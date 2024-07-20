'We're not being given any information': Furious holidaymaker stranded in Rhodes tells of travel hell after IT outage

20 July 2024, 16:40

Holidaymakers have been left stranded during global IT outage
Holidaymakers have been left stranded during global IT outage. Picture: Supplied

By Shannon Cook

A furious holidaymaker stranded in a hotel in Rhodes has told of the travel disorder she is facing following the global IT outage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Bromley, from Chiswick in west London, spoke to LBC News from a hotel in Rhodes where she spent the night with dozens of families sleeping on a conference room floor.

She claimed passengers on the cancelled flight to Gatwick have had “no information” from TUI, and have no idea when they’ll get home.

"We were told that our Gatwick Flight had been cancelled and we were being sent off to a desk where we were told we would be sorted out with hotels and somewhere to go," Ms Bromley said.

"But then they told us there's no rooms and we would all have to be sleeping in a large conference area and we were told there would be beds and bedding. But when we got here there wasn't anything.

"There's children here. There's babies. So everybody's quite stressed and upset.

Read more: National Lottery down as users unable to access site and app day after global IT outage

Stranded holidaymakers left to sleep in conference room in a hotel in Rhodes
Stranded holidaymakers left to sleep in conference room in a hotel in Rhodes. Picture: Supplied

"The very frustrating thing for us is we're just not being given any information. So we've not had any emails or text messages from TUI."

The global IT outage ensued after a defective update was rolled out by cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike, causing issues with accessing Windows systems.

The defect left computers displaying blue error screens.

A fix for the bug was deployed in the afternoon yet widespread disruption had already impacted travel, healthcare, and businesses.

TUI passengers have been impacted by airline delays and cancellations
TUI passengers have been impacted by airline delays and cancellations. Picture: Supplied

London Gatwick, Heathrow Airport, Manchester Airport, and Belfast International Airport are among some of the airports in the UK that have cautioned passengers to check with airlines for delays or cancellations before travelling over the weekend.

The advice comes after 167 flights scheduled to depart UK airports were cancelled on Friday, with delays impacting many other flights.

More than 5,000 flights were cancelled globally.

Read more: Travel misery continues as global IT outage 'could take weeks to clear' - with over 5,000 flights cancelled worldwide

Tourists are sleeping on the floor in a hotel in Rhodes amid travel chaos
Tourists are sleeping on the floor in a hotel in Rhodes amid travel chaos. Picture: Supplied

George Kurtz, the CEO of Crowdstrike, warned that it could take "some time" for systems to be fully operational.

"As we resolve this incident, you have my commitment to provide full transparency on how this occurred and steps we’re taking to prevent anything like this from happening again," he added.

Professor Ciaran Martin, the founding chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), said: "Some industries can recovery quickly.

"But others like aviation will have long backlogs. That said, I'd be surprised if we were still facing serious problems this time next week."

TUI has been contacted for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jay Slater and his mum, Debbie Duncan

Jay Slater's GoFundMe page hits £70k after teen's mum appeals for funeral donations

A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay home following an outbreak of disorder on Thursday evening. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024.

Further unrest in Leeds as hundreds take to streets to 'demand return of children' allegedly removed from local family

NHS England has warned of "continued disruption" to GP services into next week.

NHS warns of GP disruption after global IT outage as trains, planes and roads remain in chaos leaving Brits stranded

Planes, trains and roads have been hit by travel chaos following Friday's IT outage.

Holiday hell: Trains, planes and roads in chaos after global IT outage - with thousands of Brits stranded abroad

Graham Gomm

Prisoner who escaped custody at HMP Wormwood Scrubs during hospital trip is arrested following manhunt

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

A highway bridge collapsed in northwest China.

At least 12 people dead and more than 30 missing after China bridge collapses due to flooding

Ray Reardon has died

Snooker legend Ray Reardon dies aged 91 after cancer battle

Steve Baker and Tom Tugendhat

Top Tory reveals why he is backing Tom Tugendhat to 'put the party back together' as leader

The National Lottery site and app is down

National Lottery down as users unable to access site and app day after global IT outage

Thousands of flights were cancelled across the globe on Friday.

Travel misery continues as global IT outage 'could take weeks to clear' - with over 5,000 flights cancelled worldwide

Nadiya Bychkova allegedly made a complaint to Strictly bosses

Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova breaks silence over 'complaint' amid misconduct scandal

An independent review has recommended teachers and nurses get 5.5% pay rises

Teachers and nurses among millions of public sector workers that should get 5.5% pay rise, ministers told

Tom Tugendhat

Two top Tories back Tom Tugendhat to be next Conservative leader

Shockat Adam

Independent MP who dedicated surprise win to Gaza 'hit with death threat'

The Tavistock Centre

'No evidence' curbs on puberty blockers have led to rise in suicide among trans children, report finds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thousands of flights were cancelled across the globe on Friday.

Boss of company behind global IT outage 'sincerely apologises' for worldwide chaos sparked by software bug
President Joe Biden

Joe Biden insists he will stay in race, as president's family 'discuss exit plan from election campaign'
A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay home following an outbreak of disorder on Thursday evening. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024.

Council to hold 'urgent review of 'family matter' after rioters wreak havoc in Leeds on night of 'shocking' carnage
Brendan Cole slaps his partner Fiona Hill's bottom three times

Strictly pro dancer slaps female partner's bottom three times in freshly surfaced footage, after two dancers leave show
Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Donald Trump gunman 'scoped out Kate Middleton and had pictures of her on his phone' before failed murder attempt
Thousands of flights were cancelled across the globe on Friday.

Misery for holidaymakers as 4,000 flights grounded by IT outage that sparked chaos, and recovery 'could cost billions'
Christina Sandera and Clint Eastwood in 2018

Clint Eastwood's partner Christina Sandera dies aged 61, as 94-year-old Hollywood icon gives poignant tribute
Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is unlawful, the International Court of Justice has ruled

Top UN court rules Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories 'unlawful', as Netanyahu slams 'false decision'
Over 4,000 flights have been delayed or cancelled today.

Has your flight been affected by the global IT outage? Can you claim compensation?

Friday was the hottest day of the year so far - but the mini heatwave will end soon

Exact date mini-heatwave to end, as Friday becomes hottest day of the year so far with temperature close to 32C

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit