France to relax travel restrictions for fully vaccinated in half-term boost for Brits

By Patrick Grafton-Green

France has announced it will soon relax travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers from outside the EU in a half-term boost for Brits.

The country's Europe minister said the country was set to drop the requirement of a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country.

Clément Beaune told France 2 TV: "We again required tests in December over the Omicron variant. In the coming days we will announce that tests are no longer needed for vaccinated people."

Travellers, including people who have received at least two jabs, currently need proof of a negative test from the previous 48 hours to enter.

The relaxation should come into force ahead of the half-term holidays in the UK, which begin on Friday for most schools.

The changes could therefore be a boost for people hoping to make the most of the holidays with an international trip.

France would follow Greece and Portugal in scrapping the requirement.

It comes as countries across Europe are in the process of relaxing Covid restrictions as cases fall.

Morocco meanwhile has dropped its blanket ban on arrivals to the UK from Monday.

However, passengers are still required to take a pre-departure PCR test within 48 hours, with the exception of children under six.

Children under 18 are also not required to use a vaccine passport.

The relaxations abroad come as rules for travellers to the UK are also set to ease.

From 4am on Friday, fully-jabbed arrivals will no longer need to take a lateral flow test on day two.

For unvaccinated individuals, self-isolation and a day eight test will be scrapped.

They will only need to show a negative test on arrival and take a PCR test before day two.