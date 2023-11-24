More than £250,000 raised for hero Deliveroo driver who leapt on knifeman who stabbed children in Dublin

Well-wishers have raised hundreds of thousands of euros for a heroic Deliveroo driver who took down the Dublin knifeman who had injured three children.

Caio Benicio was one of the brave passers-by who stepped in as a man in his 50s began attacking children with "a large knife" in Dublin's Parnell Square. at around 1.20pm on Thursday

Three children - two girls and a boy aged six or under - were hurt in the stabbing.

Another woman in her 30s was also seriously injured after putting herself between the attacker and his targets.

A five-year-old girl and the woman are still in a serious condition in hospital, police said.

Mr Benicio, 43, was another member of the public who stepped in, jumping off his moped and battering the knifeman with his helmet.

A fundraiser for Mr Benicio entitled 'Buy Caio Benicio a pint' has raised more than €296,000 (£257,000) as of Friday night.

A separate fundraiser for the victims has raised €160,000 (£140,000).

A police source told the Irish Daily Mail: "We have to say fair play to those people who stepped in.

"They gave that man a good hiding to make sure he wasn't going to get up and hurt more people, but I can tell you now that they saved lives."

Recalling the incident, Mr Benicio said in a voice message to his friends: "I saw the guy pulling the teacher, picking up the child.

"I stopped to see what was happening, I thought it was a normal fight. But then, the attacker pulled a knife.

"Man, I threw the bike on the ground and went after the guy... I didn't even think about it.

"I took off my helmet and hit the helmet on his head, which knocked the guy down."

The delivery driver went on to say he had acted on "pure instinct".

"I didn't even make a decision, it was pure instinct, and it was all over in seconds," he told The Journal.

"He fell to the ground, I didn't see where knife went, and other people stepped in."

Mr Benicio said his thoughts were with the five-year-old girl, adding: "I saw her in the ambulance, she looked so vulnerable. I had to go with gardai then. I am waiting for news about her. I am hoping."

The Brazil-born 43-year-old came to Ireland to find work and said he hoped his children would eventually be able to join him.

The incident sparked riots across Dublin, which saw vehicles torched, shops looted and police attacked.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris blamed a 'lunatic far-right faction' for the destruction and refused to rule out the possibility that the initial stabbing attack was terror-related.

Addressing the riots, Mr Benicio said it made him sad due to the anti-immigrant sentiments.

"It looks like they hate immigrants. Well I am an immigrant, and I did what I could to try and save that little girl," he said.

