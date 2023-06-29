Furious Richard Keys denies new wife is daughter's friend and says he 'didn't leave ex-wife when she had cancer'

29 June 2023, 07:52 | Updated: 29 June 2023, 07:56

Richard Keys pictured in 2004 with his daughter Jemma and his wife Julia, and right with his new bride in 2023.
Richard Keys pictured in 2004 with his daughter Jemma and his wife Julia, and right with his new bride in 2023. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Rex / Shutterstock
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A furious Richard Keys has denied claims he married his daughter's best friend in a secret ceremony.

It had been claimed that the sports broadcaster's secret wedding with Lucie Rose, 35, was only attended by close friends and family members.

Mr Keys, 66, also furiously denied claims that he left his ex-wife while she was suffering with thyroid cancer.

"When my first marriage collapsed my wife was not suffering with cancer. She’d been in remission after a dreadful scare – one she managed with dignity and bravery," he said.

"And I was with her every step of the way. She is still very much alive and well, although it is true that cancer sufferers always need to be careful about their health."

As for whether he has married his daughter's best friend, Mr Keys went on: "Lucie was never my daughters’ friend – let alone her best friend.

"They met twice. The circumstances don’t matter – at this stage. That’s something I’ll address going forward."

Read more: Former Sky Sports pundit Richard Keys marries his daughter’s friend 30 years his junior after split from wife

Richard Keys pictured in 2004 with his daughter Jemma and his wife Julia, and right with his new bride in 2023.
Richard Keys pictured in 2004 with his daughter Jemma and his wife Julia, and right with his new bride in 2023. Picture: LBC / Rex / Shutterstock

Julia has previously described how his new relationship ‘devastated’ her world while she was recovering from thyroid cancer.

She said the affair ruined her daughter’s career as an actress and left her struggling with mental health issues.

Mr Keys has already denied claims that he walked away from his wife while she was battling cancer.

Read more: Lewis Capaldi 'leaning on girlfriend' after cancelling tour dates to adjust to 'impact of Tourette's syndrome'

Richard Keys and his ex-wife
Richard Keys and his ex-wife. Picture: Alamy

Their wedding was postponed several times due to Covid-19 but they have now exchanged vows in a civil ceremony that took place at a picturesque Devon village.

Ahead of the wedding, Mr Keys told the Sun: “I’m a very lucky man, although feeling a bit nervous.

“We’re heading off to Canada for our honeymoon which is a bit different.

“Then it’s back to work for both of us in August and the start of the football season for me.”

Richard and Lucie, 35, were spotted on social media wining and dining at the five-star Mandrake Hotel in West London in the days leading up to the wedding.

In September 2016 it emerged that Julia Keys had filed for divorce on grounds of adultery amid accusations her husband had an affair with Lucie.

Mr Keys resigned from his £500,000-a-year job fronting Sky’s Premier League coverage in 2011 after making disparaging remarks about female referee Sian Massey-Ellis.

He and co-presenter Andy Gray were overhead off-air making remarks about the premier league official claiming she didn’t know the offside rule.

He is now the face of the BeIN Sports channels which broadcasts all 365 Premier League games per season mainly on its flagship "Super Saturday" programme.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nadine Dorries, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel have all been heavily criticised for 'improper pressure' over Partygate

Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg heavily criticised over campaign to 'undermine' Partygate probe

Exclusive
Matt Parr, His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary, is stepping down at the end of this month

Officers need to turn up to more crimes - and the idea of a police state in the UK is ‘nonsense,’ says police watchdog

Youths clash with police in Nanterre near Paris

Police arrest 150 as unrest spreads after 17-year-old driver killed by police

Stephen Lawrence was killed in 1993

'Not much more can be learnt' from Stephen Lawrence case, says police watchdog

Royal accounts have shown heating was turned down at Buckingham Palace to save money

Heating turned down at Buckingham Palace to save costs with overall spending up £21m - full breakdown of royal accounts

Iraqi counter-terrorism teams conducting drills in Baghdad earlier this month

British ISIS terrorists 'planning major attack on UK soil,' says Iraq's chief counter terror officer

Catherine Langabeer, left, the head of sustainability at the Countdown chain of supermarkets, and associate environment minister Rachel Brooking demonstrate collecting fruit in reusable polyester mesh

