'I am a rapist', admits husband of French woman who was 'drugged and assaulted by dozens of men' over years

Dominique Pelicot has admitted raping his wife Gisele (left). Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Kit Heren

A French man accused of drugging his ex-wife and inviting dozens of men to rape her over several years has admitted that he is a rapist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dominique Pelicot, 71, admitted to all the charges as he opened his testimony during the trial against him and the other accused men.

Referring to the others whom he allegedly invited to rape his ex-wife Gisele, he said: "I am a rapist like the others in this room."

Several of the other men accused of raping Ms Pelicot have denied knowingly assaulting her - claiming they thought they were helping the couple fulfil a fantasy.

But Mr Pelicot said: "They all knew, they cannot say the contrary," he said.

Read more: Trial of Monster of Avignon accused of 'drugging and letting strangers rape wife' at risk after defendant falls ill

Read more: Daughter of man who drugged wife and 'invited men to rape her' calls him 'one of greatest sexual predators of all time'

Gisele Pelicot and her lawyer Stephane Babonneau at the Avignon courthouse. Picture: Alamy

He said of Ms Pelicot: "She did not deserve this. I was very happy with her." Mr Pelicot faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

Facing her ex-husband in court, Ms Pelicot said in response: 'It is difficult to hear it.

"For fifty years, I lived with a man who I would never have imagined for a single second that he could do these acts. I had complete confidence in this man."

While Mr Pelicot previously confessed to investigators, the court testimony will be crucial for the panel of judges to decide on the fate of some 50 other men standing trial next to him, all accused of raping Ms Pelicot.

Pelicot's much-awaited testimony was delayed by days after he fell ill, suffering from a kidney stone and urinary infection, his lawyers said.

In 2020, a security agent caught Pelicot taking videos under women's skirts in a supermarket, according to court documents.

Police searched his house and electronic device and found thousands of photos and videos of men engaging in sexual acts with Gisele Pelicot while she appeared to lie unconscious on their bed.

One of the men accused of raping Ms Pelicot. Picture: Getty

With the recordings, police were able to track down a majority of the 72 suspects they were seeking.

She and her husband of 50 years had three children. When they retired, the couple left the Paris region to move into a house in Mazan, a small town in Provence.

When police officers called her in for questioning in late 2020, she initially told them her husband was "a great guy", according to legal documents. After she was shown photos by police, she left her husband and they are now divorced.

Besides Pelicot, 50 other men, aged 26 to 74, are standing trial. Many deny having raped Ms Pelicot.

Police officers walk into the Avignon court ahead of the trial. Picture: Alamy

Ms Pelicot, who has become a symbol of the fight against sexual violence in France for agreeing to waive her anonymity in the case and let the trial be public, is expected to speak in court after her ex-husband's evidence on Tuesday.

Bernadette Tessoniere, a 69-year-old retiree who lives a half-hour drive from Avignon, where the trial is taking place, arrived outside the courthouse at 7.15am to make sure she would secure a seat in the closely watched case.

"How is it possible that in 50 years of communal life, one can live next to someone who hides his life so well? This is scary," she said while standing in a line outside the courthouse.

"I don't have much hope that what he did can be explained, but he is at least going to give some elements."