15 November 2024, 11:35

From the world's richest man to a 'vaccine sceptic': Trump picks his radical right-wing cabinet.
By Katy Ronkin

Donald Trump has begun making his picks for cabinet positions ahead of his inauguration as US president for a second time. These are the members of his radical right-wing cabinet.

US President-elect Donald Trump is filling key posts in his second administration, shaping up much differently than his first as he prioritises loyalists for top jobs.

During the campaign, Mr Trump avoided confirming any appointments but dropped hints as to his intentions for the top team.

Members of the Senate will vote on each nominee and get the chance to ask questions before making their decision. Some picks are considered controversial and are likely to be blocked- even with a Republican majority.

These are the confirmed nominees for a position in Mr Trump's cabinet.

Health and human services secretary: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr is nominated to be Donald Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr is nominated to be Donald Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services. Picture: Alamy

Donald Trump has chosen vocal vaccine sceptic Robert F Kennedy Jr to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Mr Kennedy, a former Democrat who ran as an independent in this year's presidential race, abandoned his bid after striking a deal to give Mr Trump his endorsement with a promise to have a role in health policy in the administration.

"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Mr Trump said in a post on his Truth Social site announcing the appointment.

Mr Kennedy, he said, would "Make America Great and Healthy Again!"

A longtime vaccine sceptic, Mr Kennedy is a lawyer who has built a loyal following over several decades of people who admire his lawsuits against major pesticide and pharmaceutical companies.

He has pushed for tighter regulations around the ingredients in foods.

Attorney general: Matt Gaetz

Mr Trump has tapped Florida representative Matt Gaetz as his nominee for attorney general.
Mr Trump has tapped Florida representative Matt Gaetz as his nominee for attorney general. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump has tapped Florida representative Matt Gaetz as his nominee for attorney general. Mr Gaetz has been a fierce defender of Donald Trump. He has accused prosecutors of anti-Trump bias and called the criminal investigations into the former president “witch hunts.”

"Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans' badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department," Mr Trump said in a statement.

The former Florida Congressman was investigated by the justice department in a sex-trafficking case several years ago. No charges were brought against him.

A House ethics investigation into the congressman over alleged sex trafficking, sexual misconduct, and drug use was ended this week by his resignation from Congress, as the House committee no longer has jurisdiction over his actions.

Secretary of state: Marco Rubio

Mr Trump will nominate his one-time rival Marco Rubio to be secretary of state.
Mr Trump will nominate his one-time rival Marco Rubio to be secretary of state. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump will nominate his one-time rival Marco Rubio to be secretary of state. The Republican senator from Florida was a fierce critic of the president-elect during the 2016 Republican primaries. However, like many in the GOP, he shifted his rhetoric to remain relevant in the Trump era.

His appointment is seen as a more conventional pick for the top diplomat spot.

Mr Rubio is a noted foreign policy hawk on China, Cuba and Iran. In April, he criticized the choice to send billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, saying the war has reached a "stalemate" and must "be brought to a conclusion."

Director of National Intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard

On Wednesday, Donald Trump named Ms. Gabbard, a former Democratic representative and critic of the Biden administration, as his director of national intelligence.

Donald Trump named Tulsi Gabbard as his director of national intelligence.
Donald Trump named Tulsi Gabbard as his director of national intelligence. Picture: Alamy

Ms Gabbard is a vocal sceptic of the war in Ukraine and has little direct experience in intelligence work. She served in the Army National Guard until 2013, when she became a Democratic representative for Hawaii.

In a statement, the president-elect said: "As a former candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination, she has broad support in both parties - she is now a proud Republican!

Defence Secretary: Pete Hesgeth

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his defence secretary.
US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his defence secretary. Picture: Getty

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his defence secretary. The conservative broadcaster was previously a National Guard officer and gained military experience in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He joined Fox and Friends ten years ago and is said to have struck up a friendship with Mr Trump in this role.

Mr Trump praised Mr Hegseth as "tough, smart and a true believer in America First." But the nominee is also facing criticism over a lack of experience in national security.

Paul Rieckhoff, the founder of Independent Veterans of America, praised Mr Hegseth and said he thought "Trump would pick probably pick him for Chief of Staff or Press Secretary."

But he added: "Hegseth is undoubtedly the least qualified nominee for SecDef in American history. And the most overtly political."

