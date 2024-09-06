Daughter of man who drugged wife and 'invited men to rape her' calls him 'one of greatest sexual predators of all time'

6 September 2024, 14:25 | Updated: 6 September 2024, 15:17

FRANCE-JUSTICE-TRIAL-PROTEST-INVESTIGATION-ASSAULT-WOMEN
Caroline Darian has described her father as 'one of greatest sexual predators of all time'. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The daughter of a man accused of drugging his wife and inviting men to rape her has said he is "one of greatest sexual predators of all time".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dominique Pelicot, 71, is accused of organising for strangers - aged between 26 and 74 - to come to his home in the French village of Mazan, near Avignon, to rape his wife, Gisele Pelicot.

He is said to have filmed the assaults, which took place between 2011 and 2020.

Prosecutors said some 92 rapes took place, carried out by 72 men.

A total of 51 men are on trial and are being tried alongside Dominique Pelicot.

Now on the fifth day of the trial, the court heard daughter Caroline Darian, 46, was also herself secretly photographed naked by her father, the Mirror reports.

FRANCE-JUSTICE-TRIAL-PROTEST-INVESTIGATION-ASSAULT-WOMEN
The court heard Ms Darian was also photographed by her father. Picture: Getty

Her two sister-in-laws were also photographed while taking a bath at the same family home in Mazan, near Avignon.

Ms Darian is convinced that she was also routinely drugged so her father could defile her.

The photos taken of her were in a file named ‘Around my daughter, naked’ - apparently showing Ms Darian asleep.

A teary Ms Darian recalled seeing the two images for the first time, saying: "There was a woman who, apparently, was sleeping, lying on her side, with the light on. We could see her buttocks.

In the second image, the woman is in the same position, wearing the same underpants, with the same staging. Her buttocks were showing.

Read more: Wife drugged by husband and 'raped by dozens of men' says she was 'assaulted by HIV-positive suspect'

Read more: Pictured: Teen accused of stabbing 15-year-old Elianne Andam at bus stop revealed as suspect turns 18

"I did not recognise myself, but the police officer pointed out a brown spot on her cheek, like mine.

"There, I discovered myself and I understood that the man who was my father, in whom I had total confidence, who I thought had integrity, who respected his daughter, who was proud of her, who had always encouraged her, I discovered that in fact, my father had photographed me without my knowledge, naked."

She added: "How do you rebuild yourself from the ashes, when your father is undoubtedly one of the greatest sexual predators of recent years?"

Gisele Pelicot (C) sits next to her daughter Caroline Darian (2ndL) and her sons Florian Pelicot (L) and David Pelicot (2ndR) with his wife Celine F.
Gisele Pelicot (C) sits next to her daughter Caroline Darian (2ndL) and her sons Florian Pelicot (L) and David Pelicot (2ndR) with his wife Celine F. Picture: Getty

Ms Darian was followed into the witnesses box by her sister-in-law, Céline Pélicot, a mother of three young children.

Ms Pélicot, also in her 40s, said police confirmed to her that there were naked photos of her in the bath, as well as similar images of another sister-in-law.

"Where will these photos be when I'm dead?’ asked Ms Pélicot.

"These degrading, humiliating shots were taken in the most intimate room."

Who did he [Dominique Pélicot] send them to? Where are they?

"Where will they be in five years, in 10 years, when I’m dead? Will my children one day come across them. Why did he [Dominique Pélicot] look at me like that?"

Dominique Pelicot's alleged crimes first came to light when he was caught upskirting women at a shopping centre
Dominique Pelicot's alleged crimes first came to light when he was caught upskirting women at a shopping centre. Picture: Picture

The trial started on Monday and is expected to run until December.

A security agent caught her husband taking photos of women's crotches in a supermarket, leading investigators to search Dominique Pelicot's phone and computer.

They found thousands of photographs and videos of men appearing to rape Ms Pelicot in their home while she appears to be unconscious.

'Unbearable'

Yesterday, Gisele Pelicot detailed to the court the horror of discovering that her former spouse systematically filmed the suspected rapes by dozens of men - storing thousands of images that police investigators later found.

"It's unbearable," she said. "I have so much to say that I don't always know where to start."

Gisele Pelicot speaks to media as she leaves the Avignon court house
Gisele Pelicot speaks to media as she leaves the Avignon court house. Picture: Alamy

Shocked, she left her husband after police showed her some of the images.

"For me, everything collapses," she told the court. "These are scenes of barbarity, of rape."

She left with two suitcases, "all that was left for me of 50 years of life together."

Since then, she said, "I no longer have an identity... I don't know if I'll ever rebuild myself."

Gisele Pelicot, center, arrives in the Avignon court house, in Avignon, southern France
Ms Pelicot believed she had some kind of illness because of her frequent unexplained tiredness. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutors have claimed that the abuse started when the couple lived in Paris, and continued when they moved to Mazan, a village in south-east France.

