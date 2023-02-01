Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Is your child’s school closed during the teacher's strike? Full list of walkouts in your area
1 February 2023, 06:43 | Updated: 1 February 2023, 08:06
Thousands of schools will shut on Wednesday as a mass walkout threatens to grind Britain to a halt.
Teachers who are members of the National Education Union are walking out in the first of seven strikes planned across England and Wales.
They are demanding a better pay rise than the 5% offered by the Department for Education and want something aboe the rate of inflation.
The union estimates that about 85% of schools will be shut because of the strikes. Teachers will be among 500,000 workers including civil servants and train drivers to walk out.
Read more: Britain grinds to a halt on 'Walkout Wednesday' as teachers among 500,000 workers to stage biggest strike in a decade
Here's how to check if your school is shut.
BEDFORDSHIRE
Schools including Harlington Lower School and Gothic Mede Academy are closed.
See here for more information.
BUCKINGHAMSHIRE
Schools including Heritage House School and The Mandeville School are closed.
See here for more information.
CAMBRIDGESHIRE
Schools including Alderman Payne Primary School and Orchard Park Community Primary are closed, while schools including Castle School are open to the children of some key workers and vulnerable children.
See here for more information.
CHESHIRE
Check with your school for information.
CORNWALL
Check with your school for information.
Some schools have states they will be open. Truro and Penwith College said it would stay open with minimal disruption, while Newquay Tretherras and Camborne Sciene and International Academy said they will only be partially open.
Liskeard School and Community College said it will make a call on how many students can attend.
CUMBRIA
Schools including Alston Primary and Black Combe Junior will shut, while a large number of others will be partially open to some year groups.
See here for more information.
COUNTY DURHAM
Aclet Close Nursery School: partially closed
Acre Rigg Infant School: partially closed
Bearpark Primary School: open to children of critical workers and vulnerable children.
Benfieldside Primary School: closed
Burnside Primary School: partially open
Castleside Primary School: closed
Cockfield Primary School: open for children of critical workers and vulnerable children
Cockton Hill Infant School: open for children of critical workers and vulnerable children
Consett Infant School: partially closed
Cotsford Infant School: closed
Crook Primary and Nursery School: partially closed
Deaf Hill Primary and Nursery School: closed
Delves Lane Primary School: partially closed
Durham Trinity School and Sports College: partially closued
Hamsterley Primary School: closed
Leadgate Primary School closed to Year 1, Year 3, Year 4 pupils
Neville's Cross Primary School: partially closed
Newker Primary School: fully closed.
North Park Primary School: partially closed
Oxclose Primary School: partially closed
Peases West Primary School: partially closed
Roseberry Primary School: partially closed
Silver Tree Primary School: partially closed.
St Anne's CofE Primary School: partially closed
St Bede's Catholic School and Sixth Form College: open to vulnerable pupils
Sunnybrow Primary School: partially open
Yohden Primary School: closed
See here for more information.
DEVON
St Margaret's Church of England (Aided) Junior School: closed
Uplowman Church Of England Primary: closed
Whimple Primary School: closed
St Mary's Church of England Primary School, Bideford: closed
Withycombe Raleigh Church of England Primary School: partially closed
St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Exmouth: partially closed
Marwood School: partially closed
Halberton Primary School: partially closed
Sidmouth Church Of England (VA) Primary School: partially closed
Seaton Primary School: partially closed
Queen Elizabeth's: partially closed
Cullompton Community College: partially closed
Tiverton High School: partially closed
Brixington Primary Academy: partially closed
Whitchurch Community Primary School: partially closed
Holsworthy Community College: open for vulnerable pupils and students in year 11
Ilfracombe Church of England Junior School: partially closed
Southmead School: partially closed
West Down School: partially closed
Berrynarbor Church Of England Primary School: partially closed
Horrabridge Primary and Nursery School: partially closed
Honiton Community College: partially closed
Heathcoat Primary School: partially closed
Atlantic Academy: partially closed
Decoy Primary School: partially closed
Bideford College: partially closed
Caen Community Primary School: partially closed
Alphington Primary School: partially closed
Bowhill Primary School: partially closed
Ide Primary School: partially closed
Ottery St Mary Primary School: partially closed
Copplestone Primary School: partially closed
Offwell Church Of England Primary School: partially closed
`Haytor View Community Primary School: partially closed
St James School: partially closed
St Thomas Primary School: partially closed
St Gabriel’s Church of England Primary School: partially closed
See here for more information.
