Police launch urgent search for 10-year-old girl who went missing in Exeter

An police search has been launched for missing 10-year-old Layla McLoughlin. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Chris Samuel

An urgent police search has been launched after a 10-year-old girl went missing in Exeter this morning.

Layla McLoughlin, who is local to the city, was last seen at around 6am on Monday morning on Honiton Road.

She is described as a white female, standing under 5 feet tall and of a slim build.

Layla has shoulder length brown hair and is believed to be wearing a dark blue Fat Face hoodie with flowers on the back with grey leggings.

A police helicopter involved in the search has been seen circling Ludwell Valley Park and other areas of the city.

Devon and Cornwall Police issued an appeal following her disappearance and have urged anyone with information on her location to contact them immediately, quoting the log number 115 of 24 April.

Layla vanished on Monday, April 24, sparking a frantic police search. Picture: Family handout

The force said in a statement: "Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a 10-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

"Layla McLoughlin was last seen at around 6am this morning [24 April] on Honiton Road, Exeter.

#LatestNews Have you seen 10-year-old Layla McLoughlin? She has been reported missing this morning from #Exeter and searches are ongoing to locate her.



"She is local to the Exeter area and is described as a white female, under 5 feet tall and of a slim build. She has shoulder length brown hair.

"She is believed to be wearing a dark blue Fat Face hoodie with flowers on the back, grey leggings with a pattern on them and black trainers. This is the same clothing shown in the attached photograph.

"Anyone who sees Layla is asked to contact police immediately on 999 quoting log 115 24 April."