Frank Williams, actor behind Dad's Army's Rev Timothy Farthing, dies aged 90

Mr Williams has died aged 90. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Frank Williams, the actor best known for playing Reverend Timothy Farthing in the beloved sitcom Dad's Army, has died aged 90.

Mr Williams played the vicar throughout the series – and was deeply religious in his real life too.

He first appeared on the show in its third series in 1969, in the episode where the Dad's Army troops use his church hall for drills.

He was the only actor to appear in the 2016 film of Dad's Army in his original role and had been the second youngest member of the cast in the original series.

An Anglican from North London, Mr Williams would go on to serve three terms in the General Synod as a representative of the diocese of London.

He had expressed his opposition to the ordination of women but spoke up for better treatment of gay people, The Guardian reported.

He described his time on the BBC show as the "happiest period of his professional life" and said of it: "Initially, I thought it was for just one episode but the character became a regular.

"I ended up appearing in 39 of the 80 TV episodes, the original film, stage show and 14 radio episodes. It's hard to believe that I'm celebrating that milestone."

His passing – just days before his 91st birthday on July 2 – leaves only Ian Lavender, the 76-year-old who played Private Pike, as the sole surviving cast member.

A Facebook page for Mr Williams said: "So sorry to say that our beloved friend, colleague and actor, Frank Williams, passed away this morning.

"He was almost 91, and we are grateful for all the years of joy, laughter and happiness he brought to so many. Thank you Frank!"