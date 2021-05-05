French minister 'suggests cutting off Jersey's electricity' over Brexit dispute

France has threatened to cut off electricity to Jersey over a fishing dispute. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

A French government minister has reportedly suggested her country could cut off the power it supplies to Jersey as part of a post-Brexit fishing dispute.

France, which is said to provide 95% of the island's electricity, has accused the UK of dragging its feet over issuing licences to French vessels in the UK's six to 12 mile nautical mile zone.

Reports have quoted Annick Girardin, the country's maritime minister, as telling the French parliament the Government is "ready to use… retaliation measures" against Jersey.

She added that she was "sorry it has come to this" but "we will do so if we have to".

Her comments follow the European Parliament's vote to approve the Brexit deal.

The vote itself was delayed because of arguments about the Northern Ireland Protocol, which oversees arrangements designed to stop a hard border in Ireland.

Despite the ongoing war of words, Boris Johnson told European business leaders on Tuesday he wants to "foster a pro-business agenda" with Brussels.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "On trade, the discussion focused on how to foster a pro-trade, pro-business agenda between the UK and EU.

"The Prime Minister welcomed the recently ratified EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement and said that the UK was an open and welcoming economy, which remains international in its outlook.

"He reaffirmed his desire to see the UK and EU thrive together and noted that whilst the UK is now outside the EU, we remain a part of Europe."

The Brexit trade deal has caused a number of issues, including over extra paperwork and customs checks.

The UK and EU have also had tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Great Britain has left the Single Market for goods but Northern Ireland is still in the EU's regulatory zone.

Checks and physical inspections on agri-food goods are now applied when they arrive into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

A legal dispute with Brussels broke out after the UK unilaterally extended grace periods covering parts of the economy including supermarket supplies and parcel deliveries to Northern Ireland.

It means post-Brexit checks have not yet been fully applied, with Edwin Poots, Northern Ireland's Agriculture Minister, saying there are estimates that 15,000 checks on goods per week could be implemented when the grace periods are over.