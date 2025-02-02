France faces yet another government collapse as PM threatens to bypass parliament to get budget approved

The move is expected to trigger a motion of no confidence which, depending on whether political forces across the board join forces, could lead to Bayrou's downfall. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Political uncertainty is again looming in France after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou warned he will use special executive powers this week to get his budget approved without a vote in parliament.

The move is expected to trigger a motion of no confidence which, depending on whether political forces across the board join forces, could lead to Bayrou's downfall.

That is exactly what happened in December, when a confidence motion triggered by budget disputes forced prime minister Michel Barnier to resign.

Speaking to La Tribune Dimanche media, Bayrou said he will use a constitutional tool known as Article 49.3, which allows the government to pass legislation without a parliamentary vote but leaves it exposed to confidence motions.

On Monday, parliament will debate the conclusions of a joint parliamentary committee on the state budget and it will then turn its attention to the social security budget later in the week.

Bayrou said: "Now we have to go straight to adoption. A country like ours cannot be without a budget. The only way to do that is to make the government responsible."

Francois Bayrou, Prime Minister, in Parliament. Paris, 28 of January, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The looming showdown unfolds against the backdrop of a fractured National Assembly, left in disarray after June's snap election did not result in an outright majority.

While far-right Marine Le Pen was slated to win, the left-wing coalition New Popular Front (NFP) led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon surged to win the most seats in the election, but fell short of to the outright majority needed to form a government.

Macron was supposed to appoint a candidate suitable for parliament, which is normally someone from the party with the most votes, the left-wing NFP.

He instead turned to the conservative Barnier in September in a bid to navigate the impasse, but his proposed austerity budget - slashing 40 billion euros (£33.4 billion) in spending and raising taxes by 20 billion euros (£16.7 billion) - only deepened divisions, inflaming tensions in the lower house and triggering a dramatic political confrontation.

To seek more stability for his minority government, Bayrou announced in January that he was open to renegotiate a contested plan raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, which sparked widespread protests throughout the country.

Paris, France. 4th Dec, 2024. French Prime Minister Michel Barnier attends a debate on no-confidence motions against the government at the National Assembly in Paris, France, on Dec. 4, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The far-left party France Unbowed has already announced it will put forward a motion of no confidence that is expected to get the support of Communist and Green politicians.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen was instrumental in ousting the previous government - her National Rally party has the largest single group in France's lower house of parliament - but her party has not given any voting instructions yet.

The vote of the Socialists, who have adopted a constructive approach in recent weeks in negotiating the budget, could be decisive for Mr Bayrou's future.

They have said they remain opposed to the government but have pledged to work in the country's interest on budget issues.

"We have obtained a number of reversals from the government and note that the commitments made by the prime minister... have been honoured," they said in a statement. "However, they remain largely inadequate."