DERBYSHIRE
See here for more information.
DORSET
All Saints CE School Academy, Weymouth: partially open
Beaminster School, Newtown: partially open
Cranborne Middle School, Wimborne: partially open
Lytchett Minster School, Post Green Road: partially open
Sandford St Martin CE VA Primary School, Nr Wareham: partially open
St Michael's CE VA Middle School, Wimborne: partially open
Yewstock School, Sturminster Newton: partially open
See here for more information.
EAST SUSSEX
See here for more information.
ESSEX
See here for more information.
GATESHEAD
See here for more information.
GLOUCESTERSHIRE
See here for more information.
GREATER MANCHESTER
See each borough's website for more information:
For Tameside, check with your school
HAMPSHIRE
See here for more information.
HEREFORDSHIRE
See here for more information.
KENT
See here for more information.
LANCASHIRE
See here for more information.
LEICESTERSHIRE
See here for information on county closures and here for information on schools within Leicester.
LINCOLNSHIRE
See here for more information.
LONDON
Visit your borough's lists for more information.
MERSEYSIDE
Parents are encouraged to check with their schools across the county.
Archbishop Beck Catholic College: partially open
Gateacre School: closed
Irby Primary School: closed
Kirkby High School: closed
Lawrence Community Primary School: partially open
The Liverpool Blue Coat School: closed
St Julie's Catholic High School: closed to students in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10.
West Derby School: closed.
NORFOLK
See here for more information.
RUTLAND
See here for more information.
SOMERSET
See here for more information.
STAFFORDSHIRE
Amington Heath Primary School and Nursery: closed
Codsall Community High School: closed
Norton Canes High School: closed
St. John Fisher Catholic College, Newcastle: closed
See here for more information and here to search for closures.
YORKSHIRE
Check with your school or council for more information.
NORTHUMBERLAND
Hexham Priory School – fully closedCleaswell Hill School – partially closedEmbleton Vincent St Edwards C of E Primary School – only open for childcareBedlington Stead Lane Primary School – fully closedGuide Post Ringway Primary School – partial closure, closed for playgroup and nursery as well as Years 2 and 3, except for vulnerable children and for those of vulnerable workersSeaton Sluice Middle School – fully closed except for vulnerable children
Whytrig Community Middle School – fully closedAstley Community High School – partial closureAmble Links First School - only open for Little PebblesBarndale House School – restricted classes
SUSSEX
Hundreds of schools are affected by teacher strikes on Wednesday.Check here for details in East Sussex, and click here if you live in West Sussex.
Ashurst CE Primary School, Steyning: closed
Billingshurst Primary School: open to vulnerable pupils
Broadwater CE Primary School: closed
Chichester Free School: partially closed
Denton Primary School: closed
Elm Grove First School: partially closed
Hassocks Infant School: partially closed
Manor Green College: closed
Nyewood CE Junior School: closed
Ocklynge Junior School: closed
Palatine Primary School: closed
Polegate School: closed
Shelley Primary School: partially open
Southway Primary School: open to some vulnerable pupils and others
St Nicolas and St Mary CE Primary School: closed
St Mark's CE Primary School: closed
Tanbridge House School: partially closed
The Angmering School in Littlehampton: partially closed
Upper Beeding Primary School: fully closed
West Green Primary School: partially closed
West Hoathly CofE Primary School: partially closed.
Wiltshire
Check with your school.