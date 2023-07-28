Fury as customers ‘walk out’ of American-themed diner in Norfolk without paying £200 bill

The group has sparked fury. Picture: Zaks Yankee Traveller/Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

A group of "brazen" diners ordered £200 worth of food at an American diner in Norfolk but left without paying, a furious manager has said.

Chris Carr, who co-owns Zaks Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, has slammed the group, claiming they ate £216 worth of mains, sides, deserts and drinks without paying a penny.

Adding insult to injury, the restaurant was fully booked at the time, meaning they not only did the restaurant lose out on the bill but also customers who would have paid.

A statement on Zaks Yankee Traveller's Facebook reads: "I wouldn't normally do this but...

"A large family came in yesterday and ordered a significant amount of food (well over £200) with obviously no intention of paying they did a runner after they had finished....

"Other local businesses please be wary and here are their lovely mugshots."

They guzzled mains, deserts and sides - but didn't pay a penny. Picture: Facebook/social media

The post has been shared more than a thousand times, with more than 100 comments left slamming the group of diners.

One person commented: "How disgusting hope they get caught."

Another added: "Sorry to hear hope you can catch them. So frustrating when this happens."

Speaking to the Great Yarmouth Mercury, Mr Carr said the whole experienced had been a "kick in the teeth".

The restaurant was fully booked at the time. Picture: Facebook/social media

An appeal has been made on Facebook. Picture: Facebook/social media

"It was a dampener on a busy night and all our work was thrown back in our faces," he said.

"My team were upset as they had spent their time and effort serving the table well."

"It is tough to be in the restaurant trade at the moment as costs are ridiculous," Mr Carr continued.

"Everyone is doing the best they can to serve tables with higher costs after a challenging 12 months. We would love it if they wanted to come back and pay."