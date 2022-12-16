Tower block blaze in France kills ten including five children

At least 10 have died in the fire. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A tower block blaze in France has killed 10 people - including five children.

The fire broke out on Friday morning at a seven-storey residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Five children aged three to 15 were killed in the fire, which occurred at around 3am.

The fire has since been put out, with footage on social media showing a huge, dark cloud billowing above the building earlier in the day.

Around 180 firefighters attended the scene but Mr Darmanin said the cause of the fire was not known at this stage.

"There are several scenarios and a probe will be opened," he said, adding he was in touch with President Emmanuel Macron over the incident.

Policemen guard a security perimeter as firefighters and rescuers work in a building of the Mas-Du-Taureau quarter. Picture: Getty

A violent fire broke out last night in Vaulx-en-Velin. Picture: Social media

"I was awakened by the screams," a neighbour, Mohamed, told Le Progres de Lyon newspaper.

"We wanted to help people but the smoke was too heavy. I saw a dead woman ... It's dramatic."

Rida, also a neighbour, was in shock: "My kid, I told him not to go to school, he's shocked, it traumatised him to hear screams like that, screams of horror. My legs are shaking."

Mr Darmanin tweeted: "Terrible fire in Vaulx-en-Velin. The provisional toll stands at 10 people dead, including 5 children. I extend my condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims."

A security cordon has since been set up at the site.