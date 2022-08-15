Freya the walrus put to death in Norway because public wouldn’t stay away

15 August 2022

Freya the walrus has been killed in Norway after crowds kept getting too close
Freya the walrus has been killed in Norway after crowds kept getting too close. Picture: Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries/Facebook

By Asher McShane

A walrus that because a tourist attraction in Norway after migrating south from the Arctic has been killed by authorities after crowds of onlookers ignored warnings to stay away.

Freya was put down over fears she could have attacked sightseers. Animal activists said people should have been fined.

Freya had also been spotted off Britain, the Netherlands and Denmark.

Last month the 600kg animal arrived at Oslofjord, the bay south of Oslo. She was filmed climbing onto leisure boats, sometimes sinking them.

On one occasion police were forced to block off a bathing area after Freya chased a woman into the water.

She drew large crowds, including onlookers who approached with their children. A picture surfaced of her surrounded by a crowd of people, including several children.

The walrus, who loved people, was euthanised after crowds ignored safety warnings to keep away
The walrus, who loved people, was euthanised after crowds ignored safety warnings to keep away. Picture: Facebook

Norway’s fisheries ministry warned that if people continued to approach the animal, she would have to be put down.

Tourists ignored the warnings and so the animal was killed.

Frank Bakke-Jensen, the director-general of fisheries, said: “The decision to euthanise the walrus was made based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety. The public has disregarded the recommendation to keep a clear distance to the walrus. Therefore, the directorate has concluded that the possibility for potential harm to people was high and animal welfare was not being maintained.”

Siri Martinsen, a spokeswoman for animal rights group Noah, told TV2 that it was a rushed measure. “It’s very shocking,” she added, saying that it was an opportunity to show people how to respect wild animals.

Rune Aae, a biologist, told the NTB news agency: “It’s infinitely sad that they chose to euthanise such a beautiful animal simply because we did not behave well with it.”

He had been studying Freya’s movements and said: “‘Normally, walruses will show up on some islands, but they will leave quite soon, because they’re afraid of people.

“Freya ‘is not afraid of people,” he added.

“Actually, I think she likes people. So that’s why she’s not leaving.

"Norway is the country that killed Freya after being around for over two years around the entire North Sea. What a shame! This is just sad!" he added in a post on Facebook.