Pelicot took part in the rapes and encouraged the other men using degrading language, prosecutors said. No money was involved in the arrangement.

The men accused of taking part in the mass rapes include a journalist, a forklift truck driver and a firefighter. They ran the gamut from single to married to divorced.

Because Dominique Pelicot videotaped the alleged rapes, police were able to track down - over a period of two years - a majority of the 72 suspects they were seeking.

Besides Pelicot, 50 other men, aged 22 to 70, are standing trial.

Several defendants are denying some of the accusations against them, alleging they were manipulated by Pelicot.

Over the next few months, the defendants will appear in small groups before a panel of five judges, with Pelicot scheduled to speak next week.

Psychologists, psychiatrists and computer experts will also give evidence.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking

Sara Sharif's father, stepmother and uncle appear in court accused of murder of ten-year-old as trial date set

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a desk with flags in background

Zelensky presses US military chiefs to allow Ukraine to strike deeper in Russia

Shia LaBeouf yells 'lets go' as he's caught on camera ‘squaring up’ to pub-goers in Edinburgh

Shia LaBeouf caught ‘squaring up’ to pub-goers in Edinburgh as star is heard yelling 'lets go'

Piotr Swiderski and his children

Deaths of three children found dead alongside father inside house in Surrey being treated as murder

Strowger Trust Fundraiser For Teen Cancer America In LA

Derek Boshier, artist who worked with David Bowie and The Clash, dies aged 87

Building ruins visible next to a lake

Ruins of a long-sunken Greek village emerge as drought saps vital reservoir

NATO has been criticised for its Charli XCX-style Instagram post calling for peace

'This can't be real': NATO criticised for 'tone-deaf' Instagram post in style of Charli XCX's 'Brat' album

Exclusive
London’s Metropolitan Police is being criticised for axing part of its Volunteer Police Cadets (VPC) programme across the 32 London Boroughs.

Exclusive: Met Police criticised for cutting volunteer cadet programme due to "challenging resourcing situation”

Exterior of entrance to police station in Linz, Germany

Man who threatened to kill police officers in Germany ‘had extremist motive’

Police forensic officers in Dalston, east London, near where three adults and a child have been injured

Drive-by shooting suspect accused of 'nearly killing four' - including child - outside restaurant denies attempted murder
A welcome sign for the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt opening night of Toronto Film Festival

Colt Gray, 14, sits in the Barrow County court. Seen from behind

Teenager charged over deadly shooting at Georgia high school appears in court

Palestinan flag in Ramallah

American woman fatally shot in West Bank, say doctors

Exclusive
A new Labour MP has resigned from Government to run as a select committee chair, in a move branded “extraordinary” by colleagues.

New Labour MP Shaun Davies makes surprise resignation to run as housing select committee chairman

China Asia Typhoon

A million people flee their homes as Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in China

An explosion is seen during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin

Israeli forces appear to withdraw from West Bank camp after military operation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope Francis waves from a car

Pope arrives in Papua New Guinea for second leg of his Southeast Asia trip

Over 700 pubs have pints for just £2

Full list of over 700 pubs where you can buy a pint for just £2 from today - is your local on there?
Masked arsonist who stoked fire at migrant hotel handed longest sentence yet in UK riots

Masked arsonist who stoked fire at migrant hotel handed longest sentence yet in UK riots

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban head and shoulders

Hungary signals it is serious about sending buses of asylum seekers to Brussels

Health experts have told LBC there has never been a more dangerous time to take illegal drugs.

EXCLUSIVE: Never been more dangerous time to take drugs, experts say

Police have appealed for help tracing down the woman following the riots

Hunt for the 'rioter' in the yellow cocktail dress: Police release new images of people wanted over far-right violence
A woman in her 30s was found dead near an abandoned car in Hampshire.

Murder investigation launched after woman's body discovered beside abandoned car on country lane
European Union envoy for the Western Balkans Miroslav Lajcak head and shoulders

EU envoy urges Kosovo and Serbia to resume efforts to normalise ties

BRITAIN-MUSIC-OASIS

Liam Gallagher lashes out at Oasis fans and tells them to 'shut up' over ticket fiasco

'Messing with kids minds in a big way': Tony Blair calls for social media regulation as he admits 'we can't go on like this'

'Messing with kids' minds': Tony Blair calls for greater social media regulation, admitting: 'we can't go on like this'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by her Stud Groom Terry Pendry, horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle

'Frail' Queen Elizabeth had final horse ride with groom before she died - as he reveals their playful inside joke
Prince William sported a beard as he returns to royal duties

Hair to the throne! Prince William reveals his beard is back after spending summer with his family
Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit