Frontline workers to be awarded medals to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

25 September 2021, 00:32

Emergency service workers are being recognised to mark the Queen's jubilee.
Emergency service workers are being recognised to mark the Queen's jubilee. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A number of frontline workers are set to be recognised for their efforts during the pandemic with medals marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Platinum Jubilee medal is set to be a tribute to the sacrifices of the Armed Forces, emergency services and others who will receive the award.

It will be given to those who have completed five years of service on 6 February 2022 - the start of the Queen's Jubilee - acting as a token of the nation’s thanks. 

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries unveiled the new design for the medal, which features both a portrait of the Queen and the Royal Crest, after having been given a first glimpse on Thursday.

She said anybody who receives one should feel "very privileged and honoured", with the nation having gone through so much over the past 20 months.

Medals will be awarded to living recipients of the Victoria and George Crosses and serving frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and Armed Forces.

Read more: Prince William personally thanks Britain's life-savers on Emergency Services Day

Read more: Tired NHS worker stuck on way home from night shift slams eco protesters

The Culture Secretary went to see the medals being created
The Culture Secretary went to see the medals being created. Picture: PA

Ms Dorries said: "Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the dedication and service of those who, like the Queen, tirelessly serve our country.

"From the troops who serve overseas to the emergency services workers at home who run towards danger when others would flee, we are honoured to have such dedicated and professional public servants who keep us safe.

"2022 is an opportunity for us to come together as a nation to celebrate and say thank you to Her Majesty and all those who work so hard to make Britain Great."

Medals have been awarded to mark royal jubilees since the Victorian period when the 50th anniversary of Queen Victoria's reign was commemorated in 1887 with a medal.

In recent years, medals have been issued to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012, Golden Jubilee in 2002 and Silver Jubilee in 1977.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is set to be marked with a four-day Bank Holiday weekend in early June, which will include Trooping the Colour, the lighting of beacons, a Service of Thanksgiving, a concert, Platinum Pageant and nation-wide street parties. 

