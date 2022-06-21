Furious commuter blocks packed bus as rail strikes wreak havoc for Britain's workers

British commuters have been infuriated at the effect of the rail strikes. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Furious commuters tried to take matters into their own hands as the biggest rail strike in decades wreaked havoc across Britain.

With as many as four in five train services off due to the RMT union's industrial action, alternative forms of transport have found themselves overloaded.

London also endured strikes on the Tube, crowding out buses as workers tried to get to the office.

Video on Twitter shows a furious commuter stand in front of a bus that did not pick up passengers at his stop as it was already full with people.

Twitter user David posted the footage of the man standing firm in the road, blocking its way and shouting at the driver as he hopes the doors will open to let him on.

"Since 6:30am waiting for a bus but the buses still passing without stopping," David wrote.

"And my patients and coworkers still waiting for me because of the #RailStrikes.

"And we are not allowed to strike. And my salary is totally worse than the ones that are striking. The country needs a change."

He then followed up with: "Just a clarification because some comments, I never said that I'm angry because the rail workers are striking or that they don't have the right to do it because they totally have it.

"Just saying that this is a mess and we need a change. I'm not blaming anyone in my tweet."

Frustration at the strikes extended to confused holidaymakers struggling to understand why they could not access public transport.

Mick Lynch believes strikes are necessary because rail workers have not been offered acceptable pay. Picture: Getty

Israeli tourists Eliya Lavi, 18, and Oriel Lavi, 21, arrived at London Bridge underground with suitcases to find it closed, having spent an hour trying to figure out where they needed to go to get to their hotel in north London.

Eliya Lavi said: "We just came from Gatwick and from Tel Aviv to take our first holiday in London.

"We want to get an Oyster card to get us to the hotel but the underground is closed. It sucks. We have been here for an hour to try and find out but they (the station staff) just tell us to 'go here' or 'go there'."

Mr Lavi said: "It was out first time here and we have been excited to come but this has not been good."

He added that "the welcome has been good and some people have tried to help".

The strikes have inevitably caused spillover disruption on Britain's roads.

TomTom said congestion was higher at 11am than at the same time last week in a number of areas, including London (from 38% to 51%), Cardiff (24% to 29%) and Liverpool (24% to 30%).

Roads have been packed after rail strikes got under way. Picture: Getty

Stations like Glasgow Central have been virtually abandoned during Tuesday's strikes. Picture: Getty

The figures show the proportion of additional time required for journeys compared with free-flow conditions.

Long queues were seen on the outer London parts of the M1, M4, A4 and A40.

Around 40,000 RMT union members who work at Network Rail and 13 train operators are striking over pay, jobs and conditions.

Half of all lines have shut, with services largely restricted to main lines that are themselves running only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

More strikes are due to take place on Thursday and Saturday.

Boris Johnson said on Tuesday the strike is causing "significant disruption and inconvenience up and down the country" and called on the "union barons to sit down with Network Rail and the train companies" to thrash out reforms.