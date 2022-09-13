Furious holidaymakers lash out at Center Parcs as they ‘lose hundreds of pounds’ after firm closes all sites for Queen’s funeral

Centre Parcs customers have warned they will "lose hundreds of pounds" after the company said it would shut its sites for the Queen's funeral
Centre Parcs customers have warned they will "lose hundreds of pounds" after the company said it would shut its sites for the Queen's funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Furious holidaymakers have lashed out at Center Parcs after the firm announced it would close all sites for the Queen's funeral.

Customers have warned they stand to "lose hundreds of pounds" following the announcement this morning.

It comes after King Charles approved a bank holiday for the Queen's funeral on Monday, but it was left up to businesses' discretion on whether they close.

Announcing the decision, Centre Parcs said: "Following the announcement of the date of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, we have made the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday 19 September at 10am as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment.

"Guests who were due to arrive on Monday 19 September should not travel, we will reopen on Tuesday 20 September to welcome guests.

"We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey. All impacted guests will receive an email from us today."

Holidaymakers reacted angrily to the news, with some warning they would never visit Centre Parcs again.

One wrote: "Our visit was for family time after my wife has gone through chemo, radio and surgery for grade 3 breast cancer......talk about kicking a family that is already down.

"Thanks CP....won't be holidaying with you again."

David Tomlinson, writing on Twitter, said: "We are at the park now, and are staying for two weeks. What do you propose we do on Monday as we have nowhere to go, and it’s too far for us to drive home, and then drive back the next day?"

He added: "I appreciate this is an unprecedented event, but you had all of Friday to make a decision, but instead waited until this weeks guests were booked in. Guest services don’t know what is happening to those here for longer than a week."

Meanwhile a Twitter user identified as Ross said: "It would appear respect only flows one way, and that respect for your guests is not something that is a priority.

"An appalling decision, made worse by the lack of any kind of recompense for those who are now unable to use facilties that they have paid for on Monday. Unacceptable"

Others took to the Centre Parcs Facebook page, with one writing: "We were five related families getting together for our annual family holiday – with two small children and two dogs, three hours from home!

"Where the hell are we supposed to go for one night?! It’s that or cancel some or all of the much-anticipated holiday!

"Sorry, but this is an awful, awful decision that has left us devastated. By all means close the restaurants and activities, but let us stay on the park!!"

Complaints also extended to Centre Parcs handling of affected customers, with many reporting they waited nearly an hour on the phone to speak to staff.

One said: "Have been on the phone in que for 50 minutes to complain, have emailed to complain twice but they have bounced back. This is giving me a shocking impression of how center parcs is being run."

Another woman said she waited to talk to a customer representative for 52 minutes only to get through and be hung up on.

Molly Cheesley said: "Cancelling 1/4 of someone’s £800 holiday with 72 hours notice is one thing, but leaving me on hold for 52 minutes, finally answering, asking me my name and then hanging up is not great customer service.."

She added in another Tweet: "Don’t bother calling- all their phone lines are engaged!!

"Honestly not one to complain but if you make a decision like this you need to have people available to speak to.

"I called up a couple of days ago to check this wouldn’t happen and was ASSURED it wouldn’t by your team."

Centre Parcs said all customers would be asked to leave their sites by 10am on Monday September 19 and not return until 10am on Tuesday September 20.

According to the company's website, customers can cancel their trip with a full refund via their Centre Parcs account.

"To cancel your break kindly complete this form and we'll automatically issue a refund back to the last card you used to pay for your booking," the site said.

Centre Parcs added customers can also receive a full refund on prebooked activities and restaurants if these are cancelled before they are due to start.

Centre Parcs has six parks across the the UK and Ireland.

