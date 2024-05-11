French Eurovision act stops rehearsal to make peace speech in latest competition upheaval

11 May 2024, 18:00

The Eurovision Song Contest has been plunged into further controversy following a participant calling for peace in Gaza during their performance and a Norwegian jury spokesperson resigning. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

On Saturday, during the dress rehearsals at the Malmo Arena in Sweden, French contestant Slimane stopped singing Mon Amour to call for peace amid the war between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip.

There have been multiple calls to boycott the competition over Israel's participation with singer Eden Golan, who is due to perform her song Hurricane on Saturday evening.

There have been large protests in the centre of the city in response.

Slimane of France performing the song Mon amour during the dress rehearsal for the final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, Friday, May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Slimane of France said: "We need to be united by music yes, but with love for peace. United by music yes, but with love for peace. Thank you so much, thank you Europe.". Picture: Alamy

Slimane told the audience: "Everybody, I just need to say something. Sorry I don't speak English very well but when I was a child I dreamed about music, I dreamed about this dream, to be a singer and to sing peace here.

"Every artist here wants to sing about love and sing about peace.

"We need to be united by music yes, but with love for peace. United by music yes, but with love for peace. Thank you so much, thank you Europe."

Also during the show, Palestinian flags - which had been banned by the organisers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) - had been seen in the audience.

Ahead of the grand final Alessandra Mele posted to Instagram to say she will no longer be the person who announces the points awarded by Norway during Eurovision.

Alessandra Mele performs in London at a sold out Heaven Nightclub 16/02/24
Alessandra Mele performs in London at a sold out Heaven Nightclub 16/02/24. Picture: Alamy
Malmoe, Sweden, 8 May, 2024 Rehearsal Semi-final 2 Joost Klein, Netherlandsperforms during the rehearsal of semi final 2 of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Credit: Peo Mšller/Alamy Live News
The grand final will now have 25 performers rather than 26 after Dutch act Joost Klein was disqualified following a Swedish police investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour. Picture: Alamy

In a video the former Eurovision contestant said: "Even though I'm thankful that I was given the opportunity to do so, I've taken the decision to withdraw. United by music - Eurovision's motto is the reason why the music unites people, brings them together.

"But right now, those words are just empty words.

"There is a genocide going on and I'm asking you all to please open up your eyes, open up your heart, let love lead you to the truth.

"It's right in front of you. Free Palestine."

The grand final will now have 25 performers rather than 26 after Dutch act Joost Klein was disqualified following a Swedish police investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has been approached for comment.

