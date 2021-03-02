France lifts restrictions on AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s

2 March 2021, 00:00

France will allow over-65s to have the AstraZeneca vaccine
France will allow over-65s to have the AstraZeneca vaccine. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

France will start allowing some people over 65 to receive the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, after initially restricting its use to younger populations because of limited data on the drug's effectiveness.

While France first authorised the vaccine only for medical professionals under 65, Health Minister Olivier Veran said that it will soon be available to people over age 50 with health problems that make them vulnerable to Covid-19.

Mr Veran also said that people who have had the virus in recent months will only need one injection of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

France's High Authority for Health has argued that recent infection acts as partial protection against the virus, so a second dose is not essential.

France has used less than a quarter of the 1.1 million AstraZeneca vaccines it received as of Friday, according to government data.

However, its vaccine campaign is expected to pick up in the coming days as more doses are delivered to family doctors and pharmacies.

Read more: Health Secretary Matt Hancock urges unidentified Brazil Covid case to come forward

Read more: Covid is 'greatest difficulty' faced by Government in past 50 years, says David Cameron

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that PHE data shows receiving a single shot of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine reduces the chance of needing hospital treatment by "more than 80 per cent."

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the Health Secretary hailed the "extremely good news", while urging people to continue to stick to the rules and "not to blow it now".

Mr Hancock said: "In terms of real world data, the number of new cases is falling, but the rate of decline has slowed. This shows how we all need to keep sticking to the rules. Let's not blow it now."

However, the number of hospitalisations is falling faster. And even better, among the age groups who were vaccinated first, so the older age groups, the fall in hospitalisations is faster than in the younger age groups who are yet to get a jab.

"This is a sign that the vaccine is working."

The data, from Public Health England, is based on the number of people over 80 testing positive for Covid and ending up in hospital as a result.

England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam also welcomed the new data on vaccines.

He said data on individuals aged 70 and over shows that for both Pfizer and the Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs there is vaccine effectiveness against illness of approximately 60% after one dose.

Prof Van-Tam said the data shows the vaccines are reducing the likelihood of hospital admission by 80% after one dose.Data for the Pfizer vaccine shows the likelihood of mortality is reduced by 85% in over-70s, he added.

He told the Downing Street briefing that the data "gives us those first glimpses of how, if we are patient, and we give this vaccine programme time to have its full effect, it is going to hopefully take us into a very different world in the next few months".

Encouraging people to continue to come forward for their first and second doses, he added: "We have to be patient. We have to push on with the vaccine programme."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Graham Norton Show – London

Lady Gaga’s dog walker speaks out after Hollywood shooting

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressing his supporters

Rival rallied held as Armenia’s political tensions heat up

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy

Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of corruption and sentenced to prison
Protesters have been demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia’s political tensions heat up with rival rallies

Police officers outside a house where a nine-year-old girl was canned to death in Delgoda, Sri Lanka

Girl dies after being caned during ‘exorcism’ in Sri Lanka

Matt Hancock will lead the Downing Street press conference on Monday, as health officials search for an individual with the Brazilian variant who is unaccounted for.

Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock leads Downing Street Covid-19 news conference

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his budget speech on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you
Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

"The Covid infection risk in schools is not very high compared to other settings'

'The Covid infection risk in schools is not very high compared to other settings'
Nick Ferrari challenges Treasury Select Committee Chair on the loan charge

Nick Ferrari challenges Treasury Select Committee Chair on the loan charge
Dr Saleyha Ahsan spoke to LBC's James O'Brien

Dr Saleyha Ahsan explains why she filmed her journey through Covid
This caller told LBC he would only get the jab if he needed one for a holiday

Caller says he'll only take the Covid jab to go on holiday

Treasury Select Chair tells LBC tax rises are 'tough choices' amid reported corporation tax hike

Reported hike in corporation tax is 'tough choice,' select committee chair says
UK housing crisis is 'a stain on our humanity,' Maajid Nawaz insists

UK housing crisis is 'a stain on our humanity,' Maajid Nawaz insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London