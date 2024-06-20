Fury at ‘weak’ justice for eco mob as LBC analysis reveals 99.9% of arrested Just Stop Oil protesters avoid jail

In recent days Just Stop Oil have targeted Taylor Swift's private jet and Stonehenge
In recent days Just Stop Oil have targeted Taylor Swift's private jet and Stonehenge. Picture: Just Stop Oil
By Charlotte Lynch

Only four Just Stop Oil protesters have served prison time after being sentenced for blocking roads and defacing national monuments, LBC can reveal.

Members of the climate action group have been arrested a total of 3,122 times since it was founded in February 2022.

But just 0.1% have served time behind bars after being sentenced for their crimes, leading to calls for the next government to further clamp down on the activists.

It comes after Just Stop Oil sparked nationwide anger by spraying Stonehenge with orange powder on Wednesday, before targeting private jets at Stansted Airport the following day.

Two people were released on bail after being detained at Stonehenge, whilst two women were arrested following the stunt at Stansted.

Lord Walney, the government’s independent adviser on political violence and disruption, called for stronger deterrents to be introduced by the next government.

Revealed: Eco-activists who targeted Taylor Swift's jet unmasked as ex-civil servant and Palestine protester

Read more: 'Akin to domestic terrorism': Farage slams Just Stop Oil's latest 'appalling' stunts after Taylor Swift's jet targeted

He told LBC: "Just Stop Oil are actively bragging about how few of their activists end up being convicted for the extreme sabotage and disruption they're committing.

"There's just not sufficient deterrents within the criminal justice system to stop this kind of behaviour. The public absolutely hate it - it's causing really significant damage and disruption with the potential for further escalation."

Cole from Just Stop Oil explains why she’s sprayed orange paint over jets at Stansted Airport

Lord Walney, who earlier this year recommended restricting and even banning "extreme" protest groups, urged whoever becomes Home Secretary following the general election to bring in tougher punishments.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Essex Roger Hirst told LBC police are too focussed on “minimising disruption to the public.”

“In most cases where it’s a repeat offender… then they have actually received an appropriate intervention.”

Many of the 3,122 arrests include repeat offenders, including one activist who told LBC he had been arrested 31 times.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage described Just Stop Oil's action on Stonehenge as "akin to domestic terrorism", and said those responsible should "go to prison for a very, very long time."

He said LBC's analysis showed "the police are weak, the courts are weak, the government is weak - we are too weak."

Just Stop Oil say 139 of its members have been handed jail terms for offences such as criminal damage and obstruction of the highway, but 135 of those were released following their sentencing, due to the time they'd spent on remand awaiting court hearings.

Only four have been sent to jail after their punishment was handed down, including Marcus Decker and Morgan Trowland, who climbed the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge and remained suspended on cables for 37 hours, causing gridlock on the M25.

Just Stop Oil spokesperson Bing Jones told LBC the group are "peaceful, all our actions result in people going to court, many of them are going to prison, we are serious people who take into account each action that we've done".

He also claimed the Stonehenge stunt did "exactly what's needed", saying "we got front page coverage in three national newspapers, lots of talk, we put the climate on the front page.

"We are failing on the climate radically - starch washes off but the climate breakdown is forever. We're in the middle of the election, we're not even beginning to deal with the most urgent issue of our time."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blasted the damage done to Stonehenge as “outrageous”, and described the group as “pathetic”.

He agreed with Mr Farage that they should feel “the full force of the law”, whilst Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the action a "disgraceful act of vandalism".

A JSO spokesperson said: “Just Stop Oil supporters know they risk arrest and even prison. The social science says civil disobedience is the best way to bring about rapid social change, and the natural science says we are in a catastrophic climate emergency and that unless we change course rapidly this will result in the death and suffering of billions of human beings.

“The UK government has become increasingly repressive it beggars belief that they are willing to go to these lengths instead of fulfil their legally binding climate promises."

