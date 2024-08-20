Fuming customers demand refunds after being 'charged £400 for limes' in online Asda shop

20 August 2024, 23:28

Asda logo is displayed outside one of its stores
Asda logo is displayed outside one of its stores. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Angry shoppers are demanding refunds from Asda after being charged hundreds of pounds for limes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One customer reportedly paid £394.50 when ordering two limes, which are supposed to cost 50p each, in an online delivery.

The disgruntled shopper said she spent hours on the phone with the supermarket’s customer service team.

At first, calls for a refund were rejected, but she has now been told the money will be returned to her bank account within 48 hours.

This shopper isn’t alone, Alice Ramdehal took to social media after being charged £111.50 for two loose limes.

According to the Telegraph, she said: “I told the customer services adviser this meant that now I was in a negative balance with my bank, which I’d have to pay money on.

“I also told them it’s the bank holiday weekend coming up – and my birthday. They basically just told me to wait.”

It's believed the pricing error occurs when packers fill out the wrong details when online orders arrive.

Limes in a supermarket
Limes in a supermarket. Picture: Getty

Another customer was charged £197.25 for a the tangy fruit after Asda’s online shopping system claimed she had ordered almost 800kg of them.

She said: “I even noticed in advance and phoned them and was assured that my bank had only authorised the initial total cost. Now I am out nearly £200 waiting five days for my refund.”

Taking to X, she added: “It is absolutely ridiculous it happened in the first place, and a lot of people wouldn’t be able to go without that money for even a few days.”

An Asda spokesman said: “We would like to apologise to any impacted customers and can reassure them that our customer services team will be processing full refunds as soon as possible.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

US secretary of state Antony Blinken

‘Time is of the essence’ as Blinken’s Middle East trip fails to secure ceasefire

Blaze rips through Somerset House but public and priceless artworks marked safe

Somerset House confirms reopening date after blaze rips through iconic London arts venue

Superyacht Recaldo Thomas

'His smile lit up the room’: Tributes pour in as superyacht chef Recaldo Thomas confirmed dead

Newcastle University Logo on building exterior

Newcastle University calls on staff to stop using word 'pet' in inclusive language guide

A Palestinian flag is seen with the background of a section of the wall in the Philadelphi corridor between Egypt and Gaza

Gap remains wide between Hamas and Israel over Gaza ceasefire despite US efforts

Molly-Mae has made her long-awaited return to social media

Molly-Mae Hague returns to social media with two-word statement following shock split from Tommy Fury

Stephanie Marie is described as a "much-loved daughter, sister and mother"

Mum, 19, stabbed to death outside Crawley train station named and pictured as family pays tribute to 'much-loved daughter'
Starmer has urged a swift resolution in ceasefire talks

Keir Starmer urges Israel to 'move quickly' on ceasefire after six hostages confirmed dead, including British man

Police tape (file)

Man arrested in Pakistan for 'spreading false information' about Southport attack suspect

Smoke billowing from one of the bridges

Russia says Ukraine has destroyed or damaged all three bridges over Seim River

File photo of Skegness pleasure beach

Fairground visitors stuck mid-air as ride malfunctions

The blaze tore through a 10th-floor flat

Huge fire rips through block of flats in south-east London

Mohammed Akram

Serial rapist who assaulted pregnant woman jailed for life

King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King expresses 'sympathy and empathy' during visit to Southport to meet survivors of fatal knife attack

m

Man jailed for 'campaign of abuse' after holding woman captive in flat for ten days

Italian emergency services say that Mike Lynch and the other missing passengers are probably dead

Missing passengers on superyacht are 'probably dead' after being trapped inside ship as it sank, coastguard says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Esayas Neguse tried to kill his lawyer

Asylum seeker jailed for attempted murder after stabbing his own solicitor, 71, in the chest
Outside Lands Music Festival 2024

Popstar Chappell Roan blasts ‘creepy behaviour’ from fans after meteoric rise to fame

An employee looks at a Boeing 777X flight test aircraft at the Everett Delivery Center on June 26, 2024 in Everett, Washington

Embattled Boeing grounds entire 777X test fleet after defect found in engine

Police officers patrol outside the Grand Palais ahead of the Paralympic Games

25,000 police a day will guard Paralympic Games, says French interior minister

Someone has broken the door and robbed the restaurant.

EXCLUSIVE: Lebanese restaurant in Putney left searching for answers after robbery

Alicia Silverstone sparked concern by eating the unidentified fruit

Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone appears to eat poisonous Jerusalem Cherry plant in London
The two sisters were jailed for their role in covering up a murder

Sisters jailed for role in murder cover up plot after smuggling brother out of UK following fatal shooting of teenager
New travel rules are coming in for Brits travelling to Europe

Brit tourists heading to Europe next summer face €7 EU visa waiver

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, suspected of killing and dismembering dozens of women, in court in Nairobi, Kenya, in July

Kenyan man held over discovery of dismembered female bodies escapes from custody

King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King Charles meets families and survivors in Southport after dance class attack that killed three young girls

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

London, England, UK. 29th May, 2024. King CHARLES III is seen leaving Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

King Charles to meet families in Southport following fatal attack

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Queen Elizabeth thought Donald Trump was 'very rude' and believed he had an 'arrangement' with Melania
Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry 'should apologise for slave trade' say Colombian residents of South America's first 'free town'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit