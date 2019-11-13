Exclusive

WATCH: Furious locals heckle Boris Johnson as he visit flooded village

13 November 2019, 11:47 | Updated: 13 November 2019, 11:51

Boris Johnson was harangued by furious locals as he visited a flood-ravaged community in the north of England today.

As the Prime Minister walked into the donation centre in Stainforth, a local man asked him: "Why has it taken you six days to come here to South Yorkshire?

"What's taken you so long Prime Minister?"

But another man took up the heckling and things started to turn ugly.

He shouted at the Prime Minister: "The whole country is living in poverty. It's a joke.

"People are living on the streets. Kids are living on the streets. Nobody gives a ****. Nobody.

"Biggest thieves in the country. Trying to bill me for £50,000. You're not getting a bean out of me."

Boris Johnson was heckled as he visited the flooded area
Boris Johnson was heckled as he visited the flooded area. Picture: LBC

The incident happened at a donation centre where food was being gathered to be delivered to people whose homes have been damaged by flooding.

More than 1,200 properties have been evacuated in northern England and a woman died.

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the government’s emergency committee Cobra on Tuesday after he was criticised by Jeremy Corbyn for not declaring a national emergency.

