Further lockdown restrictions in London 'highly likely' soon, Sadiq Khan warns

Commuters in masks on the Tube as covid cases rise in London. Picture: PA

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced new stricter lockdown restrictions for the capital are "highly likely" soon.

Mr Khan said "we are at a very serious tipping point. The virus is accelerating in every part of London."

He said that a tightening of rules in London was "inevitable" alongside the expected announcement of a new tiered system that is due from No10 next week.

Figures today showed that Richmond upon Thames has the highest infection rate in the capital, with 112.1 new cases per 100,000 people in the week to October 5.

Cases have shot up to 222 from 89 in the previous week.

Redbridge has the second highest rate of infection at 108.8, with the number of cases rising to 332, from 240.

This story is being updated