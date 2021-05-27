Breaking News

Fred West: No remains found in cellar search for Mary Bastholm

Police said no remains were found in the excavation work. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

No human remains or further clues have been found by police searching under a Gloucester cafe for a missing girl who is feared to be a victim of serial killer Fred West.

Police said today that excavation work at the Clean Plate café had been completed and "we can confirm no human remains or items of significance to the investigation have been found."

Experts determined that some areas of the cellar had been undisturbed since prior to 1968, when Mary Bastholm disappeared aged 15.

READ MORE: 1,100 arrested in national crackdown on county lines drug gangs

READ MORE: France to impose new quarantine measures on UK visitors amid concern over Indian variant

The cellar of the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street, Gloucester. Picture: PA

"Each area was carefully examined by the forensics team with support from officers from the Constabulary," Gloucestershire police said in a statement.

Police said they began looking at six "areas of interest" or "anomalies" in the cellar of the Clean Plate café in Gloucester on May 19 after they were identified by a team of forensic archaeologists ahead of excavation work.

The family of Mary Bastholm have been made aware of the update and are receiving ongoing support from trained officers.

The café will be handed back to its owners once reparation work is completed, police added.

Earlier this month police said they had found 'six voids' in the cellar of the cafe.

Detectives had been examining if the cafe could be where serial killer Fred West buried 15-year-old Mary Bastholm, who went missing in 1968 and may have been one of his victims.

Police were called to the cafe on 7 May by a production company filming a documentary, which believed evidence of her remains had been found.

This included an image of blue material in one part of the cellar, with Mary having been reported as wearing a blue coat when she went missing.

Along with his wife Rose, who is serving a life sentence, West tortured, raped and murdered an unknown number of women over a 20-year-period.

He was charged with 12 murders but took his own life in a Birmingham jail before being put on trial. Rose was convicted of 10 murders in 1995.