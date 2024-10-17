Free train travel for remembrance services offered to Royal Navy, Army, and RAF personnel and veterans - everything you need to know

Serving military personnel and veterans are being offered free train travel to remembrance services next month. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Serving military personnel and veterans are being offered complimentary train travel to attend remembrance services next month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), the industry body, stated it is keen to help people "mark this important national occasion."

This free travel offer covers journeys to and from the Submariners' Remembrance Service in London on 3 November, as well as all remembrance services nationwide on 10 November, including the ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster.

The offer is available to serving military personnel, either in uniform or presenting a current Ministry of Defence MoD90 identity card.

Veterans can access the free travel by presenting a Veterans Railcard, Veterans Oyster card, Ministry of Defence-issued veterans ID, or other proof of service.

Free travel is also being made available to Royal British Legion volunteers raising money in London on October 31. Picture: Getty

Additionally, Royal British Legion volunteers raising funds in London on 31 October will also be eligible for free travel.

RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr remarked: "The railway has always been closely connected to remembrance commemorations, with so many rail workers having given their lives during the two World Wars.

"As an industry, we are proud to continue helping people to mark this important national occasion by once again offering free travel to our serving personnel and veterans across the country."

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh added: "It's only right that the rail industry, which played its own part in our nation's war effort, marks Remembrance Day by paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and those who continue to protect our country.

"Remembrance services are a vital time for our nation to come together, and this important initiative will make it easier for veterans and serving personnel to do exactly that."

Lucy Inskip, Director of the Poppy Appeal at the Royal British Legion, said: "The Royal British Legion is immensely grateful that British train companies continue to recognise the significance of remembrance and offer free transport for veterans and service personnel to attend the commemorations that mean so much to them.

"It is also a huge benefit that our dedicated volunteers can travel for free on London Poppy Day, allowing our armed forces community to support, collect and commemorate without worrying about additional personal cost."

Free travel is valid to any London terminal station on the day before or the day of each remembrance service, with return travel available on the day of the service.

For events elsewhere, return travel is permitted on the day of the service.

At a glance: