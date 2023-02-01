Is your child’s school closed during the teacher's strike? Full list of walkouts in your area

The NEU is on strike as part of the mass walkout on February 1. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Thousands of schools will shut on Wednesday as a mass walkout threatens to grind Britain to a halt.

Teachers who are members of the National Education Union are walking out in the first of seven strikes planned across England and Wales.

They are demanding a better pay rise than the 5% offered by the Department for Education and want something aboe the rate of inflation.

The union estimates that about 85% of schools will be shut because of the strikes. Teachers will be among 500,000 workers including civil servants and train drivers to walk out.

Here's how to check if your school is shut.

BEDFORDSHIRE

Schools including Harlington Lower School and Gothic Mede Academy are closed.

See here for more information.

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE

Schools including Heritage House School and The Mandeville School are closed.

See here for more information.

CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Schools including Alderman Payne Primary School and Orchard Park Community Primary are closed, while schools including Castle School are open to the children of some key workers and vulnerable children.

See here for more information.

CHESHIRE

Check with your school for information.

CORNWALL

Check with your school for information.

Some schools have states they will be open. Truro and Penwith College said it would stay open with minimal disruption, while Newquay Tretherras and Camborne Sciene and International Academy said they will only be partially open.

Liskeard School and Community College said it will make a call on how many students can attend.

CUMBRIA

Schools including Alston Primary and Black Combe Junior will shut, while a large number of others will be partially open to some year groups.

See here for more information.

COUNTY DURHAM

Aclet Close Nursery School: partially closed

Acre Rigg Infant School: partially closed

Bearpark Primary School: open to children of critical workers and vulnerable children.

Benfieldside Primary School: closed

Burnside Primary School: partially open

Castleside Primary School: closed

Cockfield Primary School: open for children of critical workers and vulnerable children

Cockton Hill Infant School: open for children of critical workers and vulnerable children

Consett Infant School: partially closed

Cotsford Infant School: closed

Crook Primary and Nursery School: partially closed

Deaf Hill Primary and Nursery School: closed

Delves Lane Primary School: partially closed

Durham Trinity School and Sports College: partially closued

Hamsterley Primary School: closed

Leadgate Primary School closed to Year 1, Year 3, Year 4 pupils

Neville's Cross Primary School: partially closed

Newker Primary School: fully closed.

North Park Primary School: partially closed

Oxclose Primary School: partially closed

Peases West Primary School: partially closed

Roseberry Primary School: partially closed

Silver Tree Primary School: partially closed.

St Anne's CofE Primary School: partially closed

St Bede's Catholic School and Sixth Form College: open to vulnerable pupils

Sunnybrow Primary School: partially open

Yohden Primary School: closed

See here for more information.

DEVON

St Margaret's Church of England (Aided) Junior School: closed

Uplowman Church Of England Primary: closed

Whimple Primary School: closed

St Mary's Church of England Primary School, Bideford: closed

Withycombe Raleigh Church of England Primary School: partially closed

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Exmouth: partially closed

Marwood School: partially closed

Halberton Primary School: partially closed

Sidmouth Church Of England (VA) Primary School: partially closed

Seaton Primary School: partially closed

Queen Elizabeth's: partially closed

Cullompton Community College: partially closed

Tiverton High School: partially closed

Brixington Primary Academy: partially closed

Whitchurch Community Primary School: partially closed

Holsworthy Community College: open for vulnerable pupils and students in year 11

Ilfracombe Church of England Junior School: partially closed

Southmead School: partially closed

West Down School: partially closed

Berrynarbor Church Of England Primary School: partially closed

Horrabridge Primary and Nursery School: partially closed

Honiton Community College: partially closed

Heathcoat Primary School: partially closed

Atlantic Academy: partially closed

Decoy Primary School: partially closed

Bideford College: partially closed

Caen Community Primary School: partially closed

Alphington Primary School: partially closed

Bowhill Primary School: partially closed

Ide Primary School: partially closed

Ottery St Mary Primary School: partially closed

Copplestone Primary School: partially closed

Offwell Church Of England Primary School: partially closed

`Haytor View Community Primary School: partially closed

St James School: partially closed

St Thomas Primary School: partially closed

St Gabriel’s Church of England Primary School: partially closed

See here for more information.

