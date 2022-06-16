Hillsborough tragedy linked to heavy-handed policing of Champions League final, report reveals

16 June 2022, 09:55 | Updated: 16 June 2022, 10:01

A French report has drawn parallels between the Champions League final and the Hillsborough disaster
A French report has drawn parallels between the Champions League final and the Hillsborough disaster. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Liverpool fans were targeted with tear gas and riot police were deployed because of a misconceived link between the Hillsborough disaster and hooliganism, according to an official French report into the Champions League final.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Champions League final at the Stade de France in May descended into chaos, with long queues and violent clashes breaking out between police and fans.

Some people had tear gas used against them, and the match was delayed by more than half an hour.

A report into the unrest has been compiled by Michel Cadot, the French sports ministry's delegate on major sporting events, for French prime minister Élisabeth Borne.

Read more: Jamie Carragher blasts 'cover-up' in wake of chaos at Champions League final

Watch: 'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to CL final chaos

The report, which was delivered to Ms Borne's office last Friday, recognises that the responsibility of the police for Hillsborough "was pointed out".

A report into the unrest has been compiled by Michel Cadot, the French sports ministry's delegate on major sporting event, for French prime minister Élisabeth Borne.tive phenomena of hooliganism and havoc".

Fans were tear gassed at the Champions League final
Fans were tear gassed at the Champions League final. Picture: Alamy

The 30-page report, obtained by the Guardian, also reiterates a claim that part of the problem at the Stade de France was a large number of Liverpool fans with fake tickets.

However it did acknowledge that Liverpool supporters do not have a history of violence at football matches.

Read more: France says 'sorry' for use of tear gas after blaming Liverpool fans with fake tickets

The Hillsborough disaster was a fatal human crush during a football match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Yorkshire in 1989.

A total of 97 people died - 94 on the day, another days later, another in 1993 and another in 2021, after suffering severe brain damage in the crush.

Read more: UEFA 'sincerely apologises' to fans over violence at Champions League final

Read more: UEFA orders review after France blames Champions League chaos on 'fans with fake tickets'

In the days and weeks after the disaster South Yorkshire Police blamed football hooliganism and drunkenness by Liverpool fans.

But in 2016, after a 27-year campaign by bereaved families, an inquest jury determined the victims were unlawfully killed due to gross negligence manslaughter by the South Yorkshire Police officer in command Ch Supt David Duckenfield.

A total of 97 people died in the Hillsborough disaster
A total of 97 people died in the Hillsborough disaster. Picture: Alamy

The families of victims have hit back at the association between Hillsborough and the violence in Paris in Mr Cadot's report.

Louise Brookes, whose brother Andrew, 26, was one of the 97 people killed, told the Guardian the report was "a total, outrageous failure to understand the disaster".

"This prejudice - that Liverpool supporters are hooligans, based on a complete misunderstanding of something that happened 33 years ago - nearly caused another disaster in Paris, to a new generation of Liverpool fans," she said.

Chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group Margaret Aspinall, whose 18-year-old son James was killed in the crush, said the report shows "the power of the lies that were told by the police".

She also pointed out that stadiums and policing were "made much safer after the disaster".

Read more: Liverpool heartbreak as team loose Champions League after police pepper spray fans

Read more: French police back Liverpool fans and call for minister to go after Champions League chaos

Steve Rotheram, the Labour mayor of Liverpool city region, said the report showed the crowd management at the event was based on "ignorance and prejudice" and called for a thorough investigation.

The report suggests riot police were deployed in force because of misconceived links between football 'hooliganism' and the Hillsborough disaster
The report suggests riot police were deployed in force because of misconceived links between football 'hooliganism' and the Hillsborough disaster. Picture: Alamy

"This is described as intelligence but it displays a lack of intelligence and confirms our worst fears," he told the Guardian.

"The appalling policing and crowd mismanagement in Paris was based on a falsehood, ignorance and prejudice.

"This again underlines the need for a full, thorough, independent investigation."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Bank of England hikes interest rates for a fifth time to 1.25%

Breaking
Lord Geidt resigned after being put in an ‘odious position’ by the prime minister, according to his resignation letter

PM’s ethics chief quit after being put in ‘odious’ position on ministerial code

Meghan's message to Grenfell volunteers

Meghan makes "thoughtful" phone call to Grenfell volunteers

Kevin Spacey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with four counts of se

Kevin Spacey set to 'strenuously deny' sex charges as he is released on bail

The man lifted his car with a forklift

Man uses forklift to stop would-be thief stealing his car in Australia

Ghislaine Maxwell asks to serve just four years in jail

Ghislaine Maxwell asks court for sentence of just four years for child sex crimes

A consumer champion has launched a more than £750 million legal claim against Apple

Apple court battle could bring huge payout for 25 million iPhone users in UK

People enjoyed soaring temperatures this week, and the mercury is set to reach 34C tomorrow

Roads melt as UK set for scorching 34C heat on Friday

Dominic Raab refused to put his reputation on the line to guarantee at least one migrant will have been deported to Rwanda by the end of the year

'No migrants in Rwanda by Christmas': Raab won't guarantee when first refugee may land

Dominic Raab has announced three 'rape courts', including at Leeds Crown Court

Three new 'rape courts' trialled by Govt to tackle plummeting conviction rates

The Met Police have released an e-fit of the suspect

Detectives hunt suspect in string of '22 linked sexual assaults' in East London

The Duke of Cambridge has shared a sweet fact about his daughter Charlotte

Prince William shares sweet fact about Charlotte during England football team visit

Dom Phillips went missing with his guide in Brazil

Suspect admits killing Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira in Amazon and leads police to bodies

Deportation flights to Rwanda face delays of up to a year

Over 230 migrants land on UK shores in one day as Rwanda flight delayed 'up to a year'

Nicola Sturgeon taking a selfie with SNP MPs including Patrick Grady

Victim of SNP MP's sexual harassment slams party for failures

Dom Phillips went missing with his guide in Brazil

Human remains found in search for missing British journalist as suspects 'confess murder'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A signpost for Andover (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Hampshire wheelie bin found 1,200 miles away in war-torn Ukraine
Leaders visit Irpin

Emmanuel Macron says there are signs of war crimes during visit to Kyiv suburb
Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris to launch task force to combat online abuse and harassment
Robert Habeck

German vice chancellor calls for users to ration gas as Russia cuts supply
Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial

Nipsey Hussle’s last moments described as murder trial gets under way
French President Emmanuel Macron, centre, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi travel on board a train bound to Kyiv after departing from Poland

French, German and Italian leaders visit Kyiv to show support
An undated family handout photo of David Hunter, 74, and Janice Hunter, 75

Cyprus trial of UK man accused of murdering sick wife starts

Bill Cosby pictured in 2018

Cosby lawyer urges jurors to consider only proof from trial

Academy Award-winning actress-comedian Mo’Nique

Mo’Nique and Netflix settle after she accuses streaming giant of discrimination
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju prepare medicines

North Korea reports another disease outbreak amid Covid-19 wave

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in
Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Criticisms of Tory Rwanda migrant plans are 'very, very racist', MP claims
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/06 | Watch again

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says
Andrew Marr has said the fresh debate over the European Human Rights treat is 'convenient' for Boris.

Andrew Marr: European human rights row is 'politics of distraction' from Boris
UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes

UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes
Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares

Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch again

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London