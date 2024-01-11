Fury as ex-Royal Marine has prosthetic legs stolen after his car was broken into while parked at Premier Inn

Mark Ormrod. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A former Royal Marine has had his prosthetic legs stolen from a Premier Inn car park in west London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mark Ormrod MBE said he "did not have the best start" to his day after a set of his prosthetic legs were taken.

The triple amputee shared footage from the aftermath of the theft online, showing shattered glass on the ground before panning to reveal his car's broken rear window.

"Not the best start to my day!" Mr Ormrod said. "Had my car broken into last night.

"They stole a bag full of sweaty gym cloths, another bag with my JiuJitsu Gi in and what's really inconvenient is they took a set of my prosthetic legs!"

Read more: Post Office 'handed out bonuses for convictions' in Horizon scandal as £75k deal sparks fresh battle with victims

Read more: 'I'm up for the fight': Starmer vows to fight critics over 'nanny state' toothbrushing in schools and vape crackdown

Not the best start to my day!!!



Had my car broken into last night.



They stole a bag full of sweaty gym cloths, another bag with my JiuJitsu Gi in and what’s really inconvenient is they took a set of my prosthetic legs!



Despite having 3 cameras pointing at my car I was told by… pic.twitter.com/QbBwcTcji4 — Mark Ormrod MBE (@MarkOrmrod) January 10, 2024

The Invictus Games athlete said the hotel's security cameras did not capture the incident.

"Despite having 3 cameras pointing at my car I was told by the staff at the hotel that they couldn't see any activity as the view to my car was blocked by another car (might be time to reposition those cameras)," Mr Ormrod said.

"The sad thing is to think that someone would break into a car parked in a disabled parking space and steal equipment someone needs to live independently and not even care."

Responding to the post, one person tweeted: "That is awful. So sorry this happened to you."

Another person said: "I just hope that they realise what they’ve done and drop the prosthetics off somewhere where they can be found and returned. The lack of empathy in this act is shocking."

A third social media user added: "That’s horrible Mark. Some nasty people out there. Hope you get sorted."

Mr Ormrod underwent a triple amputation - losing both legs and his right arm - after standing on an improvised explosive device while on a routine foot patrol in Afghanistan on Christmas Eve 2007.

Premier Inn has been contacted for comment.