Fundraiser launched to help 11-year-old girl left orphaned after family killed in A61 crash reaches £200k

A fundraiser launched to help the 11-year-old girl has reached nearly £200,000. Picture: West Yorkshire Police/GoFundMe

By Will Conroy

The fundraiser launched to help an 11-year-old girl, who has been left orphaned following a crash which killed four family members, has reached £200,000.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shane Roller, his partner, Shannen Morgan, and two of their daughters, Lillie and Rubie, died after their Ford Focus was in a collision with a motorbike on Sunday afternoon.

The motorbike was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road before the incident on the A61 near Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

A Gofundme page set up for Mr Roller and Ms Morgan’s 11-year-old daughter, who was not in the car, had reached more than £210,000 by Tuesday morning.

Shane Roller, his partner, Shannen Morgan, and two of their daughters, Lillie and Rubie, died after the collision on Sunday afternoon. Picture: GoFundMe

The fundraiser page said: "We are reaching out to you with heavy hearts and a plea for help.

"On 21st July 2024, a tragic car accident took the lives of (the girl's) entire family - her loving mum, dad, and two little sisters.

"At just 11 years old, (she) has lost her whole world in an instant."

The Gofundme page had reached more than £210,000 by Tuesday morning. Picture: GoFundMe

The eldest daughter was at a friend's house at the time of the collision after deciding not to go on a walk with the family that afternoon, a friend revealed on Monday.

Paul Hepple, 37, who was looking after the girl on Sunday afternoon, set up the GoFundMe page to help provide for her education, living expenses and counselling.

In an update on Monday night, Mr Hepple said: “We are absolutely blown away by the incredible generosity and kindness shown by all of you.”

“This outpouring of love and compassion is truly heartwarming and is making an enormous difference in her life.”

Read more: Girl, 11, orphaned as her entire family is killed in crash in West Yorkshire - as tributes paid to six victims

Read more: Six people - including two children - die after horror crash between car and motorbike

He added: “Your donations are providing (the girl) with the stability, care, and resources she needs to navigate this difficult time. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank each and every one of you for your contributions, shares, and messages of support.

“Your collective kindness is a beacon of hope for (her) and all of us rallying around her. We will continue to keep you updated on (her) journey and how your generous support is helping her.”

The father of four revealed the family were settling down for a Sunday dinner when they received the emergency phone call.

Shane Roller, his partner, Shannen Morgan died after their Ford Focus was in a collision with a motorbike. Picture: Handout/West Yorkshire Police

Mr Roller's brother, Callum, wrote on Facebook on Sunday: "I'm absolutely heartbroken I'm gonna miss all of you!

"It's absolutely broken my heart and it's absolutely broke both side of families!

"You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy!

"My heart goes out to Shannen’s side of family and mine! We are all in absolute shock."

The motorcycle rider and pillion passenger - a man and a woman - were also killed.

The collision scene remained closed while police investigations continued.

Grim photographs from the scene showed the badly-damaged carriageway between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

Rubie Morgan-Roller and Lillie Morgan-Roller. Picture: Handout/West Yorkshire Police

Superintendent Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time."

Speaking to reporters, he said the road would remain closed for some time to come.

He thanked the police, fire and ambulance crews who worked at the scene, saying: "This has obviously been an extremely tragic incident."

Security minister Dan Jarvis, who is MP for Barnsley North, posted on X: "My heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives."