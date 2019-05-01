Fraudster Pours Acid On Himself In Court Dock

1 May 2019, 07:27

Police and medics rushed to Inner London Crown Court on Monday.
Police and medics rushed to Inner London Crown Court on Monday. Picture: PA

Marc Marshall was being sentenced for fraud offences at Inner London Crown Court on Monday when he poured the substance over himself.

A female security guard who was in the dock with Marshal was also injured but did not need hospital treatment.

Shortly after the judge sentenced Marshall to two years and four months in prison he was heard to wail and pour the substance on his face.

The 54-year-old was in court after pleading guilty to series of cheque fraud offences.

Court buildings normally have tight security with all visitors passing through a metal detector but, CCTV is said to have shown the fraudster sipping from a metal bottle as he passed through security.

A spokesman from the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called to Court 10, Inner London Crown Court, at 12.01pm on Monday, 29 April, following reports of a serious assault.

"Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance attended and a male aged in his fifties was found to have doused himself with a noxious substance.

"He has been taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is critical.

"A female dock officer was also injured by some of the substance. Her injuries are not believed to be serious and she did not require hospital treatment."

A HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesman told the BBC it would be "urgently investigating" the circumstances surrounding the incident.

