Full mobile coverage across the Tube by 2024, Sadiq Khan pledges

Sadiq Khan has pledged mobile coverage throughout the network by 2024. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Passengers on the Tube will have mobile coverage throughout the Underground by 2024, Sadiq Khan has pledged.

Commuters usually have to deal without phone services on their trips in the capital unless they can use Wifi services at stations.

Transport for London (TfL) said it is preparing work in some of the busiest stations on the network, including Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road and Bank.

They will be among the first fully-connected stations by the end of next year, with the work scheduled to begin soon.

"I promised Londoners that if they re-elected me for a second term as Mayor I would deliver 4G throughout the Tube network," Mr Khan said.

He beat Conservative candidate Shaun Bailey last month.

Permanent phone reception was made available on parts of the Tube network for the first time in March last year, when the eastern half of the Jubilee line was given coverage.

Previously, coverage was only available for commuters during a short trial on the Waterloo and City line in 2017.

TfL has brought in BAI Communications, a global 4G and 5G provider, to take on the "not-spots" in the underground as part of a 20-year concession.

"It's already up and running on the eastern half of the Jubilee line and I'm delighted to announce today that I am fulfilling that commitment and full internet access will be available across the Tube, with key central London stations such as Oxford Circus and Euston set to benefit before the end of next year," Mr Khan added.

Camden Town and Euston will also be part of the first set of stations to be connected.

Shashi Verma, chief technology officer at TfL, said: "London Underground was born in the 19th century, and this concession to deliver mobile coverage to the whole Tube network ensures it continues to adapt for customers in the 21st century.

"Providing mobile connectivity to customers within the tunnels and on platforms across London will help them stay connected more easily, and will both provide a long-term revenue stream for TfL and support economic growth across the city."