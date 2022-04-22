'Worrying' rise in people seeking fuel bank help as cost of living bites

22 April 2022, 17:02

By Sophie Barnett

A record number of people are being plunged into extreme fuel poverty and are turning to fuel banks for support, it has been warned, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

National fuel poverty charity, Fuel Bank Foundation, says in March it saw a 73% increase in the number of people it helped, compared to February.

This was before the energy price cap was introduced at the start of April, with Brits now forced to pay at least £700 more a year on energy.

Matthew Cole, chair of the trustees of the Fuel Bank Foundation, said they are seeing record numbers of people who can't afford to top up their prepayment gas and/or electricity meter accessing its services.

He told LBC's Eddie Mair people "are in real crisis" and said "it's only going to get worse".

In just one month the charity provided fuel vouchers to more than 41,000 people – helping to keep their lights and heating on.

"Households have never been so stretch," he warned.

Read more: Families face an extra £800 energy bill rise in October, former NPower boss warns

Read more: 'The need is getting greater and greater': Fuel bank chief warns of desperation hitting families

“The people we help, who are often, but not always, the most vulnerable in society and living with a range of issues, are really struggling.

"In the last six months we have seen record demand from people needing financial support at our Fuel Bank Centres. We are currently providing help to between 1,400 and 1,500 people a day, and this is before people really start to feel the impact of the April 1st energy price cap increase.“

It's now feared the price cap is forecast to rise by a further 42% in October, with the former CEO of NPower warning bills could soar by an additional £800.

This would take annual energy costs to more than £3,000.

Mr Cole said it's inevitable that more households will be forced to live in extreme fuel poverty, without heat, hot water or a hot meal.

Those living "off grid" without access to the gas network also face spiralling costs.

“For customers on prepayment meters and those who rely on solid fuels, these are really worrying times," Mr Cole said.

He called for the Government to provide financial support to those who need it the most.

"If costs rise as they are forecast to, they are going to need all the help they can get," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson has said he is confident he will still be PM by Diwali

Boris vows he'll still be PM by October as Downing Street hit by more Partygate fines

Jagtar Singh Johal has been in jail in India for four years.

Family call for PM to intervene over detention of Scot in India

The University of Plymouth has been criticised for the posters.

'Woke' uni slammed for telling females not to challenge trans people using 'wrong' toilets

The clip of Putin and Shoigu sparked questions over both of their health

Video of 'hunched, bloated' Putin gripping table sparks questions over his health

Tom Grennan has been hospitalised after an attack in New York.

Singer Tom Grennan hospitalised after 'unprovoked attack' in New York

Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain's mother Laura Heath (right) has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Drug addict mum convicted of manslaughter after asthmatic son, 7, died 'gasping for air'

The British embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv is to reopen next month

British embassy in Kyiv to reopen in show of support for Ukraine, PM announces

Amir Khan's wife shared CCTV of the robbery and the suspected gunman (circled)

Terrifying CCTV emerges showing moment gunman robbed Amir Khan of £72,000 watch

Johnny Depp denied intimidating Amber Heard when he was secretly recorded pouring himself a “mega-pint of wine” and smashing kitchen cabinets

Johnny Depp secretly recorded smashing kitchen cabinets and pouring 'mega-pint' of wine

A huge blaze has engulfed one of Russia's biggest chemical plants

Russia's biggest chemical plant burns down in second mystery fire

The Grenada leg of the Earl and Countess of Wessex's tour of the Caribbean has been postponed

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cancel part of Caribbean tour amid slavery backlash

Police say they have received evidence of around 50 atrocities committed by Putin's forces

Met police war crimes unit receives evidence of 50 atrocities by Russian troops in Ukraine

The images are thought to show a mass grave dug near Mariupol

New satellite images show 'mass grave' site near Mariupol

Sergei Protosenya, left, was found dead in Spain alongside his family. Vladislav Avayev, right, was found dead in Moscow

Two Russian oligarchs found dead one day apart alongside their wives and children

Exclusive
Samantha Markle has accused Prince Harry of hypocrisy

Harry is protecting the Queen 'with a cannonball,' says Meghan's half-sister Samantha

A pensioner who stole thousands from her dying father to fund shopping sprees at Ann Summers, has been spared jail.

Granny, 74, who splurged £25k of dying dad's money at Ann Summers avoids jail

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen during a one-on-one television debate

French presidential candidates enter final day of campaign

Kenya's former president Mwai Kibaki

Former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki dies aged 90

Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens as Covid restrictions ease

Korean leaders

Korean leaders exchange letters of hope amid tensions

Carl Wayne Buntion

Oldest Texas death row inmate executed over 1990 killing

Israel Palestinians

Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing

Mike Tyson

Video shows Mike Tyson punching airline passenger

Alleged mass graves site by satellite

Satellite images reveal possible mass graves near Mariupol

Logan Mwangi was murdered by his mother

Social services face questions over tragic five-year-old Logan Mwangi's murder
Ronaldo shared the photo on Thursday

'Time to be grateful': Ronaldo shares photo of family after devastating loss of baby son

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari
'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan
Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Tories were conspicuous by their absence in the Commons during a crucial vote

Tories were conspicuous by their absence during Partygate vote, says Andrew Marr
Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/04 | Watch again

Caller backs Prince Harry over security fears

Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller
Andrew Marr said the spat between Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer is personal

Marr: Spat between Boris and Keir is personal and visceral now - they loathe each other

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police