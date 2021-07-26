Full list of countries that could be put on 'amber plus' list

Holidaymakers could be forced to quarantine if more countries are added to the 'amber plus' list. Picture: Headlinephoto/Alamy Live News

By Emma Soteriou

More countries could be heading for the 'amber plus' list in the next review of the travel traffic light system, it has been predicted.

The move would cause chaos for holidaymakers who planned their trips abroad during the summer holidays.

Unlike the amber list, those arriving in England from 'amber plus' list countries will need to quarantine for 10 days at home or in other accommodation, even if they are fully vaccinated against Covid.

'Amber plus' was first introduced for France, due to growing concerns over the number of Beta variant Covid cases.

That said, the country looks set to be returning to the amber list in coming weeks as rates have slowed down.

Which countries could be added to the 'amber plus' list?

Spain and Greece are the two countries at the biggest risk of being downgraded to 'amber plus' during the next review.

It comes as cases continue to rise rapidly in those countries. Spain is seeing around 377 cases per 100,000 people and Greece is seeing 170 per 100,000.

However, such a move would cause a lot of problems for travellers, with Labour Party figures estimating that almost six million could face having their holidays ruined.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: "The travel list allocations have not changed for Spain or Greece.

"We are closely monitoring the data and will take swift action on travel list allocations and international travel requirements should the data show that countries’ risk to England has changed."

Other potential countries being moved to 'amber plus' include Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.