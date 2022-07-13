Fury as nurses 'banned from drinking water or using fans' as heatwave sweeps across UK

By Daisy Stephens

Some nurses have reported they have been banned from drinking water or using fans in hospital wards despite a heatwave sweeping across the country.

A survey of over 400 nursing staff by Nursing Notes found 38 per cent said they were not allowed to drink water in clinical areas due to infection concerns.

Some hospitals have also banned the use of fans because of the risk of spreading airborne pathogens, the website says.

Some nurses reported temperatures on their wards had already hit 40C, and said it was "hypocritical" they were encouraging their patients to stay hydrated when they were not allowed to do the same.

Nursing Notes says there is "little evidence" to suggest the use of resealable bottles poses a risk of infection.

The Royal College of Nursing has previously reiterated that, saying individual labelled water bottles with lids "will pose no risk to staff or patients".

The UK will see extremely high temperatures over the next week. Picture: Alamy

Reacting to the poll, England's chief nursing officer Ruth May said remaining hydrated was "crucial" for staff and said it was especially important to be able to drink water in hot weather.

"I’ve heard reports that some #teamCNO colleagues are being told not to drink water at nurses’ stations," Ms May wrote on Twitter.

"It’s crucial that all nursing, midwifery and care staff are able to drink water and stay hydrated during a shift at nursing stations or other convenient locations.

"This is especially important during the hot weather and as temperatures are set to rise. Equally, we need to ensure patients stay hydrated too."

Temperatures at the start of next week are expected to inch towards 40C across the UK.

The Met Office has issued a 'danger to life' warning from Sunday to Tuesday, warning: "Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life."

People are being encouraged to try to keep their homes cool, for example by closing blinds or curtains and keeping bedrooms well ventilated at night, drink plenty of fluids, avoid too much exercise, and stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

The London Ambulance Service urged the public to only calling 999 in the event of a life-threatening emergency, reminding Brits to keep hydrated and stay out of the sun during the hottest periods of the day.

Meanwhile, the Royal Life Saving Society UK reiterated warnings about the dangers of trying to cool off in lakes, quarries, rivers and other waterways in the hot weather.