More than £250,000 raised for hero Deliveroo driver who leapt on knifeman who stabbed children in Dublin

24 November 2023, 23:51 | Updated: 25 November 2023, 00:41

A hero Deliveroo driver has told of the moment he took down the Dublin knife attacker
A hero Deliveroo driver has told of the moment he took down the Dublin knife attacker. Picture: GoFundMe/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Well-wishers have raised hundreds of thousands of euros for a heroic Deliveroo driver who took down the Dublin knifeman who had injured three children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caio Benicio was one of the brave passers-by who stepped in as a man in his 50s began attacking children with "a large knife" in Dublin's Parnell Square. at around 1.20pm on Thursday

Three children - two girls and a boy aged six or under - were hurt in the stabbing.

Another woman in her 30s was also seriously injured after putting herself between the attacker and his targets.

A five-year-old girl and the woman are still in a serious condition in hospital, police said.

Mr Benicio, 43, was another member of the public who stepped in, jumping off his moped and battering the knifeman with his helmet.

A fundraiser for Mr Benicio entitled 'Buy Caio Benicio a pint' has raised more than €296,000 (£257,000) as of Friday night.

A separate fundraiser for the victims has raised €160,000 (£140,000).

Read more: Buses and police car set on fire in 'far-right' riot erupts Dublin after 3 children among 5 hurt in knife attack

Read more: Riot breaks out in Dublin after three children injured in knife frenzy near school as police blame far-right 'hooligans'

Bus and car on fire in Dublin riots after knife attack

A police source told the Irish Daily Mail: "We have to say fair play to those people who stepped in.

"They gave that man a good hiding to make sure he wasn't going to get up and hurt more people, but I can tell you now that they saved lives."

Recalling the incident, Mr Benicio said in a voice message to his friends: "I saw the guy pulling the teacher, picking up the child.

"I stopped to see what was happening, I thought it was a normal fight. But then, the attacker pulled a knife.

"Man, I threw the bike on the ground and went after the guy... I didn't even think about it.

"I took off my helmet and hit the helmet on his head, which knocked the guy down."

The delivery driver went on to say he had acted on "pure instinct".

"I didn't even make a decision, it was pure instinct, and it was all over in seconds," he told The Journal.

"He fell to the ground, I didn't see where knife went, and other people stepped in."

Mr Benicio said his thoughts were with the five-year-old girl, adding: "I saw her in the ambulance, she looked so vulnerable. I had to go with gardai then. I am waiting for news about her. I am hoping."

The Brazil-born 43-year-old came to Ireland to find work and said he hoped his children would eventually be able to join him.

Police at the scene
Police at the scene. Picture: Alamy

The incident sparked riots across Dublin, which saw vehicles torched, shops looted and police attacked.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris blamed a 'lunatic far-right faction' for the destruction and refused to rule out the possibility that the initial stabbing attack was terror-related.

Addressing the riots, Mr Benicio said it made him sad due to the anti-immigrant sentiments.

"It looks like they hate immigrants. Well I am an immigrant, and I did what I could to try and save that little girl," he said.

A Garda spokesman said: "Preliminary indications are that a male attacked a number of people on Parnell Square East.

"Five casualties have been taken to hospitals in the Dublin Region. These casualties include three young children, an adult female and an adult male.

"One girl aged five has sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving emergency medical treatment in CHI Temple Street.

"A boy aged five and a girl aged six years, who received less serious injuries were brought to CHI Crumlin for treatment. The boy has since been discharged from CHI Crumlin.

"An Garda Síochána is providing support to the children's parents."The adult female in her 30s is being treated for serious injuries at the Mater Hospital.

"An adult male in his 50s is also being treated for serious injuries at a hospital in the Dublin Region.

"The scene remains sealed off at this time and a technical examination of the scene is ongoing.

"An incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed.

"An Garda Síochána is following a definite line of inquiry. The male in his 50s is a person of interest in this investigation. An Garda Síochána is not looking for any other person at this time."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Eight Israeli hostages have been reunited with their families

First Israeli hostages reunited with families, as government prepares for Hamas to free more captives on Saturday

Yaffa Ada

‘Happiness locked up in grief’ as Israelis celebrate return of hostages

Meghan has said two members of the royal household asked questions about Archie's skin colour

Meghan says there's a 'second royal racist' who 'raised concerns about Archie's skin colour', according to bombshell book
The shooting took place in Weston Green on Thursday night

Police watchdog launches probe after Met firearms officers shoot man dead in east London

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

Police have found four bodies in the hunt for the four missing boys

'Unbearable that Harvey will always be 17': Mother of teen killed in north Wales crash pays tribute to 'cheeky' son

Red paint is sprayed over the BBC's headquarters ahead of a Palestine March.

BBC staff 'barred from joining march against anti-Semitism' over impartiality rules

Israel Palestinians

Hamas frees 24 hostages in ceasefire exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners

The 13 Israelis who have been freed

Who are the 13 Israeli hostages released by Hamas? Sisters aged 2 and 4 among the captives freed

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found after they went missing following a camping trip on Sunday.

Fifth teenager who pulled out of Snowdonia camping trip that left four friends dead in crash 'still in shock'

Mikhail Kasyanov

Ex-prime minister who became Putin foe added to Russia’s ‘foreign agent’ list

Israel Palestinians

Hamas frees first batch of hostages under Gaza truce, including 13 Israelis

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexual abuse by two more women

Russia Ukraine Children

Russian legislator denies adopting girl taken from Ukrainian children’s home

India Tunnel Collapse

Rescue of 41 workers from collapsed tunnel in India face new delay

Geert Wilders

Talks to form Dutch government start after Geert Wilders’ election win

Latest News

See more Latest News

An artist's impression of the Amataresu particle.

'What the heck is going on?': Scientists baffled by mysterious cosmic ray that came from beyond our galaxy
Artificial Intelligence

Vladimir Putin to boost AI work in Russia to fight ‘dangerous’ western monopoly

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton announces arrival of baby daughter

Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses in Kazaa, eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Israel-Hamas temporary ceasefire allows hostage exchanges to begin

The Sussexes relocated to the United States in 2020.

Prince Harry 'ready to forget' Royal Family feud but Meghan 'never wants to set foot' in England
24 hostages were released on Friday

The faces of the freed: Hamas releases 24 hostages including four children after two months in 'bowels of hell'
Sir Mark Rowley was furious at the case against PC Fisher (not pictured)

'Thank God for the sense of British juries': Met chief slams driving case against armed cop who rushed to terror attack
Gagged activists hold a placard as persons wearing a mask of French President Emmanuel Macron stand behind

Protesters urge French government to endorse EU rape law proposal

Leaning tower of tree-sa: The Christmas tree in March, Cambridgeshire

On the Christmas list: ‘Awful’ wonky festive tree slammed by locals in Cambridgeshire town

People sit near the site of the tunnel that has collapsed

Drilling resumes in bid to rescue workers trapped in collapsed tunnel in India

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit