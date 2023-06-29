Furious Richard Keys denies new wife is daughter's friend and says he 'didn't leave ex-wife when she had cancer'

Richard Keys pictured in 2004 with his daughter Jemma and his wife Julia, and right with his new bride in 2023. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Rex / Shutterstock

By Kieran Kelly

A furious Richard Keys has denied claims he married his daughter's best friend in a secret ceremony.

It had been claimed that the sports broadcaster's secret wedding with Lucie Rose, 35, was only attended by close friends and family members.

Mr Keys, 66, also furiously denied claims that he left his ex-wife while she was suffering with thyroid cancer.

"When my first marriage collapsed my wife was not suffering with cancer. She’d been in remission after a dreadful scare – one she managed with dignity and bravery," he said.

"And I was with her every step of the way. She is still very much alive and well, although it is true that cancer sufferers always need to be careful about their health."

As for whether he has married his daughter's best friend, Mr Keys went on: "Lucie was never my daughters’ friend – let alone her best friend.

"They met twice. The circumstances don’t matter – at this stage. That’s something I’ll address going forward."

Julia has previously described how his new relationship ‘devastated’ her world while she was recovering from thyroid cancer.

She said the affair ruined her daughter’s career as an actress and left her struggling with mental health issues.

Mr Keys has already denied claims that he walked away from his wife while she was battling cancer.

Richard Keys and his ex-wife. Picture: Alamy

Their wedding was postponed several times due to Covid-19 but they have now exchanged vows in a civil ceremony that took place at a picturesque Devon village.

Ahead of the wedding, Mr Keys told the Sun: “I’m a very lucky man, although feeling a bit nervous.

“We’re heading off to Canada for our honeymoon which is a bit different.

“Then it’s back to work for both of us in August and the start of the football season for me.”

Richard and Lucie, 35, were spotted on social media wining and dining at the five-star Mandrake Hotel in West London in the days leading up to the wedding.

In September 2016 it emerged that Julia Keys had filed for divorce on grounds of adultery amid accusations her husband had an affair with Lucie.

Mr Keys resigned from his £500,000-a-year job fronting Sky’s Premier League coverage in 2011 after making disparaging remarks about female referee Sian Massey-Ellis.

He and co-presenter Andy Gray were overhead off-air making remarks about the premier league official claiming she didn’t know the offside rule.

He is now the face of the BeIN Sports channels which broadcasts all 365 Premier League games per season mainly on its flagship "Super Saturday" programme.