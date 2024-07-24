Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after Harry and Meghan were kicked out

By Emma Soteriou

Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after Harry and Meghan were kicked out of the property.

Palace officials confirmed that the property remains empty as part of the annual Sovereign Grant report, which sets out how the monarchy is funded by taxpayers.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who were originally given the property as a wedding gift from the late Queen, were asked to clear their possessions out of Frogmore in 2023.

It came just weeks after Harry hit out at his family in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

He is said to have stayed in hotels during his recent visits to the UK instead of at a royal residence.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "I think at this point I wouldn't speculate on who would be the future occupant of Frogmore Cottage."

He added: "The Sovereign Grant has been fully reimbursed for the refurbishment costs of Frogmore cottage when it was initially provided to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and, therefore, there is no cost to the Sovereign Grant other than some routine maintenance, but it would be required for any of the buildings."

Prince Andrew is understood to have been asked to downsize to Frogmore Cottage. Picture: Alamy

The revelation raises the question over what the King intends to do with the property. If it were rented out, there would be less of a burden on taxpayers.

It comes after Charles reportedly threatened to cut Prince Andrew's budget as he refused to move into Frogmore.

Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge for 20 years, having signed a 75-year lease on it.

But it is now understood that the King is no longer willing to continue funding his brother's lifestyle at the house and requested he downsize.

A source previously told the Times: "The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge.

"He is taking longer than desirable to recognise the reality of the situation, even though it is clearly the most sensible course of action.

"If he doesn’t agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide."

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "There are some locations where it is possible to allocate a property to a tenant who is not part of the royal household because the security arrangement will allow that.

"Within the grounds of Kensington Palace that is much more difficult so it is probably unlikely to be external."