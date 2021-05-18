Breaking News

Fred West: Police find 'six voids' under cafe linked to missing girl Mary Bastholm

Police have found 'six voids' under the cafe linked to missing girl Mary Bastholm. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Police searching for a suspected victim of serial killer Fred West have found "six voids" under the Gloucester cafe linked to the missing girl.

It comes after officers confirmed that excavation work would take place inside the cafe after they found "possible evidence" to suggest a body could be there.

Detectives have been examining if the Clean Plate cafe could be where the serial killer Fred West buried 15-year-old Mary Bastholm, who went missing in 1968 and may have been one of his victims.

Forensic archaeologists working on the building on Monday confirmed "structural anomalies" in the cellar which require more investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector John Turner confirmed on Tuesday that excavation work will commence tomorrow.

Police were called to the cafe on 7 May by a production company filming a documentary, which believed evidence of her remains had been found.

This included an image of blue material in one part of the cellar, with Mary having been reported as wearing a blue coat when she went missing.

West, who died in prison aged 53, was suspected over her disappearance.

Along with his wife Rose, who is serving a life sentence, West tortured, raped and murdered an unknown number of women over a 20-year-period.

Mary Bastholm is feared to have been a victim of Fred West. Picture: PA

He was charged with 12 murders but took his own life in a Birmingham jail before being put on trial. Rose was convicted of 10 murders in 1995.

Mary's family issued a statement, which said: "Senior Investigating Officer John Turner has sat with us and explained the ongoing investigation as well as his intentions to excavate the cafe to try and find Mary.

"We are extremely happy Gloucestershire Constabulary is continuing to try and search for Mary and this gives us a chance to potentially put her at rest after all these years.

"We want to thank everyone who has wished us support through this distressing time, and we are continuing to be in close touch with the investigation team, and are being kept up to date with any new developments.

"We hope this is a chance to finally get closure for Mary and would like to continue to ask for privacy whilst the excavation is ongoing."

Serial killer Fred West may have buried Mary Bastholm at the cafe. Picture: PA

