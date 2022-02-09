France to relax travel restrictions for fully vaccinated in half-term boost for Brits

9 February 2022, 09:03

France is set to ease travel requirements for vaccinated travellers
France is set to ease travel requirements for vaccinated travellers. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

France has announced it will soon relax travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers from outside the EU in a half-term boost for Brits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The country's Europe minister said the country was set to drop the requirement of a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country.

Clément Beaune told France 2 TV: "We again required tests in December over the Omicron variant. In the coming days we will announce that tests are no longer needed for vaccinated people."

READ MORE: Brexit 'caused business more problems despite promises of being freed from EU burden'

READ MORE: Brit arrested at Heathrow after woman was 'raped in business class on flight from US'

Travellers, including people who have received at least two jabs, currently need proof of a negative test from the previous 48 hours to enter.

The relaxation should come into force ahead of the half-term holidays in the UK, which begin on Friday for most schools. 

The changes could therefore be a boost for people hoping to make the most of the holidays with an international trip.

France would follow Greece and Portugal in scrapping the requirement.

It comes as countries across Europe are in the process of relaxing Covid restrictions as cases fall.

Morocco meanwhile has dropped its blanket ban on arrivals to the UK from Monday.

However, passengers are still required to take a pre-departure PCR test within 48 hours, with the exception of children under six.

Children under 18 are also not required to use a vaccine passport.

The relaxations abroad come as rules for travellers to the UK are also set to ease.

From 4am on Friday, fully-jabbed arrivals will no longer need to take a lateral flow test on day two.

For unvaccinated individuals, self-isolation and a day eight test will be scrapped.

They will only need to show a negative test on arrival and take a PCR test before day two.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wayne Couzens was handed a whole life term for Sarah Everard's murder

Killer cop Wayne Couzens 'seriously ill' in jail after being struck down with Covid

Breaking
Gillian Keegan apologised for staying in a meeting after testing positive for Covid

Health minister sorry for staying in meeting despite testing positive for Covid

The alleged rape took place in business class on a United Airlines flight to Heathrow

Brit arrested at Heathrow after woman was 'raped in business class on flight from US'

Brexit has caused more problems for business, a report has found

Brexit 'caused business more problems despite promises of being freed from EU burden'

The NHS Covid recovery plan has been slammed for "not being ambitious enough"

NHS backlog cannot be blamed on Brexit staff departures, health minister insists

The Foreign Office has been a "target of a serious cyber security incident"

Foreign Office forced to pay £467k to bolster security after 'serious' cyber attack

Mason James Cowgill has been jailed for eight months

Driver jailed after swigging Bollinger Champagne behind wheel of work van

Ramarni Crosby, 16, was killed in Stratton Road, Gloucester.

Three more teenagers arrested over murder of boy, 16, days before Christmas

A UK ticket holder has won the first EuroMillions Superdraw of 2022

UK winner comes forward to claim £109.9m EuroMillions jackpot

Kate Forbes has revealed she’s expecting her first child

Scotland's finance secretary announces pregnancy and will take maternity leave

Three popular holiday destinations for Brits have cut their travel restrictions.

Three popular holiday destinations cut Covid travel restrictions for Brits

Cameron Kalani was handed a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months

Buckingham Palace intruder who scaled wall with knife and cocaine spared jail

Rebekah Vardy said it was "war" after Coleen Rooney publicly accused her fellow footballer's wife of leaking stories to the press, the High Court has heard.

'Wagatha Christie': Vardy's agent admitted leaking story in WhatsApp messages, court hears

The health secretary said there "is now a considerable Covid backlog of elective care"

NHS waiting times will not start to go down until 2024, Sajid Javid warns

Boris Johnson has carried out a mini reshuffle to his top team, naming Jacob Rees-Mogg as Brexit Minister and Mark Spencer as Leader of the Commons

Boris's Partygate reshuffle: PM moves ministers to reignite his premiership

Sir Lindsay Hoyle made the comments on Tuesday

Boris won’t back down: PM refuses to apologise despite Tory furore over Savile slur

Latest News

See more Latest News

Indonesia Crocodile

Crocodile freed from tyre stuck on its neck for six years

Germany Truck Rams Cars

31 vehicles damaged as truck driver crashes through red light
Ed Stewart uses a brush and a vacuum to clean the hatch of Apollo 16

Workers clean Apollo 16 spaceship ahead of 50th anniversary

A moose stands over a dog sled team

Four dogs injured as moose attacks sled team

A woman crosses the street in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in Ottawa.

Covid-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada and US
Obit Douglas Trumbull

Blade Runner special effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull dies aged 79
Colombia Mudslide

Mudslide kills at least 14 people in Colombia

Retired pope Benedict XVI

Retired pope asks pardon for handling of abuse cases but admits no wrongdoing
Emmanuel Macron with Volodymyr Zelensky

Putin told me Russia will not escalate Ukraine crisis, says Macron
The damaged Unit 1 reactor

Fukushima operators send robot into worst-hit nuclear reactor

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/02 | Watch again

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister would not have made Savile slur but 'PM was right to examine Starmer's record'
Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing
Joe Rogan 'racial slur' will 'do more damage than Covid disinformation'

Joe Rogan 'racial slur' will 'do more damage than Covid disinformation'
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/02 | Watch again

UK 'leads the charge' in demonising trans people, Natasha Devon declares

UK 'leads the charge' in demonising trans people, Natasha Devon declares
Jonathan Pie: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'technically very well written'

Jonathan Pie: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'technically very well written'
James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic FA Cup effort

James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic cup effort
Sajid Javid says Carrie Johnson should be 'off limits' as he blasts 'unfair' reports

Sajid Javid says Carrie Johnson should be 'off limits' as he blasts 'unfair' reports

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police