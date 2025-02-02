France faces yet another government collapse as PM threatens to bypass parliament to get budget approved

2 February 2025, 17:11

The move is expected to trigger a motion of no confidence which, depending on whether political forces across the board join forces, could lead to Bayrou's downfall.
The move is expected to trigger a motion of no confidence which, depending on whether political forces across the board join forces, could lead to Bayrou's downfall. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Political uncertainty is again looming in France after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou warned he will use special executive powers this week to get his budget approved without a vote in parliament.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The move is expected to trigger a motion of no confidence which, depending on whether political forces across the board join forces, could lead to Bayrou's downfall.

That is exactly what happened in December, when a confidence motion triggered by budget disputes forced prime minister Michel Barnier to resign.

Speaking to La Tribune Dimanche media, Bayrou said he will use a constitutional tool known as Article 49.3, which allows the government to pass legislation without a parliamentary vote but leaves it exposed to confidence motions.

On Monday, parliament will debate the conclusions of a joint parliamentary committee on the state budget and it will then turn its attention to the social security budget later in the week.

Bayrou said: "Now we have to go straight to adoption. A country like ours cannot be without a budget. The only way to do that is to make the government responsible."

Read more: Le collapse du government: French PM Michel Barnier resigns after losing confidence vote

Francois Bayrou, Prime Minister, in Parliament. Paris, 28 of January, 2025.
Francois Bayrou, Prime Minister, in Parliament. Paris, 28 of January, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The looming showdown unfolds against the backdrop of a fractured National Assembly, left in disarray after June's snap election did not result in an outright majority.

While far-right Marine Le Pen was slated to win, the left-wing coalition New Popular Front (NFP) led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon surged to win the most seats in the election, but fell short of to the outright majority needed to form a government.

Macron was supposed to appoint a candidate suitable for parliament, which is normally someone from the party with the most votes, the left-wing NFP.

Read more: ‘A total disgrace’ that extreme content viewed by Southport killer still on social media, says Yvette Cooper

He instead turned to the conservative Barnier in September in a bid to navigate the impasse, but his proposed austerity budget - slashing 40 billion euros (£33.4 billion) in spending and raising taxes by 20 billion euros (£16.7 billion) - only deepened divisions, inflaming tensions in the lower house and triggering a dramatic political confrontation.

To seek more stability for his minority government, Bayrou announced in January that he was open to renegotiate a contested plan raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, which sparked widespread protests throughout the country.

Paris, France. 4th Dec, 2024. French Prime Minister Michel Barnier attends a debate on no-confidence motions against the government at the National Assembly in Paris, France, on Dec. 4, 2024.
Paris, France. 4th Dec, 2024. French Prime Minister Michel Barnier attends a debate on no-confidence motions against the government at the National Assembly in Paris, France, on Dec. 4, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The far-left party France Unbowed has already announced it will put forward a motion of no confidence that is expected to get the support of Communist and Green politicians.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen was instrumental in ousting the previous government - her National Rally party has the largest single group in France's lower house of parliament - but her party has not given any voting instructions yet.

The vote of the Socialists, who have adopted a constructive approach in recent weeks in negotiating the budget, could be decisive for Mr Bayrou's future.

They have said they remain opposed to the government but have pledged to work in the country's interest on budget issues.

"We have obtained a number of reversals from the government and note that the commitments made by the prime minister... have been honoured," they said in a statement. "However, they remain largely inadequate."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tony Martin died aged 80

Tony Martin, convicted of killing burglar at farmhouse, dies aged 80

Margaret Miles-Bramwell receiving her OBE for services to healthcare and charity

Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell dies aged 76

A man at Whitechapel Station, on the Elizabeth line.

Watch moment man gets fake 'sniper rifle' out in full camouflage gear at Elizabeth line station

Four people who died in the collision have been named.

Four university students killed in Essex car crash named

The alleged incident happened outside Talbot Green police station in south Wales

Man charged with attempted murder after three police officers injured following incident outside police station

The Princess of Wales’s outfits have always been at the centre of her public appearances, as people routinely scrutinise, judge and copy her fashion.

‘The style is there but it’s about the substance’ - Kensington Palace will stop releasing details of Kate’s outfits

London, UK. 21 Jan 2024. Yvette Cooper - Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department is interviewed at BBC Broadcasting House where she was a guest on 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg'. Credit: Justin Ng/Alamy Live News

AI has put child sexual abuse 'on steroids', Home Secretary warns ahead of online safety crackdown

Flowers left near to the scene of a collision where two children died in Pitsea, Essex

Flowers left at site of fatal crash after two children killed in 'hit and run' - as man and woman arrested

The Home Secretary has previously written to tech giants including X, Meta, TikTok and Google calling for them to remove harmful content or ‘risk a second Southport’.

‘A total disgrace’ that extreme content viewed by Southport killer still on social media, says Yvette Cooper

x

Raid on abattoir leads to human trafficking arrests

It was the third time Giorgia Meloni's far-right government tried and failed to process migrants in the non-EU country.

Meloni’s offshore migrant detention scheme fails for third time as Italy forced to take back asylum seekers

m

Killer nurse Lucy Letby's legal team to announce 'new medical evidence' from panel of experts

Barclays logo high street bank sign outside branch of Barclays bank in the Shropshire town of Ludlow, England

Barclays apologises for IT glitch that 'left people homeless' and says services are back to normal

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Lamduan Armitage in 2004

Man, 61, arrested over 2004 death of Thai woman found dead in stream in Yorkshire Dales

The man hit the waitress with a plate. Picture: Social media

Man arrested after Nando's worker slapped in face with plate by customer

A man uses a cash point machine outside a branch of Barclays...

Barclays customers facing third day of problems due to ongoing IT issue

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Trump risks trade war as China, Canada and Mexico vow to respond to string of trade tariffs
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, shakes hands with U.S president-elect Donald Trump, left, before a bilateral meeting at the Elysee Palace, December 7, 2024 in Paris, France.

US wants Ukraine to hold elections after potential ceasefire with Russia, Trump envoy says

The plans were announced by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper

Owning AI tech to create child sex abuse images to become criminal offence as reports of depraved pictures soar
A man and a woman have been arrested after two young children died in a crash in Essex on Saturday evening.

Man and woman arrested over death of young boy and girl after ‘hit and run’ crash

General view of a Barclays bank in Moorgate as reports state...

Barclays tells customers to go to friends, family or food banks after people left ‘homeless’ amid IT glitch
London, England, 1st Feb 2025. Tens of thousands of the far right converged around Whitehall this weekend to protest against the incarceration of Tommy Robinson who has been in isolation in HMP Woodhill for over 13 weeks.

Six arrests made as thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters march through London

Trump says US airstrikes 'killed many' ISIS terrorists

'We will find you and we will kill you' - Trump says US airstrikes have 'killed many' ISIS terrorists hiding in caves
Four people died after a car crashed into a building in Colchester city centre.

Four people dead after car crashed into city centre building in ‘serious collision’ in Colchester
Kate is a royal patron of the Rugby Football Union while William, the Prince of Wales, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Princess of Wales wishes England rugby team good luck ahead of opening Six Nations match against Ireland
The funeral for the Dublin-born former band member of pop group The Nolans - formed alongside her sisters - took place at St Paul's Church, Blackpool

Linda Nolan's funeral takes places as star is laid to rest in pink sparkly coffin surrounded by loved ones

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew was friends with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew could face new probe into Epstein ties as new FBI chief says he'll 'do anything' to uncover truth
Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended
The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News