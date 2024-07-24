Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after Harry and Meghan were kicked out

24 July 2024, 12:19 | Updated: 24 July 2024, 12:22

Frogmore Cottage remains empty
Frogmore Cottage remains empty. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after Harry and Meghan were kicked out of the property.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Palace officials confirmed that the property remains empty as part of the annual Sovereign Grant report, which sets out how the monarchy is funded by taxpayers.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who were originally given the property as a wedding gift from the late Queen, were asked to clear their possessions out of Frogmore in 2023.

It came just weeks after Harry hit out at his family in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

He is said to have stayed in hotels during his recent visits to the UK instead of at a royal residence.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "I think at this point I wouldn't speculate on who would be the future occupant of Frogmore Cottage."

He added: "The Sovereign Grant has been fully reimbursed for the refurbishment costs of Frogmore cottage when it was initially provided to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and, therefore, there is no cost to the Sovereign Grant other than some routine maintenance, but it would be required for any of the buildings."

Read more: Prince Harry's charity boss quits as head of Invictus Games days after duke sees backlash over veterans' award

Read more: King Charles 'in discussion to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of royal titles', sources say

Prince Andrew is understood to have been asked to downsize to Frogmore Cottage
Prince Andrew is understood to have been asked to downsize to Frogmore Cottage. Picture: Alamy

The revelation raises the question over what the King intends to do with the property. If it were rented out, there would be less of a burden on taxpayers.

It comes after Charles reportedly threatened to cut Prince Andrew's budget as he refused to move into Frogmore.

Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge for 20 years, having signed a 75-year lease on it.

But it is now understood that the King is no longer willing to continue funding his brother's lifestyle at the house and requested he downsize.

A source previously told the Times: "The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge.

"He is taking longer than desirable to recognise the reality of the situation, even though it is clearly the most sensible course of action.

"If he doesn’t agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide."

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "There are some locations where it is possible to allocate a property to a tenant who is not part of the royal household because the security arrangement will allow that. 

"Within the grounds of Kensington Palace that is much more difficult so it is probably unlikely to be external."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The logo for CrowdStrike and a Spirit Airlines webpage (Richard Drew/AP)

CrowdStrike blames bug that led to global tech outage

Keir Starmer on Wednesday

Starmer says crisis in public finances 'more severe than we first thought' as he blames '14 years of Tory failure'

Scene of accident at an entrance to the Angkor Thom temple (Thmey Thmey Online News via AP)

One dead and statues damaged after tree falls at Angkor temple complex in storm

Eluned Morgan is set to become the new leader of Welsh Labour and the likely first minister of Wales, after no other candidates entered the race.

Baroness Eluned Morgan set to be new Welsh First Minister and first woman to lead Wales

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Netanyahu looks to boost US support in speech to Congress

Hannah Ingram-Moore's company faces being struck off

Captain Tom's daughter's company faces being struck off, in latest blow to Hannah Ingram-Moore

Lionesses goalkeeper Khiara Keating was caught with 11 canisters of 'hippy crack' nitrous oxide after a crash in Manchester in June, a magistrates court heard.

England goalkeeper Khiara Keating caught with 11 canisters of 'hippy crack' nitrous oxide, court told

Travellers were evacuated as fire filled terminal 8

JFK Airport fire forces Terminal 8 to be evacuated

Nepal Plane Crash

18 dead after plane slips off runway and crashes at Nepal airport

Police were called to Stellman Close, Hackney to reports of a stabbing

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing of other boy, 15, in Hackney

Ava Kris Tyson has been making videos with MrBeast since 2012.

MrBeast co-host quits amid grooming allegations

The girl's whole family died in the crash, along with a biker and pillion passenger

Man arrested over horror crash that killed motorbike couple and four family members leaving girl, 11, orphaned

Kai McKenzie had his leg bitten off by a shark - but doctors think they can reattach it

Doctors in desperate race to reattach surfer's leg after it was bitten off by shark and washed up on beach

Exclusive
Shadow of a young child swinging on a swing

Private firms accused of “obscene profiteering” as cash-strapped councils charged £1m to look after single child in care

A group of Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested outside Heathrow Airport

Nine Just Stop Oil activists arrested at Heathrow as part of a Europe-wide campaign against flights

A domestic plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off.

Miracle of Nepal: Pilot is sole survivor after passenger plane crashes off runway and explodes in flames

Latest News

See more Latest News

A line of traffic against a red background

Wildfires send thousands fleeing from Canadian Rockies’ national park

A soldier is fighting for his life following a stabbing outside a barracks in Kent

'What the f*** are you doing... he’s got a knife': 'Wife's' anguished cries as soldier is stabbed in street
Three people died in the crash on the A13 in Wennington Marshes, Rainham

Three killed in horror car crash in east London with vehicle ‘involved in earlier collision’
A woman pulls her luggage along fences of the security perimeter in Paris (Thomas Padilla/AP)

Prosecutors investigate gang rape allegations of Australian visiting Paris

As an HIV treatment, the drug costs more than 40,000 dollars a year in the US (David Cheskin/PA)

Experts say injection that offers 100% protection against HIV is ‘stunning’

Ms Dujardin was officially suspended on Tuesday evening pending an investigation.

Footage emerges of Olympian Charlotte Dujardin whipping horse 'like an elephant in a circus'
The military stands guard in Dhaka, Bangladesh (Rajib Dhar/AP)

Bangladesh returning to normal after violent clashes that killed nearly 200

Germany Airport Protest

Flights at Cologne-Bonn Airport suspended as climate activists block runway

A soldier is fighting for his life following a stabbing outside a barracks in Kent

‘Blood-curdling screams’ as soldier knifed in ‘targeted attack’ - as witness tells how victim's wife rushed to help
A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay home following an outbreak of disorder on Thursday evening. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024.

Four children whose removal into foster care prompted violent disorder in Leeds returned with extended family

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit