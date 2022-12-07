Furious King's Guard orders tourist to back off after she slaps horse three times

7 December 2022, 23:44

The girl was caught hitting the horse on duty
The girl was caught hitting the horse on duty. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Footage has shown a King's Life Guard ordering a tourist to back off after she hit his horse three times.

The girl posed beside the horse for a photo when it shook its head towards her and she slapped it away several times.

A TikTok video of the clash showed several tourists go up to the guard on duty for a picture before the woman in a white and blue coat took her place.

The soldier, stationed at Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, lashed out at her after she hit the horse's nose three times in between grinning for the camera.

Another soldier then appeared and shouted even louder, before bringing over armed officers to deal with the altercation.

The girl soon made a swift exit with the group of tourists she had arrive with.

The clip was captioned: "Tourist gets shouted at by King's Guard after slapping horse three times then armed officer goes after her."

Some people took to the comments on the video to back the soldier, saying the tourist had been "disrespectful" in her treatment of the horse.

One TikTok user said: "People need to remember that they’re not an actual tourist attraction. They have a job and it’s real. Winds me up so much."

Another person added: "Ew what a disgusting attitude on that girl!! Your actions do not come without consequences."

A third user said: "People are so disrespectful around these guards, they are not there for entertainment! They have signs to make it clear what to NOT do!"

Meanwhile, others defended the young girl's actions.

"I am sorry but she did not slap the horse. This is complete overreaction by the guards. Learn to control your horse from brushing the girl," someone commented.

A second person argued: "She tapped it at best. She's probably an Equestrian with experience and this is just her reaction."

A third person agreed, saying: "Looks like she just tapped the horse or just me?"

