by snow and coldest night of the year as 'Troll of Trondheim' rolls in

As England face by far their toughest test yet, some venues to watch the game are already fully booked.

Today, fans are expected to knock back 28million pints as they cheer on Southgate's side, thought to be six million more than when the Three Lions knocked Senegal out of the tournament last week.

France's Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace against Poland on their way to the quarter final.
France's Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace against Poland on their way to the quarter final. Picture: Getty

According to analysts, fans watching from their sofas are expected to drink at least 50 million pints, with 12 million being served at bars tomorrow.

Kyle Walker is expected to start, with hopes that his pace will help contain the threat of Mbappe.

Walker said he wouldn't "roll out the red carpet" for the PSG superstar, but stressed that Les Bleus have other dangerous players they need to be alive to.

"I think the game's not England vs Mbappe, it's England vs France," the City defender said on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Sports journalist kicked out of stadium over rainbow shirt who died covering World Cup 'was killed' claims brother

READ MORE: One dead and several people missing after explosion at block of flats in Jersey

England saw off Senegal 3-0 in the Round of 16 with goals from Henderson, Kane, and Saka.
England saw off Senegal 3-0 in the Round of 16 with goals from Henderson, Kane, and Saka. Picture: Getty
Gareth Southgate said England are ready for the level of opponent they face in France.
Gareth Southgate said England are ready for the level of opponent they face in France. Picture: Getty

"We respect that he is a good player in good form, but I am not going to roll out a red carpet for him and tell him to go and score.

"I'm representing my country at the quarter-final in a World Cup, it's do or die really. If we lose, we go home. He's not going to stand in my way of winning a World Cup for my country."

Southgate is expected to stick with the 4-3-3 formation that has proved successful in the tournament so far and name an unchanged team.

"The biggest thing for me in the game is going to be our mentality," the England boss said. "We'll of course be tactically prepared.

Kick-off is at 7pm tonight
Kick-off is at 7pm tonight. Picture: Getty
Mbappe survived a brief injury scare
Mbappe survived a brief injury scare. Picture: Getty

"But on these nights you've got to have men that stand up and take on the challenge. That's the bit that we've got to prove to people.

"We've had some outstanding nights and the next game is always the most important.

"It's against a good level of opponent, one we're ready for. One, if you'd asked me four years ago were we quite ready, I'm not sure.

"Now I feel differently about that, and that's because we've got evidence over a long period of results.

"Historically we have always talked well, but the evidence wasn't there. Now we've got more evidence and we've got to go and nail this type of game now."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A protest in Manila

Philippines protesters voice fury over alleged injustices under Marcos

Dresden hostage event

Suspect dead after killing mother and taking hostages in Germany

1

Ngozi Fulani's abuse charity forced to stop work over safety concerns following Palace racism row

Police vehicles parked around a cordoned off area at the Altmarktgalerie after a hostage situation in Dresden, Germany ((Jorg Schurig/dpa via AP)

Suspect dead as hostage situation ends in German city of Dresden

Norway Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize winners condemn Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Ruth Madoc has died aged 79

Hi-de-Hi! star Ruth Madoc dies aged 79 while recovering in hospital from a fall

Mr Wahl died during the Netherlands v Argentina game

Sports journalist kicked out of stadium over rainbow shirt who died covering World Cup 'was killed' claims brother

Bangladesh Opposition Rally

Tens of thousands in Bangladesh capital to demand departure of PM Hasina

Soccer Obit Wahl

US football writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

Russia Ukraine War

City of Bakhmut ‘destroyed’ as Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine

The blast happened in Pier Road

Three dead after explosion at "highly unsafe" block of flats in Jersey

Britain has been battered by snow

Britain hit by snow and coldest night of the year as 'Troll of Trondheim' rolls in

Michelle Mone is being investigated in the House of Lords over a potential breach of its code of conduct

Firm linked to Michelle Mone 'bought private jet after she lobbied for multi-million PPE deal'

The brothers are said to be unlikely to patch things up

'Relationships are built on trust': Prince William 'unlikely to repair relationship with Harry' after Netflix series

Hong Kong Pro-democracy Publisher

Hong Kong jails pro-democracy media tycoon over fraud

Nurses are to hold two days of strike action next month.

Around 15,000 operations to be cancelled by the NHS next week because of the national strike by nurses

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tributes paid to Ronnie Turner

Heartbroken Tina Turner posts heartbreaking tribute to son Ronnie after he dies unexpectedly outside of home
J Alexander Kueng was sentenced for his part in killing George Floyd

Former police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while another officer pressed on his neck sentenced
JAK5

Former police officer jailed over role in death of George Floyd

1857 Shipwreck Auction-Gold Rush

Pair of jeans from 1857 sells for 114,000 dollars

Trump FBI

Trump lawyers in court for hearing in Mar-a-Lago documents case

1

Wash hands regularly, Brits urged, as faeces and deadly bacteria is found on self-checkouts
Flint Water

Flint water crisis charges dismissed against former governor

The prince and princess of Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton's friend dies in plane crash

Peru President Congress

New Peru president appears with military to cement power

Maryland Killing Serial Podcast

Family of victim in ‘Serial’ case seek new court hearing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lewis Goodall challenges Robert Oulds

'Your point is ridiculous': LBC's Lewis Goodall challenges think-tank Director's stance on Brexit
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan
Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones
Iain 08/12/22

Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says human rights lawyer

nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans
Watch: Charlotte Lynch dresses as traditional English knight ahead of crunch World Cup match

Watch: England's knight in armour Charlotte Lynch visits French cafe ahead of World Cup game
James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit