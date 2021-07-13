France and Greece introduce mandatory vaccines for health workers

13 July 2021, 11:05 | Updated: 13 July 2021, 11:09

Health care workers in Greece and France will face sanctions if they do not get vaccinated against Covid-19
Health care workers in Greece and France will face sanctions if they do not get vaccinated against Covid-19. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

France and Greece are introducing compulsory vaccination for health and social care workers, in measures announced on Monday.

In a televised address, French President Emmanuel Macron ordered all health care workers to have coronavirus vaccines by 15 September, with those who refuse facing potential sanctions or fines.

"The equation is simple,” said Mr Macron.

"The more we vaccinate, the less space we leave this virus to circulate."

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon to confirm if Scottish Covid-19 restrictions will ease on 19 July

Read more: 'Irresponsible': Senior doctors condemn PM's 19 July lockdown easing

A similar measure has been introduced by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with health care workers facing suspension if they do not get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Staff at nursing homes in the country have until 16 August to book their vaccination appointments, with a similar deadline to follow for hospital staff in September.

So far, most European governments have shied away from mandating vaccinations - although the UK is planning to make them compulsory for care home staff by October, with the potential to extend the measure to all healthcare workers.

Mr Macron announced the change in France after tens of thousands of people died in the country's nursing homes.

In both Greece and France, the measure is to protect the safety of patients and vulnerable people as well as increase vaccine uptake as a whole.

Just over 40 per cent of their populations have been fully vaccinated, but both are now seeing a fresh surge in cases of coronavirus.

In France, vaccines are widely available for anyone 12 and over, but take-up has ebbed in recent weeks because of vaccine hesitancy, a sense that the virus is no longer a threat, and because some people decided to put off their jabs until after summer holidays – although demand started to creep up again over the weekend in anticipation of Macron’s announcements.

In Greece, which has also seen a recent fall in the number of people booking their vaccinations, Mr Mitsotakis said in a televised address: “After a year and a half, no one can claim ignorance about the coronavirus anymore.”

He added: "It’s not Greece that’s a danger, but unvaccinated Greeks.”

Read more: Doctors warn of serious mental effects on children with long Covid ahead of 19 July

Read more: Minister says some businesses will use vaccine passports for 'comfort' of customers

Both countries have also introduced Covid-19 passes.

In France, anyone who wants to go to a restaurant, shopping centre, hospital or get on a train or plane must either be fully vaccinated, have a fresh negative test, or be able to prove they have recently recovered from the virus.

In Greece, the measures have been taken a little further, with all indoor commercial areas including bars and restaurants only accessible for vaccinated people between Friday 16 July and the end of August.

Mr Macron’s announcements resulted in nearly one million people in France booking their vaccination appointments in a single day – a daily record, according to medical app Doctolib.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Colin Pitchfork: Murderer to be freed from prison after Parole Board rejects Govt challenge
Stand Up to Racism is holding a demonstration in Withington, Manchester today

Stand Up to Racism protest: Date, time and location for the Withington demonstration
British Transport Police have released images of two men they believe may have information who could help in the investigation.

Police hunt men after officer's face fractured as he helped injured Tube passenger
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has stressed any relaxation of Covid rules to Level 0 requires "care and caution".

Nicola Sturgeon to confirm if Scottish Covid-19 restrictions will ease on 19 July
Steve Barclay told LBC the scenes at Wembley won't affect the World Cup bid

Wembley scenes won't get in way of 2030 World Cup bid, Cabinet minister tells LBC
It is the second fire in a Covid ward in the country this year

Dozens killed as fire sweeps through Covid ward in Iraq

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Seething' caller says after 35 years racism is still prevalent in football
Lisa Nandy takes on Nick Ferrari over foreign aid cuts

'I'm criticising you!': Nick Ferrari clashes with Lisa Nandy over foreign aid cuts
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister says some businesses will use vaccine passports for 'comfort' of customers
The professor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sage member calls for government to explain benefits of mask wearing to public
'Let's support England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it.'

'Let's not just respect England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it'
Ben Kentish challenges PM on plan to scrap mandatory face masks

Ben Kentish challenges PM on plan to scrap mandatory face masks

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London