Fuming customers demand refunds after being 'charged £400 for limes' in online Asda shop

Asda logo is displayed outside one of its stores. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Angry shoppers are demanding refunds from Asda after being charged hundreds of pounds for limes.

One customer reportedly paid £394.50 when ordering two limes, which are supposed to cost 50p each, in an online delivery.

The disgruntled shopper said she spent hours on the phone with the supermarket’s customer service team.

At first, calls for a refund were rejected, but she has now been told the money will be returned to her bank account within 48 hours.

This shopper isn’t alone, Alice Ramdehal took to social media after being charged £111.50 for two loose limes.

According to the Telegraph, she said: “I told the customer services adviser this meant that now I was in a negative balance with my bank, which I’d have to pay money on.

“I also told them it’s the bank holiday weekend coming up – and my birthday. They basically just told me to wait.”

It's believed the pricing error occurs when packers fill out the wrong details when online orders arrive.

Limes in a supermarket. Picture: Getty

Another customer was charged £197.25 for a the tangy fruit after Asda’s online shopping system claimed she had ordered almost 800kg of them.

She said: “I even noticed in advance and phoned them and was assured that my bank had only authorised the initial total cost. Now I am out nearly £200 waiting five days for my refund.”

Taking to X, she added: “It is absolutely ridiculous it happened in the first place, and a lot of people wouldn’t be able to go without that money for even a few days.”

An Asda spokesman said: “We would like to apologise to any impacted customers and can reassure them that our customer services team will be processing full refunds as soon as possible.”