France to impose new quarantine measures on UK visitors amid concern over Indian variant

27 May 2021, 07:24

France is set to impose quarantine measures on UK visitors
France is set to impose quarantine measures on UK visitors. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

France is set to force UK visitors to quarantine in a bid to stop the Indian coronavirus variant from spreading there.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal did not say when it would be introduced but said it would be similar to the measures taken by Germany.

"France is going to take similar measures and so put in place obligatory isolation for people who come from the United Kingdom," he said, adding that further details will be announced shortly.

Germany has imposed a 14-day requirement for arrivals from the UK after designating the country a "virus variant area of concern".

It came amid worries about the Indian variant, which is thought to be more transmissible - though vaccines appear to continue to work against it.

According to the UK's Foreign Office, it is also now only possible to enter Germany from Britain if you are a German citizen, resident or the partner or child of one.

Read more: British travellers urged not to visit Spain despite country lifting restrictions

Read more: LBC reveals over 100 flights from India landed in UK since country placed on 'red list'

An "urgent humanitarian reason", such as an immediate family bereavement, can also be used to gain entry.

There is no possibility for travellers to leave quarantine early through testing.

On Sunday, the same day Germany designated the UK as a variant area of concern, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian raised the possibility of his country imposing its own restrictions.

He suggested the UK could be included in a health category of its own.

That could see a level of restrictions between the strictest imposed on visitors from India and 15 other countries and the more lax rules that will be used to allow travel from EU countries and some other nations.

France remains on the UK's amber list, which means on arrival in England travellers must quarantine at home for 10 days and take a Covid test by day two and day eight, with the possibility of leaving isolation early if the tests are negative.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man walks to the entrance of Ohio’s Covid-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University

Ohio announces first million dollar vaccine lottery winner

School of Rock drummer dies

School of Rock actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident

Joe Biden was ordered intelligence agencies to report back in 90 days on their investigation into Covid's origins

Joe Biden orders spies to "redouble" efforts to investigate if Covid escaped a lab
Law enforcement officers get gear from their trunk near the scene of a shooting in San Jose, California

Eight people killed after employee opens fire at California railyard
Author Eric Carle has died aged 91

The Very Hungry Caterpillar author Eric Carle dies aged 91

The National Crime Agency seized cocaine and heroin during the week of action

1,100 arrested in national crackdown on county lines drug gangs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The PM's former adviser was speaking to MPs earlier

'Crass, vulgar, egotist': Furious caller launches blistering attack on Dominic Cummings
Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'

Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'
The exchange happened following evidence from Dominic Cummings to MPs

'My dad should still be alive': Grieving daughter reacts to Cummings' evidence
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 26/05 Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 25/05 Watch Again

James O'Brien's analogy for people who 'still support' PM after Cummings' claims

James O'Brien's analogy for people who 'still support' PM after Cummings' claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London