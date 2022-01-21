Breaking News

Man charged with murder after couple attacked in Derbyshire home

21 January 2022, 15:26 | Updated: 21 January 2022, 15:42

By Will Taylor

A 33-year-old man has been charged with murdering an 86-year-old woman and trying to kill her 88-year-old husband.

Vasile Culea will appear in court charged with murdering Freda Walker.

He also faces an attempted murder charge over her 88-year-old husband, Kenneth Walker, at their home Langwith Junction in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police said Culea was arrested at his home in Church Warsop, north-east of Mansfield, on Thursday.

Officers said the couple was at their home found by a neighbour on the morning of January 15.

Ms Walker was pronounced dead at the scene while Kenneth had suffered life-threatening injuries and is still in hospital in a critical condition.

Detectives charged Culea on Friday, and he has been remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Derbyshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable David Kirby said: “I would like to thank all those who have come forward and supported the investigation so far.

“The incident has had an understandable impact on the community of Langwith Junction and the wider Shirebrook area.

“Our thoughts remain with the couple’s family and friends – and I, along with the whole of Derbyshire Constabulary, send our best wishes to Ken.

“While today’s charge is clearly positive news, and one that I hope brings a degree of reassurance, the investigation into the incident continues and I would once again appeal for anyone who has any information to come forward.

“In particular detectives still want to speak to anyone who was walking or driving on Station Road between 4.30pm on Friday 14 January and 9am on Saturday 15 January to come forward as soon as possible.”

