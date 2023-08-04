Last laugh for Edinburgh Fringe actor after she sells out show - a day after performing to just one person

Georgie Grier performed to a full crowd today, 24 hours after she was left in tears. Picture: Twitter & Alamy

By Sam Rucker

Actor Georgie Grier performed to a full crowd at Edinburgh Fringe today, 24 hours after she was left in tears – having to perform to just one audience member.

Only one person had turned up to Grier’s one-woman show, Sunsets, on Thursday, leading to Grier posting a teary-eyed picture on Twitter, with the caption: “It’s fine, isn’t it? It’s fine…?”

Today, Grier performed to a full room after festival-goers queued out the door to watch her.

“Hello Wembley,” Grier said before beginning her show.

Her original tweet was shared over 780 times after comedians Dara Ó Briain and Jason Manford replied, showing their support.

“We’ve ALL done it. Soon, you’ll dine out on this anecdote,” said Ó Briain.

Manford replied in a video message: “It’s absolutely normal … for one person to rock up to your show… and also for you to be a bit upset or annoyed or pissed off about it. That’s totally fine as well.

“I did Edinburgh in 2004-5 and I remember [the] first couple of shows, the first week I think, was just, it was such a slog and I was out in the rain and I was flyering and people weren’t coming.

“I got total impostor syndrome. How much is this costing me? What am I doing here?”

Sophie Craig, the only person to have turned up to Grier's performance on Thursday also tweeted her support: "I was that one person in the... audience. We had a lovely hug at the end and she was so professional and brave."

I was that one person in the lovely @georgie_grier audience. We had a lovely hug at the end and she was so professional and brave and she gave me everything. You should be so proud angel! Thank YOU! Now go get em girl 💪 #edfringe @edfringe https://t.co/tzZs3CFhq7 — Sophie Craig (@itssophiecraig) August 4, 2023

Susan Keelan, 59, travelled from Ireland for the festival and today said: “My daughter in Sydney saw Dara ÓBriain post a link about what happened yesterday, and as we were randomly walking up here some guy gave us a leaflet for the show. And we thought well that's fate, we'll definitely give it a go.”

Another audience member had come from London: “I read about what happened this morning,” they said, “so I wanted to come along.”

Grier said she had no intention of her tweet going viral, only taking to social media so she didn't have to worry her mum and call her in an emotional state.

“In that moment I had tears in my eyes, I wasn't thinking anything further than needing a bit of a release and not having to bother my mum, my dad and my sister,” Grier said.

“I thought the #EdFringe community on social media has been a really supportive place.

“I thought I might find a couple of other people who had one person or get some words of comfort.

“I did not expect the level of reaction I've had it's been so lovely, so unexpected, so many words for what I have experienced. I am so appreciative of what I have experienced.”