Heads of Department of Government Efficiency: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy

Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will jointly lead the new US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will jointly lead the new US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Picture: Alamy

Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will jointly lead the new US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The "department" is not a government agency and will work outside the government to offer "advice and guidance".

In a statement, Mr Trump said the duo "will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies". DOGE has been given a deadline of the 4th of July 2026 to conclude its work.

Elon Musk was a major supporter of Donald Trump during the months leading up to the election and spent at least $119 million canvassing for the candidate in battleground states.

The acronym DOGE is Musk’s favourite cryptocurrency and also a popular online meme.

Secretary of homeland security: Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem.
Kristi Noem. Picture: Getty

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem has been picked as the next homeland security secretary, with responsibilities ranging from border protection to the Secret Service and disaster response.

Ms Noem is in her second four-year term as South Dakota's governor. She rose to prominence when she refused to impose a statewide mask mandate during the Covid pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Trump said: "Kristi has been very strong on border security. She was the first governor to send National Guard soldiers to help Texas fight the Biden border crisis, and they were sent a total of eight times."

Chief of staff: Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles has been tapped to serve as Chief of staff in Donald Trump's cabinet.
Susie Wiles has been tapped to serve as Chief of staff in Donald Trump's cabinet. Picture: Alamy

Susie Wiles has been tapped to serve as Chief of staff in Donald Trump's cabinet. She has been credited as the key to Donald Trump's campaign success and was seen as the leading contender for the position. She will be the first woman to hold the role.

Ms Wiles is a veteran Republican campaign manager who prefers to avoid the spotlight, even resisting the official title of campaign manager. She has previously worked in the private sector as a lobbyist for Ballard Partners and Mercury, a firm that works closely with Elon Musk's SpaceX and the embassy of Qatar.

She also ran Mr Trump's Florida campaign operations in 2016 and 2020 and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' successful bid for office in 2018.

Mr Trump lauded his new chief of staff for being "tough, smart, and innovative" and promised his supporters that she would "continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again."

Deputy chief of staff: Stephen Miller

Susie Wild's number two will be immigration hardliner Stephen Miller. He will also serve as the president's adviser on homeland security.

Mr Miller has long advocated for mass deportations and was a vocal spokesperson for the policy on the campaign trail.

The 39-year-old was a senior adviser during Mr Trump's first term, during which he played a central role in many policy decisions. Most nobly, Mr Miller was the architect of Trump's move to separate thousands of immigrant families.

National security advisor: Mike Waltz

Florida Republican congressman Mike Waltz has been asked by Donald Trump to be his national security adviser.

The role puts Mr Waltz at the centre of a litany of national security crises - ranging from the ongoing effort to provide weapons to Ukraine and escalating worries about the growing alliance between Russia and North Korea to the persistent attacks in the Middle East by Iran proxies and the push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and Hezbollah.

He has served in the National Guard and is a long-time supporter of Donald Trump. Mr Waltz is highly critical of China and has warned that the US must be ready for potential conflict in the Asia-Pacific.

Border 'czar': Tom Homan

Tom Homan is set to return to the White House as Donald Trump's "border czar". He will be in charge of US border controls and departing illegal immigrants.

Mr Trump said he had "no doubt" Mr Homan "will do a fantastic, and long-awaited for, job" in a post on his social media site Truth Social announcing the appointment.

Mr Homan previously served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), where he was a strong backer of the president's "zero tolerance" policy. According to NBC News, the policy resulted in at least 5,500 families being separated at the southern border in 2018.

Earlier this year, Mr Homan promised a conservative conference that the Trump administration will "run the biggest deportation operation this country's ever seen."

UN ambassador: Elise Stefanik

Susie Wiles has been tapped to serve as Chief of staff in Donald Trump's cabinet.
Susie Wiles has been tapped to serve as Chief of staff in Donald Trump's cabinet. Picture: Getty

US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen representative Elise Stefanik to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations.

In a statement announcing his choice, Mr Trump said: "Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter."

Nikki Haley, who challenged Mr Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, was among those who previously held the role in his first term.

Ms Stefanik, 40, who serves as House Republican Conference Chair, has long been one of Mr Trump's most loyal allies in the US House of Representatives and was among those discussed as a potential vice presidential choice.

