Fury as nurses 'banned from drinking water or using fans' as heatwave sweeps across UK

13 July 2022, 23:37 | Updated: 13 July 2022, 23:39

Some nurses say they cannot drink water or use fans in hospital wards
Some nurses say they cannot drink water or use fans in hospital wards. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Some nurses have reported they have been banned from drinking water or using fans in hospital wards despite a heatwave sweeping across the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A survey of over 400 nursing staff by Nursing Notes found 38 per cent said they were not allowed to drink water in clinical areas due to infection concerns.

Some hospitals have also banned the use of fans because of the risk of spreading airborne pathogens, the website says.

Read more: Met Office extends 'danger to life' weather warning and urges people to stay indoors

Read more: First victim of heatwave as teen dies in canal as weather alert extended to Monday

Some nurses reported temperatures on their wards had already hit 40C, and said it was "hypocritical" they were encouraging their patients to stay hydrated when they were not allowed to do the same.

Nursing Notes says there is "little evidence" to suggest the use of resealable bottles poses a risk of infection.

The Royal College of Nursing has previously reiterated that, saying individual labelled water bottles with lids "will pose no risk to staff or patients".

The UK will see extremely high temperatures over the next week
The UK will see extremely high temperatures over the next week. Picture: Alamy

Reacting to the poll, England's chief nursing officer Ruth May said remaining hydrated was "crucial" for staff and said it was especially important to be able to drink water in hot weather.

"I’ve heard reports that some #teamCNO colleagues are being told not to drink water at nurses’ stations," Ms May wrote on Twitter.

"It’s crucial that all nursing, midwifery and care staff are able to drink water and stay hydrated during a shift at nursing stations or other convenient locations.

"This is especially important during the hot weather and as temperatures are set to rise. Equally, we need to ensure patients stay hydrated too."

Temperatures at the start of next week are expected to inch towards 40C across the UK.

The Met Office has issued a 'danger to life' warning from Sunday to Tuesday, warning: "Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life."

People are being encouraged to try to keep their homes cool, for example by closing blinds or curtains and keeping bedrooms well ventilated at night, drink plenty of fluids, avoid too much exercise, and stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Read more: UK braces for record-breaking 43C scorcher as heat warning issued

The London Ambulance Service urged the public to only calling 999 in the event of a life-threatening emergency, reminding Brits to keep hydrated and stay out of the sun during the hottest periods of the day.

Meanwhile, the Royal Life Saving Society UK reiterated warnings about the dangers of trying to cool off in lakes, quarries, rivers and other waterways in the hot weather.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Penny Mordaunt came second in Wednesday's vote, with Rishi Sunak in first and Liz Truss in third

Penny Mordaunt thanks supporters as she gains momentum in race for No10

A supermoon will be visible on Wednesday night

Stargazers set to catch glimpse of 'brightest supermoon of the year'

The Premier League has said it is not currently taking further action against the player, who was arrested by the Metropolitan Police

Premier League club taking no action against player arrested on suspicion of rape

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Boy, 13, arrested after 'two women and teenage girl sexually assaulted in park'

Passengers have experienced chaos at airports across the UK in recent months

Someone needs to be held accountable for 'earth-shattering' travel chaos, says Charlotte Lynch
PC Emeri Ratucoko will appear at Kingston Crown Court in August

Serving Met officer accused of groping woman in nightclub and fighting bar manager

Iain Duncan Smith says Boris will leave politics at next election

Duncan Smith says Boris Johnson may leave politics at next election

Everything 'fell into place' for Mordaunt but she still has questions to answer, says Andrew Marr

Everything 'fell into place' for Mordaunt but she still has questions to answer, says Marr

Jeremy Hunt has announced he is backing Rishi Sunak as he is eliminated from leadership race with Zahawi

Jeremy Hunt says he is backing Sunak as he is eliminated from leadership race with Zahawi

Liverpool fans were blamed for the chaos at the final

Liverpool fans unfairly blamed for Champions League final chaos, says French Senate

Penny Mordaunt charges ahead in snap poll of Tory members

Race for PM: Penny Mordaunt charges ahead in snap poll of Tory members

Mick Lynch's RMT union has announced another rail strike

National rail strike to go ahead this month in ongoing dispute over pay, RMT announces

The remains of William "Bill" Long were found in 2019

Police investigate skeletal remains found in scrapyard alongside cowboy boots

A man died after drinking a whole bottle of Jaegermeister in just two minutes

Man dies after downing whole bottle of Jagermeister in two minutes for a £10 bet

Ofgem has ordered energy suppliers to review direct debit accounts

Energy firms told to take 'immediate action' after Ofgem finds severe direct debit issues

Boris Johnson is combatting Labour's push to force a no confidence vote

PM to stage confidence vote in own govt to stave off Starmer's efforts to push him out

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson's first post-resignation PMQs got off to a fiery start

Lindsay Hoyle throws out two MPs in fiery start to Boris Johnson's post-resignation PMQs
The amber warning will be in place until the start of next week.

Met Office extends 'danger to life' weather warning and urges people to stay indoors
Mass demonstrations have broken out to oust the Sri Lankan government

Sri Lankan TV goes off air after protesters break into broadcaster's office
Mr Zahawi said single-sex toilets help protect women.

Single-sex toilets are needed for safety of women, says Tory hopeful Nadhim Zahawi
Zahawi said he would give Boris a Cabinet job

Tory leadership contender Nadhim Zahawi: I’d give Boris Johnson a job in my Cabinet
The adverts, which appeared in May, have been banned by the advertising watchdog.

Online dating ads offering chance to meet 'lonely' Ukrainian women banned by watchdog
Rishi Sunak has compared his economic policy to Margaret Thatcher as the Tory leadership contest narrows to eight candidates

Sunak vows to run economy like Thatcher as Tory leadership down to eight candidates
Tobias Ellwood has been accused of running over a bengal cat

Fury as Tory MP accused of 'running over cat and driving away' in constituency village
A pregnant woman claimed new US law meant her unborn baby was a passenger

Pregnant woman disputes carpool fine saying unborn child counts as person after Roe v Wade
Twitter says it has sued Elon Musk after he pulled the plug on the $44bn takeover

Twitter sues Elon Musk for pulling out of deal and accuses him of 'trashing' the company

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch again

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says
Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick
Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'

Caller who illegally arrived in UK wedged between train carriages shares story with LBC
Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and going hunting for each other', says Andrew Marr

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and hunting each other', says Andrew Marr
Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London