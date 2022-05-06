Friends and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Mike Hagerty dies aged 67

6 May 2022, 19:32

Mike Hagerty has died aged 67.
Mike Hagerty has died aged 67.

By Emma Soteriou

Friends and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Mike Hagerty has died aged 67.





The actor was best known for his recurring role as Mr Treeger - the superintendent at Monica Gellar's New York City apartment building - in hit US sitcom Friends between 1995 and 2001.

He also appeared more recently as Captain McGinley in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Mr Hagerty's full career spanned almost 50 years and also saw him star with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson on Cheers in the 1990s as well as appearing in Grey's Anatomy, Glee and Lucky Louie.

His latest role was in the HBO series Somebody Somewhere.

Hagerty starred in Friends
Hagerty starred in Friends.

His co-star Bridget Everett broke the sad news on social media on Friday, saying: "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles.

"A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life.

"Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty [and] her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg.

"He will be sorely missed."

Hagerty in Somebody Somewhere
Hagerty in Somebody Somewhere.

Tributes have since flooded in for the actor online.

Somebody Somewhere's executive producer and director, Jay Duplass, tweeted: "Mike Hagerty was a great actor and a great man. I'm going to miss him. He lives forever in our hearts."

Dirk Blocker, who Mr Hagerty appeared alongside in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, said: "Loved this guy. Mike Hagerty was a part of the B99 fam, appearing in the pilot as the previous don't-give-a-s**t Captain and in subsequent eps. He was so damn funny.

"He was also very fun to hang out with. Joel and I couldn't get enough of him when he showed up. He'll be missed."

Actor Sean Masterson tweeted: "RIP Mike Hagerty. Funny, sweet and a total pro. Thanks for the decades of laughs."

Actress Elizabeth Bowen said: "Oh gosh, this is sad.

"Loved seeing Mike Hagerty pop up in so many great roles over the years and really appreciated his work in Somebody Somewhere."