New Zealand ‘first to ban thin plastic bags from supermarkets’

Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovations under Meghan and Harry's watch

Harry and Meghan vacate Frogmore Cottage six months after King Charles gave marching orders, palace confirms

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine arrests man accused of directing missile strike on pizza parlour

Madonna was taken to an ICU after developing a serious bacterial infection

'Everyone believed we may lose her': Madonna's family speak out after she's rushed to hospital with 'serious' infection

Emmanuel Macron has appealed for 'calm'

Paris burns for second night in a row as 150 arrested after violent clashes with cops over shooting of teenager

France Police Shooting

French police, protesters clash for second night after police shooting of teen

Heat Wave Texas

Heat wave blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas spreads eastward

The Prime Minister hailed the wicketkeeper's actions.

Johnny Bairstow hailed a ‘swift-handed hero’ by Rishi Sunak after hauling eco-activists off Ashes pitch

Thames Water boss Sarah Bentley quit on Wednesday as the company struggles with massive debts.

Government prepares to take over water firms amid Thames Water '£10bn blackhole' in finances

It comes after debris from the sub were pulled ashore on Wednesday.

‘Presumed human remains’ recovered in debris of imploded Titanic sub

Latest News

See more Latest News

General Sergei Surovikin has reportedly been arrested.

Russian army’s General ‘Armageddon’ Surovikin ‘arrested’ amid reports he knew of Wagner Group's coup plans
Rain on mountains

Warming climate transforming major snowfall into extreme rain over mountains

Madonna was taken to an ICU after developing a serious bacterial infection.

Madonna rushed to intensive care after developing 'serious' infection as singer postpones anniversary tour
Manchester United’s Antony

Manchester United star Antony denies assaulting former girlfriend

Nato flag

Hungary postpones vote on Sweden’s Nato accession bid ahead of summit

The skyline of Montreal is obscured by a haze of smog

Rain fails to quell Canadian wildfires with more haze predicted

Rohan died after the protein shake triggered a rare genetic condition.

Teenager, 16, died after protein shake ‘triggered rare genetic disease’ causing ‘irreversible’ brain damage
Carmen Hepi has been missing since Saturday

Missing girl, 13, travelled 180 miles from Barnsley to London party and 'is now in company of older man', as 3 arrested
Grayson Perry received his knighthood dressed as his alter-ego Claire

Grayson Perry collects knighthood from Prince William dressed as female alter-ego Claire

Lockwood denies nine charges against him

Former boss of police watchdog 'sexually abused 14-year-old girl' at sports centre, court hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Derek Draper watched on as Kate gestured to him

Kate Garraway receives MBE from Prince William as smiling husband Derek Draper watches on

Prince Harry took his phone hacking case to the High Court in June

Prince Harry should only get £500 in compensation for phone hacking claims, High Court told
Meghan Markle was described as "not a great talent"

Meghan Markle described 'not a great talent' by top Hollywood agent - after Spotify boss said couple are 'grifters'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ed Milliband

Green energy is not a ‘climate luxury’ it’s ‘energy bills necessity’, Ed Miliband tells LBC
Andrew Marr spoke about the challenges of facing both the climate and cost of living crises

Andrew Marr: Ministers know they must tackle the climate crisis but they are also fighting the cost of living crisis
Tom Swarbrick admonishes Thames Water

'It's the corporate greed playbook': Tom Swarbrick accuses debt-ridden Thames Water of exhibiting 'disaster capitalism'
Shelagh and Labour MP

Tories have treated taxpayers' money 'recklessly' comprising pupils safety at school says Shadow Education Secretary
James lambasts lack of media coverage of Boris Johnson's party with Lebedev

‘He is the agent of corruption’: James O’Brien condemn’s lack of coverage on Boris Johnson partying with Lebedev
Tom Swarbrick reacts to the Rwanda policy

'It's ridiculous!': Tom Swarbrick reacts to £169,000 estimated cost of deporting migrants from Home Office data
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Covid inquiry Matt Hancock is a man ‘who has lost his tiggerish bounce and sounds genuinely penitent’
James on illegal migration bill

'Who votes for this?': James O'Brien blasts political parties built upon 'bone-headed bigotry'
'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story
Shelagh and Caller Louis on interest rates

Shelagh Fogarty caller condemns government and banks of 'daylight robbery' following interest rate rises

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit