UK welcomes France u-turn on fishing sanctions for British trawlers

By Emma Soteriou

The British Government has welcomed France's decision to u-turn on its threats to introduce fishing sanctions for British trawlers from Tuesday.

A spokesman said: “We welcome the French Government's announcement that they will not go ahead with implementing their proposed measures as planned tomorrow. The UK has set out its position clearly on these measures in recent days.

“As we have said consistently, we are ready to continue intensive discussions on fisheries, including considering any new evidence to support the remaining license applications.

“We welcome France's acknowledgement that in-depth discussions are needed to resolve the range of difficulties in the UK/EU relationship. Lord Frost has accepted Clement Beaune’s invitation and looks forward to the discussions in Paris on Thursday.”

It comes after French president Emmanuel Macron agreed to postpone the plans amid the ongoing war of words between both countries.

The country threatened to block British boats from ports while also tightening checks on vessels if the issues surrounding licences were not resolved.

However, the fishing row escalated in recent days, with France accusing a Scottish-registered scallop dredger of fishing without a licence.

Number 10 vowed to retaliate against France if they followed through with their plans, saying the dispute was far from over.

