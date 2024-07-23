Fundraiser launched to help 11-year-old girl left orphaned after family killed in A61 crash reaches £200k

23 July 2024, 08:24 | Updated: 23 July 2024, 09:24

A fundraiser launched to help the 11-year-old girl has reached nearly £200,000
A fundraiser launched to help the 11-year-old girl has reached nearly £200,000. Picture: West Yorkshire Police/GoFundMe

By Will Conroy

The fundraiser launched to help an 11-year-old girl, who has been left orphaned following a crash which killed four family members, has reached £200,000.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shane Roller, his partner, Shannen Morgan, and two of their daughters, Lillie and Rubie, died after their Ford Focus was in a collision with a motorbike on Sunday afternoon.

The motorbike was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road before the incident on the A61 near Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

A Gofundme page set up for Mr Roller and Ms Morgan’s 11-year-old daughter, who was not in the car, had reached more than £210,000 by Tuesday morning.

Shane Roller, his partner, Shannen Morgan, and two of their daughters, Lillie and Rubie, died after the collision on Sunday afternoon.
Shane Roller, his partner, Shannen Morgan, and two of their daughters, Lillie and Rubie, died after the collision on Sunday afternoon. Picture: GoFundMe

The fundraiser page said: "We are reaching out to you with heavy hearts and a plea for help.

"On 21st July 2024, a tragic car accident took the lives of (the girl's) entire family - her loving mum, dad, and two little sisters.

"At just 11 years old, (she) has lost her whole world in an instant."

The Gofundme page had reached more than £210,000 by Tuesday morning.
The Gofundme page had reached more than £210,000 by Tuesday morning. Picture: GoFundMe

The eldest daughter was at a friend's house at the time of the collision after deciding not to go on a walk with the family that afternoon, a friend revealed on Monday.

Paul Hepple, 37, who was looking after the girl on Sunday afternoon, set up the GoFundMe page to help provide for her education, living expenses and counselling.

In an update on Monday night, Mr Hepple said: “We are absolutely blown away by the incredible generosity and kindness shown by all of you.”

“This outpouring of love and compassion is truly heartwarming and is making an enormous difference in her life.”

Read more: Girl, 11, orphaned as her entire family is killed in crash in West Yorkshire - as tributes paid to six victims

Read more: Six people - including two children - die after horror crash between car and motorbike

He added: “Your donations are providing (the girl) with the stability, care, and resources she needs to navigate this difficult time. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank each and every one of you for your contributions, shares, and messages of support.

“Your collective kindness is a beacon of hope for (her) and all of us rallying around her. We will continue to keep you updated on (her) journey and how your generous support is helping her.”

The father of four revealed the family were settling down for a Sunday dinner when they received the emergency phone call.

Shane Roller, his partner, Shannen Morgan died after their Ford Focus was in a collision with a motorbike
Shane Roller, his partner, Shannen Morgan died after their Ford Focus was in a collision with a motorbike. Picture: Handout/West Yorkshire Police

Mr Roller's brother, Callum, wrote on Facebook on Sunday: "I'm absolutely heartbroken I'm gonna miss all of you!

"It's absolutely broken my heart and it's absolutely broke both side of families!

"You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy!

"My heart goes out to Shannen’s side of family and mine! We are all in absolute shock."

The motorcycle rider and pillion passenger - a man and a woman - were also killed.

The collision scene remained closed while police investigations continued.

Grim photographs from the scene showed the badly-damaged carriageway between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

Rubie Morgan-Roller and Lillie Morgan-Roller
Rubie Morgan-Roller and Lillie Morgan-Roller. Picture: Handout/West Yorkshire Police

Superintendent Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time."

Speaking to reporters, he said the road would remain closed for some time to come.

He thanked the police, fire and ambulance crews who worked at the scene, saying: "This has obviously been an extremely tragic incident."

Security minister Dan Jarvis, who is MP for Barnsley North, posted on X: "My heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Hamas and Fatah sign deal to end years-long rift after talks in China

Ex-home sec James Cleverley has branded Yvette Cooper's £700m figure as "nonsense"

'It's nonsense': Former home sec James Cleverly accuses Yvette Cooper of 'making up' £700m Rwanda figure

It's time to scrap the two-child limit, says leader of the largest investigation of the cap's impact on families.

Forget politics, think families: It's time to scrap two-child limit

Election 2024 Democrats

Survey shows Kamala Harris has enough support to be the Democratic nominee

Andy Murray has announced he will retire after this summer’s Olympics, posting on social media that he has arrived in Paris for his “last ever tennis tournament”

Andy Murray to retire from tennis after competing at 2024 Paris Olympics

The last surviving original member of the Four Tops Abdul "Duke" Fakir has died

Abdul 'Duke' Fakir: Last surviving member of Motown group The Four Tops dies aged 88

Charlie Tanfield smiles at the camera during a Team GB photoshoot

Charlie Tanfield seeking Paris 2024 redemption after torrid time in Tokyo

The Four Tops: Abdul 'Duke' Fakir, Levi Stubbs, Renaldo 'Obie' Benson and Lawrence Payton (PA)

Abdul ‘Duke’ Fakir, last of the original Four Tops, dies aged 88

Pan Xiaoting died while live-streaming a 10-hour eating binge

Extreme eater, 24, dies during livestream of 10-hour food binge after her stomach ripped open

More than one million violent crimes against women and girls were recorded by police in 2022/23

Violence against women and girls 'national emergency' with nearly 3,000 crimes recorded daily, police chief warns

Maeve Boothby-O'Neill, 27, from Devon, had written to her doctor asking for help with feeding, as she was hungry

Devon woman with ME, 27, died months after begging GP for help, inquest told

Abderrahmane Ariba, 30, absconded a mental health facility while on an escorted walk

Urgent appeal after man absconds from mental health facility

Kamala Harris says she is "proud" to have secured the "broad support" of the Democratic Party

Kamala Harris 'proud' to have secured the 'broad support' of the Democratic Party

Jay Slater and his mum, Debbie Duncan

Jay Slater autopsy reveals exactly how missing teenager died with tragic finding

Election 2024 Biden’s Day of Decision

Joe Biden continues to recover from Covid-19 after ending his 2024 campaign

Joe Biden turns while shaking hands with Volodymyr Zelensky

Joe Biden’s withdrawal injects uncertainty into foreign policy challenges

Latest News

See more Latest News

Snow covers the Schneeferner glacier near the top of Germany’s highest mountain Zugspitze

Teenager dies after being struck by lightning on Germany’s highest peak

Migrants walk along the highway

New migrant caravan leaves southern Mexico on foot to head for US border

A police officer stands near the crime scene in Daruvar

Gunman kills six at care home for the elderly in Croatia

Israel Palestinians

Canadian killed after threatening Israeli troops with knife near Gaza border

A woman passes behind a display of antiquities

Cyprus displays antiquities returned after being looted by art dealer

Paul Watson

Anti-whaling campaigner Paul Watson arrested in Greenland

Alsu Kurmasheva

US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva convicted in rapid secret trial

Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Trump assassination attempt ‘was biggest Secret Service failure in decades’

Pakistan Imran Khan

Pakistan police raid former PM Imran Khan’s party office and arrest spokesman

Tree Kangaroo Bronx Zoo

Baby tree kangaroo peeks out of mother’s pouch at Bronx Zoo

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit