Teenager arrested after French security services foil Paris Olympic terror plot targeting football events

By Danielle De Wolfe

French security services have foiled a major terror plot targeting football events at this summer's Paris Olympics.

The French interior minister confirmed on Friday that authorities had foiled an attack targeting football events in the country, with authorities arresting an 18-year-old in connection with the plot.

The 2024 Olympic Games are due to take place across France between July 26 and August 11.

Gerald Darmanin said in a statement that the teenager from Chechnya had been arrested on suspicion of planning to attack football events.

He was taken into custody by authorities on May 22, Darmanin confirmed.

Authorities revealed the teenager was planning to target events being held in the city of Saint-Etienne, southwest of Lyon.

As part of the Paris Olympics, football matches are scheduled to take place in cities across the country, including La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes, Marseille Stadium and Parc des Princes in Paris.

The football finals are scheduled to take place at Paris' renowned Stade de France stadium.

The target was believed to be the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium, home of Ligue 1 club St-Etienne.

The venue is due to host several matches as part of this summer's games.

In a press release, Darmanin confirmed the attacker was intending to target spectators and members of the police as part of the plot.

The report included that the suspect was arrested at his home in the city.

They added the teenager had already carried out reconnaissance on the venue in question.

Darmanin widely praised security services as part of his statement, adding the arrest allowed them to “demonstrate their full mobilisation and their effectiveness in the fight against terrorism and the protection of our country.”

He added: “This is the first foiled attack against the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the 50th attack foiled by our intelligence services since 2017.”

It comes just weeks after a 16-year-old boy was arrested by anti-terrorism police in the country, after allegedly noting on social media that he wanted to "die a martyr" at the Paris Olympic Games.