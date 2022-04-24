Breaking News

Emmanuel Macron to defeat Marine Le Pen in French election, exit poll predicts

Emmanuel Macron is set to win the French election. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Emmanuel Macron is set to defeat far-right rival Marine Le Pen and win a second term as French president, exit polls predict.

The projected result from Ipsos saw the centrist incumbent get 58.2% of the votes compared with Ms Le Pen's 41.8%.

It would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

Mr Macron's supporters at the Eiffel Tower cheered when the projection was announced. He is expected to speak soon.

Ms Le Pen has conceded defeat, but told her supporters the projected loss was "a shining victory in itself".

She said "the ideas we represent are reaching summits" and vowed to "continue my commitment to the French people".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Mr Macron on Twitter, posting: "France is one of our closest and most important allies.

"I am happy to continue to work together on key issues for our two countries and for the world."

Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.



🇬🇧🇫🇷 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 24, 2022

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel were also among the first leaders to congratulate him.

"I look forward to continuing our excellent cooperation," Ms von der Leyen wrote. "Together, we will move France and Europe forward."

Mr Michel added: "In this turbulent period, we need a solid Europe and a France totally committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European Union."

Chaleureux bravo cher @EmmanuelMacron



En cette période tourmentée, nous avons besoin d’une Europe solide et d’une France totalement engagée pour une Union européenne plus souveraine et plus stratégique.



Nous pouvons compter sur la #France #5 ans de plus. pic.twitter.com/JEPf6Pqght — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) April 24, 2022

Both candidates had been trying to pick up the 7.7 million votes of leftist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who was defeated in the first round on April 10, in the final weeks of campaigning.

Polling stations opened at 8am local time on Sunday and closed in most places at 7pm - aside from big cities that kept stations open until 8pm.

Mr Macron had asked voters to trust him for a second five-year term despite a presidency troubled by protests, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Le Pen's support in France's electorate grew during this campaign to her highest level ever.

The two politicians were also the front-runners in France's last election in 2017, but polls had suggested the leadership battle this year would be more closely fought.

A preliminary estimate based on early counts will follow the exit poll.

More follows...