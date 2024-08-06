From boy, 14, to pensioner, 69: 100 people charged over riots named

6 August 2024, 15:50 | Updated: 6 August 2024, 16:18

The CPS has named and shamed 100 people charged with taking part in the riots
The CPS has named and shamed 100 people charged with taking part in the riots. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Henry Moore

Far-right violence has erupted across the UK over the last seven days, as thugs smashed windows, lit fires and attacked police officers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Crown Prosecution Service has now named and shamed the 100 people charged with taking part in the disorder.

Over 400 people have been arrested following the widespread disorder that erupted in the wake of the murder of three young girls in Southport.

Clashes between police and rioters have occurred in London, Manchester, Hartlepool, Aldershot, Liverpool, Blackpool, Hull, Stoke-on-Trent, Leeds, Nottingham, Bristol, Sunderland and Belfast.

Here are the people we know have been charged so far...

Firefighters tend to a burning police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest.
Firefighters tend to a burning police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest. Picture: Alamy

Bernard Lavery, 34

Bail was refused to Bernard Lavery, 34, from Farnham Street in Belfast, who was charged with taking part in an unnotified public procession.

A PSNI detective constable told the court that Lavery had been at the front of the protest on Saturday carrying a Irish tricolour flag and said that police believe he played a "significant role" in leading the march.

A defence lawyer said his client denied having any leadership role in the protest and had only attended after a flyer was posted through his door.

Lavery was denied bail and was remanded in custody until September 2.

Ellis Wharton, 22

Ellis Wharton of Selwyn Street, Liverpool, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court to burglary other than dwelling, with intent to steal at Spellow Library on County Road in Walton.

The 22-year-old pleaded not guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker, Pc Thomas Nielsen.

Elis’ brother, Adam, also appeared in court, pleading guilty to a burglary charge.

Gary Creighton, 38

Bail was refused to Gary Creighton, 38, from Inishowen Drive in Belfast, who was charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of fireworks without a licence, and riotous behaviour. He also faced a charge of disorderly behaviour.

Simeon Eric McCullough, 46

The district judge refused bail to Simeon Eric McCullough, 46, of Schomberg Drive in Belfast, who was charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Derek Drummond, 58

Derek Drummond, 58, of Southport, indicated guilty pleas to violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.

Drummond remains in custody for sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court on August 29.

Two women were seen at the back of the court for his hearing, one was in tears and the other blew Drummond a kiss as he left.

Police officers respond as far-right activists hold a demonstration in Middlesbrough on August 04, 2024
Police officers respond as far-right activists hold a demonstration in Middlesbrough on August 04, 2024. Picture: Getty

Andrew Stewart, 37

Andrew Stewart, 37, of Hull, has been charged with violent disorder in Hull. He pleaded guilty and is being sentenced August 30.

Jordan Plain, 30

Jordan Plain, 30, of West Yorkshire, has been charged with racially/religiously aggravated harassment in Leeds.

Christopher Rodgers, 38

Christopher Rodgers, 38, of Barnsley, has been charged with violent disorder in Rotherham.

Daniel Mennell, 36

Daniel Mennell, 36, of Kingston-upon-Hull, has been charged with violent disorder in Hull.

Declan Geiran, 29

Declan Geiran, 29, Liverpool, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court to violent disorder and arson.

Unnamed 16-year-old

A 16-year-old of Farnworth, Bolton, has been charged with violent disorder outside Bolton railway station.

John Lefevre, 35

John Lefevre, 35, of Cheshire, has been charged with racially/religiously aggravated harassment.

Mario Valente, 57

Mario Valente, 57, of Leicester, has been charged with racially/religiously aggravated harassment in Leicestershire.

Joshua Simpson, 26

Joshua Simpson, 26, of no registered address, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker in Rotherham.

A police car is set on fire as Far-right activists hold an Enough is Enough protest in Sunderland on August 02, 2024
A police car is set on fire as Far-right activists hold an Enough is Enough protest in Sunderland on August 02, 2024. Picture: Getty

Liam Gray, 20

Liam Gray, 20, of Rotherham, has been charged with violent disorder in Rotherham.

Unnamed Liverpool 16-year-old

A 16-year-old from Liverpool has been charged with violent disorder in Merseyside.

Adnan Ghafoor, 31

Adnan Ghafoor, 31, of Leeds, has been charged with Affray in Leeds. Pleaded guilty, remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 9.

Anis Ashfaq, 30

Anis Ashfaq, 30, of Leeds, has been charged with Affray in Leeds. Pleaded guilty, remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 9.

Nazam Hussain, 24

Nazam Hussain, 24, of Leeds, has been charged with Affray in Leeds. Pleaded guilty, remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 9.

Hasan Yousif, 26

Hasan Yousif, 26, of Leeds, has been charged with Affray in Leeds. Pleaded guilty, remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 9.

A youth throws a fence post towards police during a far-right demonstration near the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.
A youth throws a fence post towards police during a far-right demonstration near the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

Zain Akbar, 22

Zain Akbar, 22, of Leeds, has been charged with Affray in Leeds. Pleaded guilty, remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 9.

Faheem Akhtar Rehman, 25

Faheem Akhtar Rehman, 25, of Leeds, has been charged with Affray in Leeds. Pleaded guilty, remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 9.

Sameer Ali, 21

Sameer Ali, 21, of Leeds, has been charged with Affray in Leeds. Pleaded guilty, remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 9.