DERBYSHIRE

See here for more information.

DORSET

All Saints CE School Academy, Weymouth: partially open

Beaminster School, Newtown: partially open

Cranborne Middle School, Wimborne: partially open

Lytchett Minster School, Post Green Road: partially open

Sandford St Martin CE VA Primary School, Nr Wareham: partially open

St Michael's CE VA Middle School, Wimborne: partially open

Yewstock School, Sturminster Newton: partially open

See here for more information.

EAST SUSSEX

See here for more information.

ESSEX

See here for more information.

GATESHEAD

See here for more information.

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

See here for more information.

GREATER MANCHESTER

See each borough's website for more information:

Bolton

Bury

Oldham

Rochdale

Stockport

Trafford

Wigan

For Tameside, check with your school

HAMPSHIRE

See here for more information.

HEREFORDSHIRE

See here for more information.

KENT

See here for more information.

LANCASHIRE

See here for more information.

LEICESTERSHIRE

See here for information on county closures and here for information on schools within Leicester.

LINCOLNSHIRE

See here for more information.

LONDON

Visit your borough's lists for more information.

Barking and Dagenham

Barnet

Bexley

Brent

Bromley

Camden

City of London

Croydon

Ealing

Enfield

Greenwich

Hackney

Hammersmith & Fulham

Haringey

Harrow

Havering

Hillingdon

Hounslow

Islington

Kensington & Chelsea

Kingston upon Thames

Lambeth

Lewisham

Merton

Newham

Redbridge

Richmond upon Thames

Southwark

Sutton

Tower Hamlets

Waltham Forest

Wandsworth

Westminster

MERSEYSIDE

Parents are encouraged to check with their schools across the county.

Archbishop Beck Catholic College: partially open

Gateacre School: closed

Irby Primary School: closed

Kirkby High School: closed

Lawrence Community Primary School: partially open

The Liverpool Blue Coat School: closed

St Julie's Catholic High School: closed to students in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10.

West Derby School: closed.

NORFOLK

See here for more information.

RUTLAND

See here for more information.

SOMERSET

See here for more information.

STAFFORDSHIRE

Amington Heath Primary School and Nursery: closed

Codsall Community High School: closed

Norton Canes High School: closed

St. John Fisher Catholic College, Newcastle: closed

See here for more information and here to search for closures.

YORKSHIRE

Check with your school or council for more information.

NORTHUMBERLAND

Hexham Priory School – fully closedCleaswell Hill School – partially closedEmbleton Vincent St Edwards C of E Primary School – only open for childcareBedlington Stead Lane Primary School – fully closedGuide Post Ringway Primary School – partial closure, closed for playgroup and nursery as well as Years 2 and 3, except for vulnerable children and for those of vulnerable workersSeaton Sluice Middle School – fully closed except for vulnerable children

Whytrig Community Middle School – fully closedAstley Community High School – partial closureAmble Links First School - only open for Little PebblesBarndale House School – restricted classes

SUSSEX

Hundreds of schools are affected by teacher strikes on Wednesday.Check here for details in East Sussex, and click here if you live in West Sussex.

Ashurst CE Primary School, Steyning: closed

Billingshurst Primary School: open to vulnerable pupils

Broadwater CE Primary School: closed

Chichester Free School: partially closed

Denton Primary School: closed

Elm Grove First School: partially closed

Hassocks Infant School: partially closed

Manor Green College: closed

Nyewood CE Junior School: closed

Ocklynge Junior School: closed

Palatine Primary School: closed

Polegate School: closed

Shelley Primary School: partially open

Southway Primary School: open to some vulnerable pupils and others

St Nicolas and St Mary CE Primary School: closed

St Mark's CE Primary School: closed

Tanbridge House School: partially closed

The Angmering School in Littlehampton: partially closed

Upper Beeding Primary School: fully closed

West Green Primary School: partially closed

West Hoathly CofE Primary School: partially closed.

Wiltshire

Check with your school.