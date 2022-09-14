French politicians refuse to fly flags at half-mast out of respect to Queen

14 September 2022, 02:33

Mr Macron made the request following the death of the Queen,
By Emma Soteriou

French politicians have rebelled against orders from President Emmanuel Macron to fly flags half-mast out of respect to the Queen.

After her death, Mr Macron issued an emotional tribute to Britain and the "Queen of hearts", calling for flags on all public buildings, including the Elysée Palace, to fly at half-mast from Friday until Her Majesty’s funeral.

However, a string of left-leaning French mayors refused, arguing that the move should be reserved for events that have an impact on the French Republic.

They suggested the leader and media were displaying an unhealthy penchant for the monarchy despite the French Revolution.

Yann Galut, the mayor of the central city of Bourges, said: "This request seems incredible to me.

"I respect the sorrow of our English friends, but I will not fly the French flag at half-mast over the public buildings of Bourges."

He added: "We are a republican country. Why should I pay tribute to a foreign monarch?"

Patrick Proisy - mayor in the eastern town of Faches-Thumesnil - said: "How could it be logical to put half-mast flags on our schools, which all carry the motto: liberty, equality, fraternity?"

He added that "No concept is further from equality than that of monarchy," while attacking "the principle that being born in the right family gives you special blood which puts you above others".

Far-Left MP Alexis Corbiere, from the France Unbowed party, tweeted: "Too much is too much.

"The way almost all French television channels have been turned into a sort of royal celebrity magazine is starting to look grotesque."

France has previously lowered flags to honour popes, Nelson Mandela, and Russian dictator Joseph Stalin.

