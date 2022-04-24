Breaking News

Emmanuel Macron to defeat Marine Le Pen in French election, exit poll predicts

24 April 2022, 19:02 | Updated: 24 April 2022, 20:00

Emmanuel Macron is set to win the French election
Emmanuel Macron is set to win the French election. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Emmanuel Macron is set to defeat far-right rival Marine Le Pen and win a second term as French president, exit polls predict.

The projected result from Ipsos saw the centrist incumbent get 58.2% of the votes compared with Ms Le Pen's 41.8%.

It would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

Mr Macron's supporters at the Eiffel Tower cheered when the projection was announced. He is expected to speak soon.

Ms Le Pen has conceded defeat, but told her supporters the projected loss was "a shining victory in itself".

She said "the ideas we represent are reaching summits" and vowed to "continue my commitment to the French people".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Mr Macron on Twitter, posting: "France is one of our closest and most important allies.

"I am happy to continue to work together on key issues for our two countries and for the world."

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel were also among the first leaders to congratulate him.

"I look forward to continuing our excellent cooperation," Ms von der Leyen wrote. "Together, we will move France and Europe forward."

Mr Michel added: "In this turbulent period, we need a solid Europe and a France totally committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European Union."

Both candidates had been trying to pick up the 7.7 million votes of leftist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who was defeated in the first round on April 10, in the final weeks of campaigning.

Polling stations opened at 8am local time on Sunday and closed in most places at 7pm - aside from big cities that kept stations open until 8pm.

Mr Macron had asked voters to trust him for a second five-year term despite a presidency troubled by protests, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Le Pen's support in France's electorate grew during this campaign to her highest level ever.

The two politicians were also the front-runners in France's last election in 2017, but polls had suggested the leadership battle this year would be more closely fought.

A preliminary estimate based on early counts will follow the exit poll.

More follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man has died following an assault in Nottingham city centre.

Man collapses and dies after attack in Nottingham city centre

Macron and Le Pen went to their local polling stations to cast their vote.

Macron Vs Le Pen: Battle reaches peak as France votes for next president

Angela Rayner lashed out at the "lies" being briefed about her

Rayner hits out at Tory MPs' 'desperate, perverted smears' after Basic Instinct claims

HRP asked staff to attend 'micro-aggression' training.

Historic Royal Palace staff told not to tell female colleagues 'you look so young'

Exclusive
Miraslava, 5, has fallen seriously ill whilst waiting for a UK visa

Exclusive: Ukrainian children fall ill during long UK visa wait as mum 'regrets applying'

Russia has announced that the Satan II missile will be deployed in autumn.

Russia warns 'Satan II' missile 'capable of hitting UK' will be deployed by autumn

An apartment block in Odesa was hit by Russian missiles

Three-month-old baby among eight killed as Russian missile strikes hit Odesa

Tulip Siddiq spoke out as multiple MPs face allegations of misconduct

'Zero tolerance' approach needed amid reports of ministers' sexual misconduct, MP insists

A photo of the couple was posted on social media

Brit woman 'marries death row inmate after telling family she was going to Disney World'

Jacob Rees-Mogg was accused of damaging the reputation of the civil service

Rees-Mogg criticised over 'demeaning' notes left for WFH civil servants

Nadine Dorries appeared on Dr Luke Evans' TikTok.

Nadine Dorries slams critics for mocking her dyslexia after TikTok gaffe

The force believe the suspect walked along Coventry Road (pictured) and Gilbert Close, where he assaulted at least 10 people.

Man, 33, arrested after three stabbed and others injured in 'nasty' town centre attack

Arsenal fans rose to their feet to applaud Ronaldo

Arsenal fans pay touching tribute to Ronaldo as he returns after death of baby boy

Portugal has become the first EU country to introduce the fast-tracking

Portugal becomes first EU country to defy Brexit border rules as Brits fast-tracked

Sajid Javid is reported to be launching an urgent inquiry into the system.

Sajid Javid 'to launch inquiry into gender treatment' as system is 'failing children'

Boris Johnson has said he is confident he will still be PM by Diwali

Boris not fined for BYOB garden do, No10 says as PM vows to still be in the job by October

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron beats Marine Le Pen to win second term

Macron supporters in Paris

Macron set for second term as French president after Le Pen concedes defeat
Slovenia Election

Opposition liberals in strong position in Slovenian election, polls suggest
Polish mine rescue workers

Nine miners confirmed dead as search goes on for survivors following blasts
France Presidential Election

Marine Le Pen ‘serene’ as voting begins in France’s presidential election
Joe Biden

Joe Biden commemorates anniversary of Armenian genocide

Covid outbreak in China

Streets blocked off in Shanghai as China toughens zero-Covid approach
Billy Chemirmir

Man accused of killing 18 old women to go on trial again

Destroyed tank in Mariupol

Volodymyr Zelensky calls for more powerful weapons as he meets top US officials
Sarmat missile launch

New Sarmat missile can carry several hypersonic weapons, Russian officer claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'

Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'
Rees Mogg's WFM note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

Rees Mogg's WFH note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch again

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM Sir Roger Gale changes mind

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM changes mind
Andrew Castle has addressed Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players

'A message of unity has to be sent': Andrew Castle breaks silence on Wimbledon Russia ban
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock
Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari
'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan
Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police