France to allow vaccinated Brits to arrive without quarantining from next week

4 June 2021, 14:35

France is allowing vaccinated Brits, but at present the rules in the UK mean you cannot travel to France without a good reason
France is allowing vaccinated Brits, but at present the rules in the UK mean you cannot travel to France without a good reason. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Fully vaccinated Brits can travel to France without the need for quarantine from next Wednesday, although at present they will still need to quarantine when they get home.

France has announced that vaccinated British tourists will be able to travel to France without quarantining provided they can show a negative test from June 9, the Times reports.

But with France on Britain's amber list, tourists will still need to quarantine when they return.

The rules in the UK also mean that Brits should not travel to France unless they have a good reason, for example to visit a dying relative.

Read more: Covid: Michael Gove pinged by NHS app - but does not have to self-isolate

Read more: UK regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for use in 12 to 15-year-olds

The French measures are the first step to easing border controls to try and resurrect France's tourism industry as the European country emerges from its third lockdown.

France has employed a traffic light system similar to Britain’s, although they have special arrangements for EU countries where only unvaccinated residents need to provide a negative test.

Britain is on the amber list, which is slightly different to the UK’s equivalent in that if you are vaccinated you do not need to quarantine, nor do you need a compelling reason to travel.

However, French rules say that British tourists who have not been vaccinated should only visit if they have a good reason.

North America and most of Asia and Africa are also on France’s amber list, and sixteen countries including India and South Africa are on the red list.

The traffic light system in the UK has fallen under fire recently, after the first review saw no new countries added to the green list and Portugal moved from green to amber.

Because the European country was one of the few viable holiday destinations on the green list, many people had holidays booked and faced disappointment when they were told that they would need to quarantine from Tuesday.

Many were already on holiday when the rules changed, which has resulted in a frantic struggle to return before the rules change next week.

Read more: Toppled Edward Colston statue goes on display in Bristol

Read more: Portugal put on amber list over 'Nepal variant' despite WHO being 'unaware' of strain

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick defended the government’s decision, arguing that people were aware of the risk of Portugal’s classification changing.

"If you do book a holiday to a country that's on the green list, you do have to be aware that we are reviewing it every three weeks,” he said to LBC’s Nick Ferrari on Friday.

“If you do choose to book to a country currently on the green list, be careful because things can change as you've seen."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in Paris

France opens up borders to vaccinated tourists

The number of people with Covid-19 is increasing in a number of regions in England

Coronavirus infections in England at highest level since mid-April, new figures show
Michael Gove will not need to self-isolate after his NHS app pinged

Covid: Michael Gove pinged by NHS app - but does not have to self-isolate
Ray Cordeiro shows a vinyl record at his home in Hong Kong

From the Beatles to Elton John: World’s longest-working DJ’s storied career
The settlement was agreed in April, after six years.

Hillsborough: Two police forces pay damages to 600 people over cover-up
Cardinal Reinhard Marx

German cardinal offers to quit over church abuse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Margaret Hodge tells LBC why she reported Unite to the police

Margaret Hodge on why she reported Unite union over ‘plot to oust anti-Corbyn MPs’
Former EasyJet chair reacts to 'enormous costs' as Portugal is amber listed

Longtime Tory voter abandons party over Covid travel restrictions
Covid crisis: 'My business has been totally destroyed over the last 17 months'

Furious caller hits out at 'hapless' Govt as his business is 'destroyed'
'UK Government continues to steal power and money from Wales', says Mark Drakeford

'UK Government continues to steal power and money from Wales', says Mark Drakeford
Nick Ferrari questions minister: 'Why don't you just tell people don't go on holiday?'

Nick Ferrari questions minister: 'Why don't you just tell people don't go on holiday?'
Sir Mike Rake said the switch was unhelpful for the sector and the wider economy

Former EasyJet chair reacts to 'enormous costs' as Portugal is amber listed

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London